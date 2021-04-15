BancFirst Corp. logo. (PRNewsFoto) (PRNewsFoto/BANCFIRST)

BancFirst Corp. logo. (PRNewsFoto) (PRNewsFoto/BANCFIRST)

 By BancFirst

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $42.5 million, or $1.27 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $22.6 million, or $0.68 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2020. For the first quarter of 2021, no provision for credit losses was recorded, compared to a provision for credit losses of $19.6 million for the first quarter of 2020.

BancFirst Corporation Executive Chairman David Rainbolt commented, "Clearly the worst case scenarios for credit losses resulting from the pandemic are off the table. The consequence is that large reserve balances from last year's provisions do not need to be augmented. Moreover, if the economy continues to progress, we will likely see reversal of those provisions to some degree over the balance of the year."

The Company's net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 increased to $77.2 million compared to $74.1 million for the first quarter of 2020. Net interest income increased for the first quarter of 2021 due to loan growth, PPP fee income of approximately $9.5 million and the decrease in interest rates paid on deposits. The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.36% compared to 3.82% a year ago. Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $39.9 million, compared to $35.1 million last year. The increase in noninterest income was due to a gain from the sale of the Company's Hugo, Oklahoma branch of $2.5 million, $2.4 million in rental income from a real estate property foreclosed on in the fourth quarter of 2020, and a $1.2 million increase in income from sales of mortgage loans, which were partially offset by a $1.3 million decrease in treasury management income. Noninterest expense for the quarter increased to $65.0 million compared to $61.4 million last year because of $1.4 million of expenses related to the aforementioned foreclosed property, and a $2.2 million gain on the sale of other real estate owned in the first quarter of 2020 that reduced noninterest expense. The Company's effective tax rate was 18.5% compared to 20.0% for the first quarter of 2020.  

At March 31, 2021, the Company's total assets were $10.5 billion, an increase of $1.3 billion from December 31, 2020. Debt securities of $520.5 million were down $34.7 million from December 31, 2020. Loans totaled $6.4 billion, a decrease of $68.1 million from December 31, 2020 partially due to approximately $21 million of loans that were sold with the Company's Hugo, Oklahoma branch. Deposits totaled $9.4 billion, an increase of $1.3 billion from December 31, 2020. The increase in assets and deposits was primarily related to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and other government stimulus payments. At March 31, 2021, the balance of the PPP loans was $713.7 million. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.1 billion, an increase of $26.8 million over December 31, 2020. Off-balance sheet sweep accounts were $2.2 billion at March 31, 2021 compared to $2.7 billion at December 31, 2020.

Nonaccrual loans represent 0.55% of total loans at March 31, 2021, down from 0.58% at year-end 2020. Net charge-offs for the quarter were 0.01% of average loans, compared to 0.02% of average loans for the first quarter of 2020.  The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.42% at both March 31, 2021 and year-end 2020, and the allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans was 257.20% compared to 243.35% at year-end 2020.

On February 19, 2021, the Company entered into a purchase and assumption agreement with The First National Bank and Trust Company of Vinita, Oklahoma to purchase certain of its assets and assume its deposits and certain other obligations. The First National Bank and Trust Company of Vinita is a nationally chartered bank with banking locations in Vinita and Grove, Oklahoma. These banking locations would become branches of BancFirst. As of December 31, 2020, The First National Bank and Trust Company of Vinita had approximately $285 million in total assets, $209 million in loans, and $258 million in deposits. The purchase and assumption is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2021 and is subject to regulatory approval.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "Government stimulus continued to inject liquidity into the economy and drive deposit totals materially higher.  Absent PPP, overall loan demand continues to be soft.  PPP fees generated from both round 1 and round 2 bolstered net interest income while both core non-interest income and core non-interest expense were essentially flat.  With zero provision for the quarter compared to $19.6 million a year ago, a nominally strong quarter at $1.28 per share is the result."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company.  The Company operates two subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 106 banking locations serving 58 communities across Oklahoma, and Pegasus Bank, with 3 banking locations in Dallas, TX. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters.  Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events.  The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time.  Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)







2021





2020





2020





2020





2020







1st Qtr





4th Qtr





3rd Qtr





2nd Qtr





1st Qtr



 Condensed Income Statements:









































