OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. "We are pleased to report continued strength in our asset quality and liquidity components, and also to report a record level of PPE for our Company. Strong PPE enabled us to make meaningful increases to our ALLL, repurchase shares at a discount to book value, and increase our cash dividend, all while maintaining higher levels of capital compared to the industry mean. We benefit from the strong economy in our region, and feel positive about our future; nonetheless, there is still much uncertainty and business activity is somewhat muted, therefore we will continue to use caution moving forward," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company.
Three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to three months ended December 31, 2019:
- Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings of $8.4 million, an increase of 31.60%
- Interest income on loans, including loan fee income, totaled $13.2 million, an increase of 7.18%
- Cost of funds of 0.51%, a decrease of 59.53%
- Efficiency ratio of 35.13%, compared to 41.74%
For the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to the year ended December 31, 2019:
- Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings of $31.2 million, an increase of 16.25%, excluding the one-time, non-cash executive stock transaction expense in Q3 2019.
- Interest income on loans, including loan fee income, totaled $52.4 million, an increase of 8.82%
- Cost of funds of 0.73%, a decrease of 46.71%
- Total assets of $1.0 billion, an increase of 17.35%
- Total loans of $824.1 million, an increase of 18.23%
- Total deposits of $905.5 million, an increase of 19.54%
Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes. On December 31, 2020, the Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 10.78%, 13.51%, and 14.75% respectively. On December 31, 2020, on a consolidated basis, the Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 10.77%, 13.50%, and 14.73% respectively. Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators.
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings is defined as income before taxes and provision for loan losses. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income before taxes. Disclosure of this measure enables you to compare our operations to those of other banking companies before consideration of taxes and provision expense. We calculate our tax-adjusted net income, return on average assets, and return on average equity, and per share amounts by using a combined effective tax rate for federal and state income taxes of 25.6% and 45.4% in 2020 and 2019, respectively. We acknowledge that our non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other banking companies use. Other banking companies may use names similar to those we use for non-GAAP financial measures we disclose, but may calculate them differently. You should understand how we and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons. The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of these non-GAAP financial measures:
Three months ended
For the Year ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Loan interest income (excluding loan fees)
Total loan interest income, including loan fee income
$ 13,182
$ 12,299
$ 52,450
$ 48,200
Loan fee income
(1,066)
(944)
(5,035)
(4,443)
Loan interest income excluding loan fee income
$ 12,116
$ 11,355
$ 47,415
$ 43,757
Average total loans
$ 871,163
$ 692,286
$ 823,228
$ 636,274
Yield on loans (including loan fee income)
6.02%
7.05%
6.37%
7.58%
Yield on loans (excluding loan fee income)
5.53%
6.51%
5.76%
6.88%
Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings
Net income before income taxes
$ 6,317
$ 6,358
$ 25,884
$ 15,069
Plus: Provision for loan losses
2,050
-
5,350
-
Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings
$ 8,367
$ 6,358
$ 31,234
$ 15,069
Adjusted provision for income tax
Net income before income taxes
$ 6,317
$ 6,358
$ 25,884
$ 15,069
Total effective adjusted tax rate
25.0%
29.6%
25.6%
45.4%
Adjusted provision for income taxes
$ 1,578
$ 1,879
$ 6,618
$ 6,844
Tax-adjusted net income
Net income before income taxes
$ 6,317
$ 6,358
$ 25,884
$ 15,069
Adjusted provision for income taxes
1,578
1,879
6,618
6,844
Tax-adjusted net income
$ 4,739
$ 4,479
$ 19,266
$ 8,225
Pro Forma Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings
Net income before income taxes
$ 6,317
$ 6,358
$ 25,884
$ 15,069
Plus: Provision for loan losses
2,050
-
5,350
-
Plus: Stock Transfer Compensation Expense
-
-
-
11,797
