RALEIGH, N.C., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, today announced it will issue a press release reporting financial results for their second quarter after market close on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Bandwidth will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss those financial results for investors and analysts at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 5, 2021. To access the conference call, dial (877) 224-6304 for the U.S. or Canada, or (212) 231-2908 for international callers. The webcast will be available live on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investors.bandwidth.com. 

An audio replay of the call will also be available to investors beginning at approximately 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday August 5, 2021, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 12, 2021, by dialing (844) 512-2921 for the U.S. or Canada, or (412) 317-6671 for international callers, and entering passcode 21995978. In addition, an archived webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investors.bandwidth.com. 

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a global communications software company that helps enterprises connect people around the world with cloud-ready voice, messaging, and emergency services. Backed by the largest directly-connected network on the planet, companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber and Zoom use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed communications into software and applications. Bandwidth has more than 20 years in the technology space and is the first and only Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) provider offering a robust selection of APIs built around our own global network. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world solve complex communications challenges every day. More information is available at www.bandwidth.com.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bandwidth-to-report-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-301337813.html

SOURCE Bandwidth Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.