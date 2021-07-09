Dr. Mautra Staley Jones

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) today announced the appointment of Dr. Mautra Staley Jones as a director of the Company.  She is the Vice President for Institutional Advancement and External Affairs at Langston University, as well the Executive Director of the Langston University Foundation and the Site Administrator of Langston's Oklahoma City campus.  She received a Doctor of Education degree from Vanderbilt University.  Dr. Jones was selected the 2021 National Mother of the Year and serves on the boards of several nonprofit organizations.  Her initial term will expire with the Company's annual meeting of shareholders in May 2022, at which time she will stand for re-election.

 