Pro Forma Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings
$ 8,367
$ 6,358
$ 31,234
$ 26,866
Tax-adjusted ratios and per share data
Tax-adjusted net income (numerator)
$ 4,739
$ 4,479
$ 19,266
$ 8,225
Average assets (denominator)
$ 982,024
$ 845,510
$ 948,957
$ 798,528
Tax-adjusted return on average assets
1.92%
2.10%
2.03%
1.03%
Average shareholders' equity (denominator)
$ 105,283
$ 102,691
$ 102,359
$ 97,430
Tax-adjusted return on average shareholders' equity
17.91%
17.31%
18.82%
8.44%
Average tangible common equity (denominator)
$ 103,675
$ 100,872
$ 100,675
$ 95,537
Tax-adjusted return on average tangible common equity
18.18%
17.62%
19.14%
8.61%
Weighted average common shares outstanding basic (denominator)
9,066,737
10,057,506
9,378,769
10,145,032
Tax-adjusted net income per common share--basic
$ 0.52
$ 0.45
$ 2.05
$ 0.81
Weighted average common shares outstanding diluted (denominator)
9,068,161
10,059,208
9,379,154
10,147,311
Tax-adjusted net income per common share--diluted
$ 0.52
$ 0.45
$ 2.05
$ 0.81
Tangible assets
Total assets
$ 1,016,669
$ 866,392
Less: Goodwill and intangibles
(1,583)
(1,789)
Tangible assets
$ 1,015,086
$ 864,603
Tangible shareholders' equity
Total shareholders' equity
$ 107,319
$ 100,126
Less: Goodwill and intangibles
(1,583)
(1,789)
Tangible shareholders' equity
$ 105,736
$ 98,337
Tangible shareholders' equity
Tangible shareholders' equity (numerator)
$ 105,736
$ 98,337
Tangible assets (denominator)
$ 1,015,086
$ 864,603
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
10.42%
11.37%
End of period common shares outstanding
9,044,765
10,057,506
Book value per share
$ 11.87
$ 9.96
Tangible book value per share
$ 11.69
$ 9.78
Total shareholders' equity to total assets
10.56%
11.56%
Net Interest Margin Excluding Loan Fee Income
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
2020
2019
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Short-term investments(1)
$
102,544
$
127
0.49
%
$
143,604
$
674
1.86
%
Investment securities(2)
1,165
15
5.12
1,073
23
8.50
Loans held for sale
198
—
0.00
289
—
0.00
Total loans(3)
871,163
12,116
5.53
692,286
11,355
6.51
Total interest-earning assets
975,070
12,258
5.00
837,252
12,052
5.71
Noninterest-earning assets
6,954
8,258
Total assets
$
982,024
$
845,510
Funding sources:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Transaction accounts
$
409,174
470
0.46
%
$
314,106
1,133
1.43
%
Time deposits
203,842
655
1.28
213,716
1,205
2.24
Total interest-bearing deposits
613,016
1,125
0.73
527,822
2,338
1.76
Other borrowings
—
—
0.00
—
—
0.00
Total interest-bearing liabilities
613,016
1,125
0.73
527,822
2,338
1.76
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
258,599
210,986
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
5,126
4,011
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
263,725
214,997
Shareholders' equity
105,283
102,691
Total liabilities and shareholders'
$
982,024
$
845,510
Net interest income excluding loan fee
$
11,133
$
9,714
Net interest spread excluding loan fee
4.27
%
3.95
%
Net interest margin excluding loan fee
4.54
%
4.60
%
Net Interest Margin With Loan Fee Income
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
2020
2019
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Short-term investments(1)
$
102,544
$
127
0.49
%
$
143,604
$
674
1.80
%
Investment securities(2)
1,165
15
5.12
1,073
23
8.50
Loans held for sale
198
—
0.00
289
—
0.00
Total loans(3)
871,163
13,182
6.02
692,286
12,299
7.05
Total interest-earning assets
975,070
13,324
5.44
837,252
12,996
6.16
Noninterest-earning assets
6,954
8,258
Total assets
$
982,024
$
845,510
Funding sources:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Transaction accounts
$
409,174
470
0.46
%
$
314,106
1,133
1.43
%
Time deposits
203,842
655
1.28
213,716
1,205
2.24
Total interest-bearing deposits
613,016
1,125
0.73
527,822
2,338
1.76
Other borrowings
—
—
0.00
—
—
0.00
Total interest-bearing liabilities
613,016
1,125
0.73
527,822
2,338
1.76
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
258,599
210,986
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
5,126
4,011
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
263,725
214,997
Shareholders' equity
105,283
102,691
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
982,024
$
845,510
Net interest income including loan fee income
$
12,199
$
10,658
Net interest spread including loan fee
4.71
%
4.40
%
Net interest margin including loan fee income
4.98
%
5.05
%
(1)
Includes income and average balances for fed funds sold, interest-earning deposits in banks and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.
