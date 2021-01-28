COLUMBUS, Miss., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) (the "Company") reported record net income of $3.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 16% over net income of $3.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.  Basic and diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2019 were $0.76 and $0.77, respectively.  Net income was $13.5 million for year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of 14% over net income of $11.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.  Basic and diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 were $2.76 and $2.72, respectively.

CEO Commentary

Moak Griffin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and BankFirst Financial Services, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary bank, stated, "I am pleased to report that we posted record earnings and earnings per share during 2020. In addition, we successfully expanded our current footprint by acquiring and integrating Traders & Farmers Bancshares Inc., as well as opening a new branch in Hattiesburg, MS. 

While our markets continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic going into 2021, I am optimistic that BankFirst is well positioned to continue to build on the successes achieved during 2020 as we continue to meet the needs of our customers, shareholders, and our employees."

Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Total assets were $1.73 billion at December 31, 2020 as compared to $1.68 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of 3%, and $1.32 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 35%.  The increase in total assets from the prior year was due to organic loan and deposit growth, supported by participation in the Paycheck Protection Program, as well as the acquisition of Traders & Farmers Bancshares, Inc. on July 1, 2020.  Net loans outstanding at December 31, 2020 totaled $1,126 million, as compared to $1,190 million in the third quarter of 2020 a decrease of 5%, and $895 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 26%. Net loans outstanding, excluding loans associated with the Payment Protection Program, at December 31, 2020 totaled $1,044 million, as compared to $1,074 million in the third quarter of 2020 a decrease of 3%, and $895 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 17%.  Asset quality remained solid with non-performing assets to total assets at 0.65% as of December 31, 2020, down from 0.81% as of December 31, 2019.   

Non-interest-bearing deposits increased to $432.3 million as of December 31, 2020, as compared to $417.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 4% and $246.6 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of 75%.  Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 29% of total deposits at December 31, 2020.  Total deposits as of December 31, 2020 were $1.52 billion, as compared to $1.47 billion for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 3%, and $1.10 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 37%.

The Company's ratio of loans to deposits was 75.4% at December 31, 2020 compared to 82.2% at September 30, 2020, and 81.5% at December 31. 2019.

We recorded $147,000 provision for credit losses during the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $5.2 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $656,000 for the comparable period of 2019. The Allowance for Loan Losses was equal to 1.44% of gross loans and equal to 1.56% of gross loans less loans originated through the PPP.  Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $508,000 compared to $136,000, in the third quarter 2020, and $392,000 in the fourth quarter 2019.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company's tangible book value per share was $20.46.  According to OTCQX, there were 190 trades during the fourth quarter of 2020 for a total of 67,442 shares for a total price of $1,292,477.  The closing share price on December 31, 2020 was $19.75.  Based on this closing share price, the Company's market cap was $104.09 million as of December 31, 2020.

Merger & Acquisition Activity

BankFirst completed its acquisition of Traders & Farmers Bancshares, Inc. ("Traders & Farmers") and its subsidiary, Traders & Farmers Bank, headquartered in Haleyville, Alabama on July 1, 2020. Traders & Farmers had total assets of $378.1 million, loans of $158.7 million, and deposits of $348.2 million.  Total assets were approximately $1.7 billion upon completion of this transaction.

Therefore, the results of operations of BankFirst and acquired Traders and Farmers are included in BankFirst's consolidated results of operations from the dates of acquisition, and therefore BankFirst's third and fourth quarter 2020 results reflect increased levels of average balances, income and expenses compared to its second quarter 2020 and third quarter 2019 results.

COVID-19 Impacts

Operations

As the COVID-19 related events unfolded throughout 2020, BankFirst implemented various plans, strategies and protocols to protect our employees, maintain services for clients, assure the functional continuity of our operating systems, controls and processes, and mitigate financial risks posed by changing market conditions. In order to protect employees and assure workforce continuity and operational redundancy, we imposed business travel restrictions, enhanced our sanitizing protocols within our facilities and physically separated, to the extent possible, our critical operations workforce that cannot work remotely. To limit the risk of virus spread, the Company implemented drive-thru only and by appointment operating protocols throughout its bank branch network. We also maintained active communications with our critical vendors to assure all mission-critical activities and functions are being performed in line with our client-service standards.