 Net interest income



$

77,206





$

79,535





$

75,852





$

77,208





$

74,073



 Provision for credit losses











4,992







18,740







19,333







19,583



 Non-interest income:









































Trust revenue





3,102







2,976







3,131







3,368







3,655



Service charges on deposits





19,100







19,796







19,078







16,760







18,804



Securities transactions





95







156













(595)







50



Income from sales of loans





2,010







1,852







1,873







1,561







781



Insurance commissions





5,989







5,680







5,197







4,443







5,676



Cash management





3,003







3,135







3,701







4,255







4,320



Other





6,636







1,825







1,595







2,290







1,859



Total noninterest income





39,935







35,420







34,575







32,082







35,145













































 Non-interest expense:









































Salaries and employee benefits





39,577







40,750







41,995







42,226







39,756



Occupancy expense, net





4,348







4,533







4,503







3,839







3,546



Depreciation





3,877







3,779







3,795







3,544







3,491



Amortization of intangible assets





793







915







968







968







964



Data processing services





1,678







1,763







1,669







1,629







1,692



Net expense from other real estate owned





1,510







420







196







(12)







(2,135)



Marketing and business promotion





1,879







1,671







1,485







1,485







2,355



Deposit insurance





876







857







723







365







136



Other





10,425







10,923







10,749







10,607







11,580



   Total noninterest expense





64,963







65,611







66,083







64,651







61,385



 Income before income taxes





52,178







44,352







25,604







25,306







28,250



 Income tax expense





9,658







8,994







4,714







4,576







5,642



 Net income



$

42,520





$

35,358





$

20,890





$

20,730





$

22,608



 Per Common Share Data:









































 Net income-basic



$

1.30





$

1.08





$

0.64





$

0.64





$

0.69



 Net income-diluted





1.27







1.06







0.63







0.63







0.68



 Cash dividends declared





0.34







0.34







0.34







0.32







0.32



 Common shares outstanding





32,771,013







32,719,852







32,679,191







32,662,691







32,646,691



 Average common shares outstanding -









































   Basic





32,756,852







32,690,296







32,668,789







32,651,262







32,679,587



   Diluted





33,408,116







33,275,550







33,168,938







33,075,493







33,287,359



 Performance Ratios:









































 Return on average assets





1.69

%





1.45

%





0.86

%





0.88

%





1.07

%

 Return on average stockholders' equity





15.90







13.25







7.89







7.99







8.87



 Net interest margin





3.36







3.54







3.40







3.54







3.82



 Efficiency ratio





55.46







57.08







59.84







59.16







56.20













































 



BancFirst Corporation





Summary Financial Information





(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)





















































2021





2020





2020





2020





2020









1st Qtr





4th Qtr





3rd Qtr





2nd Qtr





1st Qtr





Balance Sheet Data:























































































Total assets



$

10,549,305





$

9,212,357





$

9,618,868





$

9,612,453





$

8,669,096





Interest-bearing deposits with banks





2,788,316







1,336,394







1,609,462







1,583,116







1,356,826





Debt securities





520,543







555,196







596,941







608,031







591,987





Total loans





6,380,108







6,448,225







6,660,694







6,696,856







6,006,065





Allowance for credit losses





(90,860)







(91,366)







(106,126)







(89,500)







(70,080)





Deposits





9,371,940







8,064,704







8,495,891







8,486,671







7,573,200





Stockholders' equity





1,094,671







1,067,885







1,043,752







1,034,199







1,023,380





Book value per common share





33.40







32.64







31.94







31.66







31.35





Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)





28.27







27.47







26.74







26.43







26.09





Balance Sheet Ratios:











































Average loans to deposits





70.84

%





77.02

%





78.55

%





79.78

%





77.75

%



Average earning assets to total assets





91.54







91.82







91.99







92.23







91.51





Average stockholders' equity to average assets





10.64







10.91







10.90







10.96







12.02





Asset Quality Data:











































Past due loans



$

5,282





$

4,802





$

6,412





$

5,382





$

10,065





Nonaccrual loans (5)





35,326







37,545







82,385







49,477







45,181





Restructured loans





7,801







7,784







2,837







3,213







3,158





Total nonperforming and restructured loans





48,409







50,131







91,634







58,072







58,404





Other real estate owned and repossessed assets





30,320







32,480







4,939







4,948







6,001





Total nonperforming and restructured assets





78,729







82,611







96,573







63,020







64,405





Nonaccrual loans to total loans





0.55

%





0.58

%





1.24

%





0.74

%





0.75

%



Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)