(2)
Includes income and average balances for FHLB and FRB stock.
(3)
Non-accrual loans are included in loans.
(4)
Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
Net Interest Margin Excluding Loan Fee Income
For the Year Ended December 31,
2020
2019
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Short-term investments(1)
$
116,295
$
828
0.71
%
$
151,434
$
3,459
2.28
%
Investment securities(2)
1,123
36
3.21
1,065
50
4.69
Loans held for sale
244
—
0.00
236
—
0.00
Total loans(3)
823,228
47,415
5.76
636,274
43,757
6.88
Total interest-earning assets
940,890
48,279
5.13
789,009
47,266
5.99
Noninterest-earning assets
8,067
9,519
Total assets
$
948,957
$
798,528
Funding sources:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Transaction accounts
$
377,519
2,729
0.72
%
$
295,576
5,057
1.71
%
Time deposits
207,442
3,424
1.65
208,375
4,459
2.14
Total interest-bearing deposits
584,961
6,153
1.05
503,951
9,516
1.89
Other borrowings
—
—
0.00
—
—
0.00
Total interest-bearing liabilities
584,961
6,153
1.05
503,951
9,516
1.89
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
256,431
192,562
Other noninterest-bearing
5,206
4,585
Total noninterest-bearing
261,637
197,147
Shareholders' equity
102,359
97,430
Total liabilities and shareholders'
$
948,957
$
798,528
Net interest income excluding
$
42,126
$
37,750
Net interest spread excluding loan
4.08
%
4.10
%
Net interest margin excluding
4.48
%
4.78
%
Net Interest Margin With Loan Fee Income
For the Year Ended December 31,
2020
2019
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Short-term investments(1)
$
116,295
$
828
0.71
%
$
151,434
$
3,459
2.28
%
Investment securities(2)
1,123
36
3.21
1,065
50
4.69
Loans held for sale
244
—
0.00
236
—
0.00
Total loans(3)
823,228
52,450
6.37
636,274
48,200
7.58
Total interest-earning assets
940,890
53,314
5.67
789,009
51,709
6.55
Noninterest-earning assets
8,067
9,519
Total assets
$
948,957
$
798,528
Funding sources:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Transaction accounts
$
377,519
2,729
0.72
%
$
295,576
5,057
1.71
%
Time deposits
207,442
3,424
1.65
208,375
4,459
2.14
Total interest-bearing deposits
584,961
6,153
1.05
503,951
9,516
1.89
Other borrowings
—
—
0.00
—
—
0.00
Total interest-bearing liabilities
584,961
6,153
1.05
503,951
9,516
1.89
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
256,431
192,562
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
5,206
4,585
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
261,637
197,147
Shareholders' equity
102,359
97,430
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
948,957
$
798,528
Net interest income including loan fee income
$
47,161
$
42,193
Net interest spread including loan fee
4.61
%
4.67
%
Net interest margin including loan fee income
5.01
%
5.35
%
Bank7 Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Dollars in thousands, except per share data
Unaudited as of
Assets
2020
December 31,
December 31
September 30
2019
Cash and due from banks
$ 153,901
$ 60,718
$ 117,128
Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks
16,412
23,384
30,147
Loans, net
826,974
869,448
699,458
Loans held for sale
324
315
1,031
Premises and equipment, net
9,151
9,387
9,624
Nonmarketable equity securities
1,172
1,165
1,100
Goodwill and intangibles
1,583
1,634
1,789
Interest receivable and other assets
7,152
7,303
6,115
Total assets
$ 1,016,669
$ 973,354
$ 866,392
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$ 246,569
$ 272,008
$ 219,221
Interest-bearing
658,945
591,661
538,262
Total deposits
905,514
863,669
757,483
Income taxes payable
9
565
357
Interest payable and other liabilities
3,827
3,890
8,426
Total liabilities
909,350
868,124
766,266
Common stock
90
92
101
Additional paid-in capital
93,162
92,960
92,391
Retained earnings
14,067
12,178
7,634
Total shareholders' equity
107,319
105,230
100,126
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 1,016,669
$ 973,354
$ 866,392
Bank7 Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income
Unaudited as of
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Dollars in thousands, except per share data
December 31
September 30
December 31
December 31
December 31
Interest Income
Loans, including fees
$ 13,182
$ 12,777
$ 12,299
$ 52,450
$ 48,200
Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks
107
123
295
526
1,709
