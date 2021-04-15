OKLAHOMA CITY, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $42.5 million, or $1.27 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $22.6 million, or $0.68 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2020. For the first quarter of 2021, no provision for credit losses was recorded, compared to a provision for credit losses of $19.6 million for the first quarter of 2020.
BancFirst Corporation Executive Chairman David Rainbolt commented, "Clearly the worst case scenarios for credit losses resulting from the pandemic are off the table. The consequence is that large reserve balances from last year's provisions do not need to be augmented. Moreover, if the economy continues to progress, we will likely see reversal of those provisions to some degree over the balance of the year."
The Company's net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 increased to $77.2 million compared to $74.1 million for the first quarter of 2020. Net interest income increased for the first quarter of 2021 due to loan growth, PPP fee income of approximately $9.5 million and the decrease in interest rates paid on deposits. The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.36% compared to 3.82% a year ago. Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $39.9 million, compared to $35.1 million last year. The increase in noninterest income was due to a gain from the sale of the Company's Hugo, Oklahoma branch of $2.5 million, $2.4 million in rental income from a real estate property foreclosed on in the fourth quarter of 2020, and a $1.2 million increase in income from sales of mortgage loans, which were partially offset by a $1.3 million decrease in treasury management income. Noninterest expense for the quarter increased to $65.0 million compared to $61.4 million last year because of $1.4 million of expenses related to the aforementioned foreclosed property, and a $2.2 million gain on the sale of other real estate owned in the first quarter of 2020 that reduced noninterest expense. The Company's effective tax rate was 18.5% compared to 20.0% for the first quarter of 2020.
At March 31, 2021, the Company's total assets were $10.5 billion, an increase of $1.3 billion from December 31, 2020. Debt securities of $520.5 million were down $34.7 million from December 31, 2020. Loans totaled $6.4 billion, a decrease of $68.1 million from December 31, 2020 partially due to approximately $21 million of loans that were sold with the Company's Hugo, Oklahoma branch. Deposits totaled $9.4 billion, an increase of $1.3 billion from December 31, 2020. The increase in assets and deposits was primarily related to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and other government stimulus payments. At March 31, 2021, the balance of the PPP loans was $713.7 million. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.1 billion, an increase of $26.8 million over December 31, 2020. Off-balance sheet sweep accounts were $2.2 billion at March 31, 2021 compared to $2.7 billion at December 31, 2020.
Nonaccrual loans represent 0.55% of total loans at March 31, 2021, down from 0.58% at year-end 2020. Net charge-offs for the quarter were 0.01% of average loans, compared to 0.02% of average loans for the first quarter of 2020. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.42% at both March 31, 2021 and year-end 2020, and the allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans was 257.20% compared to 243.35% at year-end 2020.
On February 19, 2021, the Company entered into a purchase and assumption agreement with The First National Bank and Trust Company of Vinita, Oklahoma to purchase certain of its assets and assume its deposits and certain other obligations. The First National Bank and Trust Company of Vinita is a nationally chartered bank with banking locations in Vinita and Grove, Oklahoma. These banking locations would become branches of BancFirst. As of December 31, 2020, The First National Bank and Trust Company of Vinita had approximately $285 million in total assets, $209 million in loans, and $258 million in deposits. The purchase and assumption is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2021 and is subject to regulatory approval.
BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "Government stimulus continued to inject liquidity into the economy and drive deposit totals materially higher. Absent PPP, overall loan demand continues to be soft. PPP fees generated from both round 1 and round 2 bolstered net interest income while both core non-interest income and core non-interest expense were essentially flat. With zero provision for the quarter compared to $19.6 million a year ago, a nominally strong quarter at $1.28 per share is the result."
BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates two subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 106 banking locations serving 58 communities across Oklahoma, and Pegasus Bank, with 3 banking locations in Dallas, TX. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.
The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.
