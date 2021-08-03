OWOSSO, Mich., August 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Baker College, one of Michigan's largest, private non-profit colleges and the top private transfer school in the state, has announced it has named Dr. Scott A. Wowra its new Dean of the Colleges of Education, Liberal Arts & Sciences and Social Science.
Dr. Wowra assumed the new position effective July 1, 2021, and replaces retiring Dean, Dr. Patty Kaufman. In his new role, Dr. Wowra is responsible for providing academic and administrative leadership for several of Baker's undergraduate and graduate degree programs.
Dr. Wowra began his career at Baker College in 2012, as an adjunct faculty member teaching psychology courses in research methods and statistics. Since then, he also has participated in Baker College's Curriculum Review and Improvement Process, developing psychology courses and serving as a member of the College's Assessment Learning Community.
With a strong record of presenting and publishing in the areas of psychology and education, as well as course design and textbook development, Dr. Wowra also has taught at numerous institutions at both the undergraduate and graduate levels, including: Capella University, Bryant and Stratton College, Southern New Hampshire University, Walden University, University of Phoenix and University of Florida. As senior core faculty for Capella University, Dr. Wowra led a team of statistics instructors.
"Dr. Wowra has an extensive and impressive background in a variety of higher education roles and is an established and respected leader in the field of psychology," said Dr. Jill Langen, Baker College Provost. "His passion and leadership in the Colleges of Education, Liberal Arts & Sciences and Social Science will be of immediate benefit to our Baker College students and faculty, and we're thrilled to count him among the BakerProud."
Dr. Wowra is an active member of several professional and honor societies, including: the American Psychological Association, Phi Beta Kappa, Phi Kappa Phi and Psi Chi.
He has a PhD in Social Psychology from the University of Florida, a master's in General/Experimental Psychology from Wake Forest University and earned his bachelor's degree in Psychology from North Carolina State University.
About Baker College
Founded in 1911, Baker College is one of Michigan's largest, private non-profit colleges and the top private transfer school in the state. Baker College has multiple on-ground campus locations and two affiliate sites across the state, as well as an online global campus offering more than 40 academic program options for both undergraduate and graduate degrees. Learn more at http://www.baker.edu or follow Baker College on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
