CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock

Dividend per Share

or Depositary Share1

Record Date

Payment Date









7.25% Non-Cumulative

Perpetual Convertible

Preferred Stock, Series L

$18.125

October 1

November 1









Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-

Cumulative Preferred Stock,

Series Z

$32.500

October 1

October 25









5.875% Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series HH

$0.3671875

October 1

October 25









4.375% Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series NN

$0.2734375

October 15

November 3









4.125% Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series PP

$0.2578125

October 15

November 2



1 Each series of preferred stock, other than Series L, is represented by depositary shares. 

  Dividend payments are made on a quarterly basis for each series of preferred stock, other than

  Series Z, for which dividends are paid on a semi-annual basis.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail financial centers, approximately 17,000 ATMs, and award-winning digital banking with approximately 41 million active users, including approximately 32 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for email news alerts.

www.bankofamerica.com

Investors May Contact:

Lee McEntire, Bank of America

Phone:  1.980.388.6780

lee.mcentire@bofa.com

Jonathan Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)

Phone:  1.212.449.3112

jonathan.blum@bofa.com

Reporters May Contact:

Jerry Dubrowski, Bank of America

Phone:  1.646.855.1195 (office) or 1.508.843.5626 (mobile)

jerome.f.dubrowski@bofa.com

Christopher P. Feeney, Bank of America

Phone: 1.980.386.6794

christopher.feeney@bofa.com