BancFirst Corporation
Summary Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
Condensed Income Statements:
Net interest income
$
77,206
$
79,535
$
75,852
$
77,208
$
74,073
Provision for credit losses
—
4,992
18,740
19,333
19,583
Non-interest income:
Trust revenue
3,102
2,976
3,131
3,368
3,655
Service charges on deposits
19,100
19,796
19,078
16,760
18,804
Securities transactions
95
156
—
(595)
50
Income from sales of loans
2,010
1,852
1,873
1,561
781
Insurance commissions
5,989
5,680
5,197
4,443
5,676
Cash management
3,003
3,135
3,701
4,255
4,320
Other
6,636
1,825
1,595
2,290
1,859
Total noninterest income
39,935
35,420
34,575
32,082
35,145
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
39,577
40,750
41,995
42,226
39,756
Occupancy expense, net
4,348
4,533
4,503
3,839
3,546
Depreciation
3,877
3,779
3,795
3,544
3,491
Amortization of intangible assets
793
915
968
968
964
Data processing services
1,678
1,763
1,669
1,629
1,692
Net expense from other real estate owned
1,510
420
196
(12)
(2,135)
Marketing and business promotion
1,879
1,671
1,485
1,485
2,355
Deposit insurance
876
857
723
365
136
Other
10,425
10,923
10,749
10,607
11,580
Total noninterest expense
64,963
65,611
66,083
64,651
61,385
Income before income taxes
52,178
44,352
25,604
25,306
28,250
Income tax expense
9,658
8,994
4,714
4,576
5,642
Net income
$
42,520
$
35,358
$
20,890
$
20,730
$
22,608
Per Common Share Data:
Net income-basic
$
1.30
$
1.08
$
0.64
$
0.64
$
0.69
Net income-diluted
1.27
1.06
0.63
0.63
0.68
Cash dividends declared
0.34
0.34
0.34
0.32
0.32
Common shares outstanding
32,771,013
32,719,852
32,679,191
32,662,691
32,646,691
Average common shares outstanding -
Basic
32,756,852
32,690,296
32,668,789
32,651,262
32,679,587
Diluted
33,408,116
33,275,550
33,168,938
33,075,493
33,287,359
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
1.69
%
1.45
%
0.86
%
0.88
%
1.07
%
Return on average stockholders' equity
15.90
13.25
7.89
7.99
8.87
Net interest margin
3.36
3.54
3.40
3.54
3.82
Efficiency ratio
55.46
57.08
59.84
59.16
56.20
BancFirst Corporation
Summary Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
Balance Sheet Data:
Total assets
$
10,549,305
$
9,212,357
$
9,618,868
$
9,612,453
$
8,669,096
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
2,788,316
1,336,394
1,609,462
1,583,116
1,356,826
Debt securities
520,543
555,196
596,941
608,031
591,987
Total loans
6,380,108
6,448,225
6,660,694
6,696,856
6,006,065
Allowance for credit losses
(90,860)
(91,366)
(106,126)
(89,500)
(70,080)
Deposits
9,371,940
8,064,704
8,495,891
8,486,671
7,573,200
Stockholders' equity
1,094,671
1,067,885
1,043,752
1,034,199
1,023,380
Book value per common share
33.40
32.64
31.94
31.66
31.35
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)
28.27
27.47
26.74
26.43
26.09
Balance Sheet Ratios:
Average loans to deposits
70.84
%
77.02
%
78.55
%
79.78
%
77.75
%
Average earning assets to total assets
91.54
91.82
91.99
92.23
91.51
Average stockholders' equity to average assets
10.64
10.91
10.90
10.96
12.02
Asset Quality Data:
Past due loans
$
5,282
$
4,802
$
6,412
$
5,382
$
10,065
Nonaccrual loans (5)
35,326
37,545
82,385
49,477
45,181
Restructured loans
7,801
7,784
2,837
3,213
3,158
Total nonperforming and restructured loans
48,409
50,131
91,634
58,072
58,404
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
30,320
32,480
4,939
4,948
6,001
Total nonperforming and restructured assets
78,729
82,611
96,573
63,020
64,405
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.55
%
0.58
%
1.24
%
0.74
%
0.75
%
Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)
0.62
0.65
1.41
0.84
0.75
Nonperforming and restructured loans to total loans
0.76
0.78
1.38
0.87
0.97
Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)
0.85
0.86
1.57
0.99
0.97
Nonperforming and restructured assets to total assets
0.75
0.90
1.00
0.66
0.74
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.42
1.42
1.59
1.34
1.17
