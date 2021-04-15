PANAMA CITY, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Date and time:
Wednesday, May 5, 2021
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Presenting for Bladex:
Mr. Jorge Salas, Chief Executive Officer
Mrs. Ana Graciela de Méndez, Chief Financial Officer
To participate, please dial:
1-877-271-1828 (U.S. Participants)
1-334-323-9871 (From outside the U.S.)
Passcode: 68251167
This event will be webcast live at www.bladex.com
Bladex's First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release will be announced on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 before the market opens and will be available on the Bank's corporate website, along with the webcast presentation.
Contact Information:
Mónica Cosulich
Senior Vice President
Finance and Investor Relations
E-mail address: ir@bladex.com
Tel: +507 210-8563