Capital and Liquidity

Although there is a high degree of uncertainty around the magnitude and duration of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, management believes that our financial position, including our levels of capital and liquidity, will allow us to successfully endure the negative economic impacts of the crisis. Our capital management activities, coupled with our historical earnings performance and our dividend practices, have allowed us to build and maintain our capital reserves. At December 31, 2020, all BankFirst's regulatory capital ratios exceeded well-capitalized standards.

In addition, management believes the Company's liquidity position is strong. The Company's bank subsidiary maintains a funding base largely comprised of core noninterest bearing demand deposit accounts and low cost interest-bearing transactional deposit accounts with clients that operate or reside within the footprint of its branch bank network. At December 31, 2020, the Company's cash and cash equivalent balances were $128.9 million.

The Company has not experienced significant draws on clients' available commercial lines of credit and home equity lines of credit due to the COVID-19 crisis, nor has it observed any significant or unusual client activity that portends unmanageable levels of stress on our liquidity profile.

Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP")

BankFirst is participating in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), a $660 billion low-interest business loan program funded by the U.S. Treasury Department and administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration. The PPP Loan Program provides U.S. government guarantees for lenders, as well as loan forgiveness incentives for borrowers that predominately utilize the loan proceeds to cover employee compensation-related business costs. Through December 31, 2020, BankFirst had approved 1,489 PPP loans totaling $115.4 million. In order to provide additional liquidity to the bank while participating in the PPP Program, the Bank also participated in the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF") in which it borrowed $104.2 in order to be able to match fund the majority of the PPP loans that were made.  During the third quarter the bank paid back the funds associated with the PPPLF with excess liquidity post acquisition of Traders & Farmers.  

Lending

We have taken actions to identify and assess our COVID-19 related credit exposures by asset classes and borrower types. We implemented a loan modification program to assist both consumer and business borrowers that are experiencing or expect to experience financial hardships due to COVID-19 related challenges. Accordingly, the following table summarizes the aggregate balances of loans with deferred payments that the Company has modified as result of COVID-19 as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020.



























Loan Balances Modified Due to COVID-19 as of 12/31/2020























Loan Balance



Loans Modified to

Interest Only

Payments



Loans Modified to

Payment Deferral



Total Loans

Modified



Percentage of

Loans Modified





















Secured by real estate



















Construction

100,301



0



0



0



0.00%

Farmland

49,037



0



0



0



0.00%

Residential real estate

311,633



0



0



0



0.00%

Commercial real estate

427,747



20,737



2,432



23,169



5.42%

Consumer

28,864



0



4



4



0.01%

Commercial and other

225,042



0



15



15



0.01%





















Total Loans

1,142,624



20,737



2,451



23,188



2.03%

 



























Loan Balances Modified Due to COVID-19 as of 9/30/2020























Loan Balance



Loans Modified to Interest Only Payments 



Loans Modified to Payment Deferral



Total Loans Modified



Percentage of

Loans Modified





















Secured by real estate



















Construction

$                    93,383



$                         165



$                             -



$                         165



0.18%

Farmland

52,964



-



-



-



0.00%

Residential real estate

307,052



9,740



-



9,740



3.17%

Commercial real estate

443,142



15,274



45,244



60,518



13.66%

Consumer

33,449



-



4



4



0.01%

Commercial and other

276,844



5,661



593



6,254



2.26%





















Total Loans

$               1,206,834



$                    30,840



$                    45,841



$                    76,681



6.35%

Modified loans with deferred payments will continue to accrue interest during the deferral period unless otherwise classified as nonperforming. Consistent with bank regulatory guidance, borrowers that were otherwise current on loan payments that were granted COVID-19 related financial hardship payment deferrals will continue to be reported as current loans throughout the agreed upon deferral periods. COVID-19 related loan modifications are also deemed to be insignificant borrower concessions, and therefore, such modified loans were not classified as troubled-debt restructured loans as of December 31, 2020.

