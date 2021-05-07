RALEIGH, N.C., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, today announced its scheduled participation at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference – Fireside chat with David Morken, CEO on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 11:00am Eastern Time
  • William Blair Growth Stock Conference – Fireside chat with David Morken, CEO on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 9:00am Eastern Time.
  • Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference – Marina Carreker, President and Jeff Hoffman, CFO will be hosting investor meetings on Thursday, June 10.

Live webcasts and replays of the fireside chats will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investors.bandwidth.com

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth is a leading global enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed voice, messaging and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network. More information available at www.bandwidth.com.

Investor Contact:

Sarah Walas

Bandwidth

919-504-6585

ir@bandwidth.com

Marc P. Griffin

ICR, Inc., for Bandwidth

919-283-5993

IR@bandwidth.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bandwidth-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301286354.html

SOURCE Bandwidth Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.