OWOSSO, Mich., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Baker College, Michigan's largest, private not-for-profit college and the top private transfer school in the state, is pleased to announce it has received a $25 million grant from EON Reality. The five-year award of EON Reality technology and software products and services will launch a virtual Innovation Center across all Baker campuses, programs and learning modalities. EON Reality, with offices around the globe, is considered a world-leader in Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) academic and industry training solutions.
Baker College will launch its first phase of the Innovation Center and EON Reality platform in fall 2021. The EON Reality platform, known as EON-XR, is accessible through a free app available on all mobile devices, laptops and PCs, and will offer students the opportunity to experience real-world, immersive learning environments through Extended and Augmented Reality (XR) technology.
With XR, student courses can include virtual visits to locations around the world, as well as the ability to manipulate 3D objects. Students will be able to virtually take apart, examine and rebuild almost anything, from a computer motherboard to a car engine to a human heart. XR lessons also will offer opportunities to project on-screen items into real world environments, use x-ray vision to see inside objects and engage with a live labeling function to help students better learn and understand complex concepts.
In a benefit to the community-at-large, all of the XR curriculum developed over the next five years by Baker College in partnership with EON Reality, will be available and accessible to anyone with the free EON-XR app.
Phase one of Baker's EON-XR roll-out will initially impact about 6,000 course seats, with XR immersive learning available to students across Baker College's health sciences and information technology degree programs, as well as several general education classes. Eventually, extended and augmented reality experiences will be used in every Baker College degree program, and growth plans include expanding into the use of Virtual Reality, with students using VR goggles to enhance learning.
"Baker College has remained successful over the last century by continually adapting to the evolving educational landscape and changing needs and expectations of our students," said Dr. Jill Langen, Baker College Provost. "Incorporating Augmented Reality into our curriculum, and making it accessible to every single student with a cell phone or laptop, is the next step in our evolution."
Dr. Langen continued, "The trends in higher education all point to less passive learning models and more individualized, technology-driven experiences. Through our grant and partnership with EON Reality, we're making sure Baker College is at the forefront of what's ahead."
Baker College was selected as a partner of choice by EON Reality for the company's $25 million, five-year grant after an extensive assessment of the College's curriculum design, faculty readiness and online learning expertise. The grant will provide Baker with free access to all of EON Reality's technology and services related to a five-year roll-out of the EON-XR platform.
"While many of our efforts have been focused on expanding EON-XR around the world, it's always nice to be able to provide the same top-notch solutions to a new American partner in an area we haven't reached before. By working with Baker College, we know that we'll be able to positively influence lives all across Michigan, as their reach is unparalleled in that regard. This is truly EON Reality's opportunity to help teach and train the future of Michigan's workforce," said Dan Lejerskar, founder of EON Reality.
About Baker College
Founded in 1911, Baker College is Michigan's largest, private not-for-profit college and the top private transfer school in the state. Baker College has multiple on-ground campus locations and two affiliate sites across the state, as well as an online global campus offering more than 40 academic program options for both undergraduate and graduate degrees. Learn more at http://www.baker.edu.
About EON Reality
EON Reality is the world leader in Augmented and Virtual Reality-based knowledge and skills transfer for industry and education. EON Reality's 21 years of success are tied to its belief that knowledge is a human right and should be available, accessible, and affordable for every human on the planet. To carry this out, EON Reality has developed the de-facto standard for Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality-based knowledge and skills transfer software that supports devices from mobile phones to large immersive domes. EON Reality's global development network — with more than 20 locations worldwide — has created the world's leading AR/VR library for education and industry with over 8,000 applications and over 40 million users worldwide. For further information, visit http://www.eonreality.com.