The COVID-19 crisis is expected to continue to impact our financial results, as well as demand for our services and products during the first quarter of 2021 and potentially beyond. The short and long-term implications of the COVID-19 crisis, and related monetary and fiscal stimulus measures, on our future revenues, earnings results, allowance for credit losses, capital reserves and liquidity are unknown at present.

ABOUT BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION  

BankFirst Financial Services, the wholly-owned banking subsidiary of BankFirst Capital Corporation, was founded in 1888 and is a $1.7 billion financial institution that is locally owned, controlled, and operated. The Bank is headquartered in Columbus, Mississippi, with additional branch offices in Flowood, Hattiesburg, Jackson, Louin, Macon, Madison, Newton, Starkville, and West Point, Mississippi and Addison, Aliceville, Arley, Bear Creek, Carrollton, Curry, Double Springs, Gordo, Haleyville, Lynn, Northport, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Bank also operates one mortgage production office in Oxford, Mississippi. BankFirst offers a wide variety of services for businesses and consumers. The Bank also offers internet banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, CD, and money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit www.bankfirstfs.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains, among other things, certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, (i) statements regarding certain of the Company's goals and expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties, (ii) statements about the merger of T&F with and into BankFirst (the "merger"), and (iii) statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current belief and expectations of the Company's management team and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control). Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include, but are not limited to: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, including as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, our ability to complete the merger and recognize the expected benefits and synergies of the merger, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The shares of common stock of BankFirst are not savings or deposit accounts and are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency.

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)























December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31



2020



2020



2020



2020



2019

Assets



















Cash and due from banks

$                         37,208



$             30,492



$             37,619



$             44,311



$             34,757

Interest bearing bank balances

83,324



10,056



86,631



19,106



27,281

Federal funds sold

8,408



9,391



4,900



4,900



-

Available-for-sale securities

329,409



296,748



258,005



248,510



217,647





















Loans

1,142,624



1,206,834



1,044,164



907,458



904,440

Allowance for loan losses

(16,496)



(16,857)



(11,832)



(10,153)



(9,418)

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

1,126,128



1,189,977



1,032,332



897,305



895,022





















Premises and equipment

42,414



42,232



33,340



33,526



31,900

Interest receivable

5,615



6,026



5,902



4,549



4,881

Goodwill

34,564



34,564



19,526



19,526



19,408

Other intangible assets

4,535



4,695



4,189



4,333



4,476

Other

57,750



57,299



47,079



45,591



45,241





















Total assets

$                    1,729,355



$        1,681,480



$        1,529,523



$        1,321,657



$        1,280,613





















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



















Liabilities



















Noninterest bearing deposits

$                       432,252



$           417,135



$           330,562



$           248,142



$           246,630

Interest bearing deposits

1,082,920



1,051,618



903,850



898,427



863,161

Notes payable

28,605



29,375



129,995



16,155



15,750

Subordinated debt

26,341



26,086



28,841



29,186



28,564

Interest payable

1,123



987



972



1,128



1,392

Other 

11,162



11,111



9,683



8,938



10,101

Total liabilities

1,582,403



1,536,312



1,403,903



1,201,976



1,165,598





















Stockholders' Equity



















Common stock

1,581



1,578



1,351



1,350



1,347

Additional paid-in capital

60,113



59,980



42,843



42,807



42,729

Retained earnings

80,479



79,169



75,814



72,575



69,676

Accumulated other comprehensive income

4,779



4,441



5,612



2,949



1,263

Total stockholders' equity

146,952



145,168



125,620



119,681



115,015





















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$                    1,729,355



$        1,681,480



$        1,529,523



$        1,321,657



$        1,280,613





















Common shares outstanding

5,270,323



5,260,294



4,500,784



4,501,054



4,489,414

Book value per share

$                           27.88



$               27.60



$               27.91



$               26.59



$               25.62

Tangible book value per share

$                           20.46



$               20.13



$               22.64



$               21.29



$               20.30

 