Allowance for credit losses to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)
1.60
1.58
1.82
1.52
1.17
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans
257.20
243.35
128.82
180.89
155.11
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming and restructured loans
187.69
182.26
115.81
154.12
119.99
Net charge-offs to average loans
0.01
0.30
0.03
0.00
0.02
Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):
Stockholders' equity
$
1,094,671
$
1,067,885
$
1,043,752
$
1,034,199
$
1,023,380
Less goodwill
149,922
149,922
149,922
149,922
149,923
Less intangible assets, net
18,206
18,999
19,914
20,882
21,850
Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$
926,543
$
898,964
$
873,916
$
863,395
$
851,607
Common shares outstanding
32,771,013
32,719,852
32,679,191
32,662,691
32,646,691
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
$
28.27
$
27.47
$
26.74
$
26.43
$
26.09
(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.
(2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)(4):
Total loans
$
6,380,108
$
6,448,225
$
6,660,694
$
6,696,856
$
6,006,065
Less PPP loans
713,714
652,693
831,703
825,093
—
Total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)
$
5,666,394
$
5,795,532
$
5,828,991
$
5,871,763
$
6,006,065
Nonaccrual loans (5)
35,326
37,545
82,385
49,477
45,181
Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)
0.62
%
0.65
%
1.41
%
0.84
%
0.75
%
Total nonperforming and restructured loans
48,409
50,131
91,634
58,072
58,404
Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)
0.85
%
0.86
%
1.57
%
0.99
%
0.97
%
Allowance for credit losses
(90,860)
(91,366)
(106,126)
(89,500)
(70,080)
Allowance for credit losses to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)
1.60
%
1.58
%
1.82
%
1.52
%
1.17
%
(3) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)" Table.
(4) Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonaccrual loans, divided by total loans less Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonperforming and restructured loans, divided by total loans less PPP loans. Allowance to total Non-PPP loans is allowance for credit losses, divided by total loans less PPP loans. These amounts are non-GAAP financial measures but have been included as they are considered critical metrics with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. These measures should not be considered substitutes for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
(5) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $6.6 million of nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2021.
BancFirst Corporation
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
And Interest Margin Analysis
Taxable Equivalent Basis
(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2021
Interest
Average
Average
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
ASSETS
Earning assets:
Loans
$
6,400,845
$
77,766
4.93
%
Securities – taxable
521,698
1,693
1.32
Securities – tax exempt
19,340
88
1.84
Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS
2,387,000
595
0.10
Total earning assets
9,328,883
80,142
3.48
Nonearning assets:
Cash and due from banks
268,848
Interest receivable and other assets
683,868
Allowance for credit losses
(90,551)
Total nonearning assets
862,165
Total assets
$
10,191,048
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest bearing liabilities:
Transaction deposits
$
766,994
$
149
0.08
%
Savings deposits
3,504,020
1,106
0.13
Time deposits
657,938
1,067
0.66
Short-term borrowings
2,928
1
0.19
Junior subordinated debentures
26,804
491
7.43
Total interest bearing liabilities
4,958,684
2,814
0.23
Interest free funds:
Noninterest bearing deposits
4,106,084
Interest payable and other liabilities
41,522
Stockholders' equity
1,084,758
Total interest free funds
5,232,364
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
10,191,048
Net interest income
$
77,328
Net interest spread
3.25
%
Effect of interest free funds
0.11
%
Net interest margin
3.36
%