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
35
26
402
338
1,800
Total interest income
13,324
12,926
12,996
53,314
51,709
Interest Expense
Deposits
1,125
1,325
2,338
6,153
9,516
Total interest expense
1,125
1,325
2,338
6,153
9,516
Net Interest Income
12,199
11,601
10,658
47,161
42,193
Provision for Loan Losses
2,050
1,250
-
5,350
-
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
10,149
10,351
10,658
41,811
42,193
Noninterest Income
Secondary market income
41
57
18
175
164
Service charges on deposit accounts
124
104
113
442
392
Other
535
173
126
1,048
752
Total noninterest income
700
334
257
1,665
1,308
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
2,554
2,505
2,473
10,130
21,265
Furniture and equipment
210
224
223
868
829
Occupancy
540
543
520
1,957
1,677
Data and item processing
270
276
264
1,091
1,078
Accounting, marketing and legal fees
198
135
250
536
757
Regulatory assessments
225
164
32
506
126
Advertising and public relations
40
62
239
400
588
Travel, lodging and entertainment
95
50
81
241
368
Other
400
625
475
1,863
1,744
Total noninterest expense
4,532
4,584
4,557
17,592
28,432
Income Before Taxes
6,317
6,101
6,358
25,884
15,069
Income tax expense
1,578
1,661
1,879
6,618
6,844
Net Income
$ 4,739
$ 4,440
$ 4,479
$ 19,266
$ 8,225
Earnings per common share - basic
$ 0.52
$ 0.48
$ 0.45
$ 2.05
$ 0.81
Diluted earnings per common share
0.52
0.48
0.45
2.05
0.81
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
9,066,737
9,228,128
10,057,506
9,378,769
10,145,032
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
9,068,161
9,228,128
10,059,208
9,379,154
10,147,311
About Bank7 Corp.
We are Bank7 Corp., a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate nine locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area and Kansas. We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This communication contains a number of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Bank7 Corp.'s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and Bank7 Corp.'s financial performance. Any statements about Bank7 Corp.'s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing,"
"expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in (or conveyed orally regarding) this presentation may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by Bank7 Corp. or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by Bank7 Corp. will be achieved.
These forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties because they are based upon: the amount and timing of future changes in interest rates, market behavior, and other economic conditions; future laws, regulations, and accounting principles; changes in regulatory standards and examination policies, and a variety of other matters. These other matters include, among other things, the impact of COVID-19 on the United States economy and our operations, the direct and indirect effect of economic conditions on interest rates, credit quality, loan demand, liquidity, and monetary and supervisory policies of banking regulators. Bank7 Corp. has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Bank7 Corp. believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Bank7 Corp.'s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Bank7 Corp.'s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Bank7 Corp. anticipates. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and Bank7 Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by these cautionary statements.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This communication includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tax-adjusted net income, tax-adjusted earnings per share, tax-adjusted return on average assets and tax-adjusted return on average shareholders' equity. These non-GAAP financial measures and any other non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this presentation should not be considered in isolation, and should be considered as additions to, and not substitutes for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of Bank7 Corp.'s non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. See the table above in this communication for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in (or conveyed orally during) this communication to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