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)



















For Three Months Ended



For the Twelve Months Ended



December 



December



December



December



2020



2019



2020



2019

Interest Income















Interest and fees on loans

$             13,463



$             11,732



$                   53,016



$               44,823

Taxable securities

1,062



1,199



4,561



4,146

Tax-exempt securities

447



206



1,342



798

Federal funds sold 

13



98



290



780

Interest bearing bank balances

15



22



63



107

Total interest income

15,000



13,257



59,272



50,654

















Interest Expense















Deposits

1,542



2,148



7,669



8,540

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

81



81



325



682

Other borrowings

443



431



1,828



1,547

Total interest expense

2,066



2,660



9,822



10,769

















Net Interest Income

12,934



10,597



49,450



39,885

















Provision for Loan Losses

147



656



8,112



1,577

















Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

12,787



9,941



41,338



38,308

















Noninterest Income















Service charges on deposit accounts

1,622



1,586



5,806



5,660

Mortgage income

1,770



726



6,340



2,717

Interchange income

986



707



3,350



2,629

Net realized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities

(1)



150



3,592



430

Other

1,351



1,725



3,904



3,483

Total noninterest income

5,728



4,894



22,992



14,919

















Noninterest Expense















Salaries and employee benefits

7,668



5,514



27,366



20,782

Net occupancy expenses

761



588



2,726



2,151

Equipment and data processing expenses

343



242



1,155



837

Other

5,007



4,051



16,937



14,133

Total noninterest expense

13,779



10,395



48,184



37,903

















Income Before Income Taxes

4,736



4,440



16,146



15,324

















Provision for Income Taxes

749



1,052



2,664



3,509

















Net Income

$               3,987



$               3,388



$                   13,482



$               11,815

































Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$                 0.76



$                 0.77



$                       2.76



$                   2.72

















Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$                 0.76



$                 0.77



$                       2.76



$                   2.72

















 

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)























Quarter Ended



December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31



2020



2020



2020



2020



2019

Interest Income



















Interest and fees on loans

$             13,463



$             15,671



$             12,403



$             11,479



$             11,732

Taxable securities

1,062



1,106



1,189



1,204



1,199

Tax-exempt securities

447



419



242



234



206

Federal funds sold 

13



23



24



230



98

Interest bearing bank balances

15



16



16



16



22

Total interest income

15,000



17,235



13,874



13,163



13,257





















Interest Expense



















Deposits

1,542



1,883



1,942



2,302



2,148

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

81



81



82



81



81

Other borrowings

443



494



469



422



431

Total interest expense

2,066



2,458



2,493



2,805



2,660





















Net Interest Income

12,934



14,777



11,381



10,358



10,597





















Provision for Loan Losses

147



5,161



1,853



951



656





















Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

12,787



9,616



9,528



9,407



9,941





















Noninterest Income



















Service charges on deposit accounts

1,622



1,520



1,148



1,516



1,586

Mortgage income

1,770



1,871



1,823



876



726

Interchange income

986



812



790



762



707

Net realized gain (loss)  on available-for-sale securities

(1)



2,845



522



226



150

Other

1,351



849



527



1,177



1,725

Total noninterest income

5,728



7,897



4,810



4,557



4,894





















Noninterest Expense



















Salaries and employee benefits

7,668



7,778



6,182



5,738



5,514

Net occupancy expenses

761



785



580



600



588

Equipment and data processing expenses

343



320



250



242



242

Other

5,007



4,661



3,606



3,663



4,051

Total noninterest expense

13,779



13,544



10,618



10,243



10,395





















Income Before Income Taxes

4,736



3,969



3,720



3,721



4,440





















Provision for Income Taxes

749



613



481



821



1,052





















Net Income

$               3,987



$               3,356



$               3,239



$               2,900



$               3,388









































Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$                 0.76



$                 0.64



$                 0.72



$                 0.64



$                 0.77





















Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$                 0.76



$                 0.64



$                 0.72



$                 0.64



$                 0.77





















 