0.62







0.65







1.41







0.84







0.75





Nonperforming and restructured loans to total loans





0.76







0.78







1.38







0.87







0.97





Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)





0.85







0.86







1.57







0.99







0.97





Nonperforming and restructured assets to total assets





0.75







0.90







1.00







0.66







0.74





Allowance for credit losses to total loans





1.42







1.42







1.59







1.34







1.17





Allowance for credit losses to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)





1.60







1.58







1.82







1.52







1.17





Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans





257.20







243.35







128.82







180.89







155.11





Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming and restructured loans





187.69







182.26







115.81







154.12







119.99





Net charge-offs to average loans





0.01







0.30







0.03







0.00







0.02

















































Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):























































































Stockholders' equity



$

1,094,671





$

1,067,885





$

1,043,752





$

1,034,199





$

1,023,380





Less goodwill





149,922







149,922







149,922







149,922







149,923





Less intangible assets, net





18,206







18,999







19,914







20,882







21,850





Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)



$

926,543





$

898,964





$

873,916





$

863,395





$

851,607





Common shares outstanding





32,771,013







32,719,852







32,679,191







32,662,691







32,646,691





Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)



$

28.27





$

27.47





$

26.74





$

26.43





$

26.09

















































(1)  Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.





(2)  Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

















































Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)(4):























































































Total loans



$

6,380,108





$

6,448,225





$

6,660,694





$

6,696,856





$

6,006,065





Less PPP loans





713,714







652,693







831,703







825,093











Total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)



$

5,666,394





$

5,795,532





$

5,828,991





$

5,871,763





$

6,006,065

















































Nonaccrual loans (5)





35,326







37,545







82,385







49,477







45,181





Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)





0.62

%





0.65

%





1.41

%





0.84

%





0.75

%



Total nonperforming and restructured loans





48,409







50,131







91,634







58,072







58,404





Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)





0.85

%





0.86

%





1.57

%





0.99

%





0.97

%



Allowance for credit losses





(90,860)







(91,366)







(106,126)







(89,500)







(70,080)





Allowance for credit losses to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)





1.60

%





1.58

%





1.82

%





1.52

%





1.17

%















































(3)  Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)" Table.





(4)  Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonaccrual loans, divided by total loans less Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonperforming and restructured loans, divided by total loans less PPP loans. Allowance to total Non-PPP loans is allowance for credit losses, divided by total loans less PPP loans. These amounts are non-GAAP financial measures but have been included as they are considered critical metrics with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. These measures should not be considered substitutes for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.





(5) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $6.6 million of nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2021.



 

BancFirst Corporation

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets

And Interest Margin Analysis

Taxable Equivalent Basis

(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)







Three Months Ended









March 31, 2021

















Interest





Average









Average





Income/





Yield/









Balance





Expense





Rate





ASSETS



























Earning assets:



























  Loans



$

6,400,845





$

77,766







4.93



%

  Securities – taxable





521,698







1,693





1.32





  Securities – tax exempt





19,340





88





1.84





  Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS





2,387,000





595







0.10





     Total earning assets





9,328,883







80,142





3.48

































Nonearning assets:



























  Cash and due from banks





268,848





















  Interest receivable and other assets





683,868





















  Allowance for credit losses





(90,551)





















     Total nonearning assets





862,165





















     Total assets



$

10,191,048

















































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Interest bearing liabilities:



























  Transaction deposits



$

766,994





$

149





0.08



%

  Savings deposits





3,504,020







1,106





0.13





  Time deposits





657,938







1,067





0.66





  Short-term borrowings





2,928







1





0.19





  Junior subordinated debentures





26,804





491





7.43





     Total interest bearing liabilities





4,958,684







2,814





0.23

































Interest free funds:



























  Noninterest bearing deposits





4,106,084





















  Interest payable and other liabilities





41,522





















  Stockholders' equity





1,084,758





















     Total interest free  funds





5,232,364





















     Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

10,191,048





















Net interest income











$

77,328













Net interest spread



















3.25



%

Effect of interest free funds





















0.11



%

Net interest margin





















3.36



%

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bancfirst-corporation-reports-first-quarter-earnings-301269984.html

SOURCE BancFirst

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.