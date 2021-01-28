COLUMBUS, Miss., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) (the "Company") reported record net income of $3.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 16% over net income of $3.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2019 were $0.76 and $0.77, respectively. Net income was $13.5 million for year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of 14% over net income of $11.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 were $2.76 and $2.72, respectively.
CEO Commentary
Moak Griffin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and BankFirst Financial Services, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary bank, stated, "I am pleased to report that we posted record earnings and earnings per share during 2020. In addition, we successfully expanded our current footprint by acquiring and integrating Traders & Farmers Bancshares Inc., as well as opening a new branch in Hattiesburg, MS.
While our markets continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic going into 2021, I am optimistic that BankFirst is well positioned to continue to build on the successes achieved during 2020 as we continue to meet the needs of our customers, shareholders, and our employees."
Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Total assets were $1.73 billion at December 31, 2020 as compared to $1.68 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of 3%, and $1.32 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 35%. The increase in total assets from the prior year was due to organic loan and deposit growth, supported by participation in the Paycheck Protection Program, as well as the acquisition of Traders & Farmers Bancshares, Inc. on July 1, 2020. Net loans outstanding at December 31, 2020 totaled $1,126 million, as compared to $1,190 million in the third quarter of 2020 a decrease of 5%, and $895 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 26%. Net loans outstanding, excluding loans associated with the Payment Protection Program, at December 31, 2020 totaled $1,044 million, as compared to $1,074 million in the third quarter of 2020 a decrease of 3%, and $895 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 17%. Asset quality remained solid with non-performing assets to total assets at 0.65% as of December 31, 2020, down from 0.81% as of December 31, 2019.
Non-interest-bearing deposits increased to $432.3 million as of December 31, 2020, as compared to $417.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 4% and $246.6 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of 75%. Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 29% of total deposits at December 31, 2020. Total deposits as of December 31, 2020 were $1.52 billion, as compared to $1.47 billion for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 3%, and $1.10 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 37%.
The Company's ratio of loans to deposits was 75.4% at December 31, 2020 compared to 82.2% at September 30, 2020, and 81.5% at December 31. 2019.
We recorded $147,000 provision for credit losses during the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $5.2 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $656,000 for the comparable period of 2019. The Allowance for Loan Losses was equal to 1.44% of gross loans and equal to 1.56% of gross loans less loans originated through the PPP. Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $508,000 compared to $136,000, in the third quarter 2020, and $392,000 in the fourth quarter 2019.
As of December 31, 2020, the Company's tangible book value per share was $20.46. According to OTCQX, there were 190 trades during the fourth quarter of 2020 for a total of 67,442 shares for a total price of $1,292,477. The closing share price on December 31, 2020 was $19.75. Based on this closing share price, the Company's market cap was $104.09 million as of December 31, 2020.
Merger & Acquisition Activity
BankFirst completed its acquisition of Traders & Farmers Bancshares, Inc. ("Traders & Farmers") and its subsidiary, Traders & Farmers Bank, headquartered in Haleyville, Alabama on July 1, 2020. Traders & Farmers had total assets of $378.1 million, loans of $158.7 million, and deposits of $348.2 million. Total assets were approximately $1.7 billion upon completion of this transaction.
Therefore, the results of operations of BankFirst and acquired Traders and Farmers are included in BankFirst's consolidated results of operations from the dates of acquisition, and therefore BankFirst's third and fourth quarter 2020 results reflect increased levels of average balances, income and expenses compared to its second quarter 2020 and third quarter 2019 results.
COVID-19 Impacts
Operations
As the COVID-19 related events unfolded throughout 2020, BankFirst implemented various plans, strategies and protocols to protect our employees, maintain services for clients, assure the functional continuity of our operating systems, controls and processes, and mitigate financial risks posed by changing market conditions. In order to protect employees and assure workforce continuity and operational redundancy, we imposed business travel restrictions, enhanced our sanitizing protocols within our facilities and physically separated, to the extent possible, our critical operations workforce that cannot work remotely. To limit the risk of virus spread, the Company implemented drive-thru only and by appointment operating protocols throughout its bank branch network. We also maintained active communications with our critical vendors to assure all mission-critical activities and functions are being performed in line with our client-service standards.
Capital and Liquidity
Although there is a high degree of uncertainty around the magnitude and duration of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, management believes that our financial position, including our levels of capital and liquidity, will allow us to successfully endure the negative economic impacts of the crisis. Our capital management activities, coupled with our historical earnings performance and our dividend practices, have allowed us to build and maintain our capital reserves. At December 31, 2020, all BankFirst's regulatory capital ratios exceeded well-capitalized standards.
In addition, management believes the Company's liquidity position is strong. The Company's bank subsidiary maintains a funding base largely comprised of core noninterest bearing demand deposit accounts and low cost interest-bearing transactional deposit accounts with clients that operate or reside within the footprint of its branch bank network. At December 31, 2020, the Company's cash and cash equivalent balances were $128.9 million.
The Company has not experienced significant draws on clients' available commercial lines of credit and home equity lines of credit due to the COVID-19 crisis, nor has it observed any significant or unusual client activity that portends unmanageable levels of stress on our liquidity profile.
Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP")
BankFirst is participating in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), a $660 billion low-interest business loan program funded by the U.S. Treasury Department and administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration. The PPP Loan Program provides U.S. government guarantees for lenders, as well as loan forgiveness incentives for borrowers that predominately utilize the loan proceeds to cover employee compensation-related business costs. Through December 31, 2020, BankFirst had approved 1,489 PPP loans totaling $115.4 million. In order to provide additional liquidity to the bank while participating in the PPP Program, the Bank also participated in the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF") in which it borrowed $104.2 in order to be able to match fund the majority of the PPP loans that were made. During the third quarter the bank paid back the funds associated with the PPPLF with excess liquidity post acquisition of Traders & Farmers.
Lending
We have taken actions to identify and assess our COVID-19 related credit exposures by asset classes and borrower types. We implemented a loan modification program to assist both consumer and business borrowers that are experiencing or expect to experience financial hardships due to COVID-19 related challenges. Accordingly, the following table summarizes the aggregate balances of loans with deferred payments that the Company has modified as result of COVID-19 as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020.
Loan Balances Modified Due to COVID-19 as of 12/31/2020
Loan Balance
Loans Modified to
Loans Modified to
Total Loans
Percentage of
Secured by real estate
Construction
100,301
0
0
0
0.00%
Farmland
49,037
0
0
0
0.00%
Residential real estate
311,633
0
0
0
0.00%
Commercial real estate
427,747
20,737
2,432
23,169
5.42%
Consumer
28,864
0
4
4
0.01%
Commercial and other
225,042
0
15
15
0.01%
Total Loans
1,142,624
20,737
2,451
23,188
2.03%
Loan Balances Modified Due to COVID-19 as of 9/30/2020
Loan Balance
Loans Modified to Interest Only Payments
Loans Modified to Payment Deferral
Total Loans Modified
Percentage of
Secured by real estate
Construction
$ 93,383
$ 165
$ -
$ 165
0.18%
Farmland
52,964
-
-
-
0.00%
Residential real estate
307,052
9,740
-
9,740
3.17%
Commercial real estate
443,142
15,274
45,244
60,518
13.66%
Consumer
33,449
-
4
4
0.01%
Commercial and other
276,844
5,661
593
6,254
2.26%
Total Loans
$ 1,206,834
$ 30,840
$ 45,841
$ 76,681
6.35%
Modified loans with deferred payments will continue to accrue interest during the deferral period unless otherwise classified as nonperforming. Consistent with bank regulatory guidance, borrowers that were otherwise current on loan payments that were granted COVID-19 related financial hardship payment deferrals will continue to be reported as current loans throughout the agreed upon deferral periods. COVID-19 related loan modifications are also deemed to be insignificant borrower concessions, and therefore, such modified loans were not classified as troubled-debt restructured loans as of December 31, 2020.
The COVID-19 crisis is expected to continue to impact our financial results, as well as demand for our services and products during the first quarter of 2021 and potentially beyond. The short and long-term implications of the COVID-19 crisis, and related monetary and fiscal stimulus measures, on our future revenues, earnings results, allowance for credit losses, capital reserves and liquidity are unknown at present.
ABOUT BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION
BankFirst Financial Services, the wholly-owned banking subsidiary of BankFirst Capital Corporation, was founded in 1888 and is a $1.7 billion financial institution that is locally owned, controlled, and operated. The Bank is headquartered in Columbus, Mississippi, with additional branch offices in Flowood, Hattiesburg, Jackson, Louin, Macon, Madison, Newton, Starkville, and West Point, Mississippi and Addison, Aliceville, Arley, Bear Creek, Carrollton, Curry, Double Springs, Gordo, Haleyville, Lynn, Northport, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Bank also operates one mortgage production office in Oxford, Mississippi. BankFirst offers a wide variety of services for businesses and consumers. The Bank also offers internet banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, CD, and money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit www.bankfirstfs.com.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains, among other things, certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, (i) statements regarding certain of the Company's goals and expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties, (ii) statements about the merger of T&F with and into BankFirst (the "merger"), and (iii) statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current belief and expectations of the Company's management team and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control). Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include, but are not limited to: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, including as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, our ability to complete the merger and recognize the expected benefits and synergies of the merger, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.
NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The shares of common stock of BankFirst are not savings or deposit accounts and are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency.
BankFirst Capital Corporation
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 37,208
$ 30,492
$ 37,619
$ 44,311
$ 34,757
Interest bearing bank balances
83,324
10,056
86,631
19,106
27,281
Federal funds sold
8,408
9,391
4,900
4,900
-
Available-for-sale securities
329,409
296,748
258,005
248,510
217,647
Loans
1,142,624
1,206,834
1,044,164
907,458
904,440
Allowance for loan losses
(16,496)
(16,857)
(11,832)
(10,153)
(9,418)
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses
1,126,128
1,189,977
1,032,332
897,305
895,022
Premises and equipment
42,414
42,232
33,340
33,526
31,900
Interest receivable
5,615
6,026
5,902
4,549
4,881
Goodwill
34,564
34,564
19,526
19,526
19,408
Other intangible assets
4,535
4,695
4,189
4,333
4,476
Other
57,750
57,299
47,079
45,591
45,241
Total assets
$ 1,729,355
$ 1,681,480
$ 1,529,523
$ 1,321,657
$ 1,280,613
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Noninterest bearing deposits
$ 432,252
$ 417,135
$ 330,562
$ 248,142
$ 246,630
Interest bearing deposits
1,082,920
1,051,618
903,850
898,427
863,161
Notes payable
28,605
29,375
129,995
16,155
15,750
Subordinated debt
26,341
26,086
28,841
29,186
28,564
Interest payable
1,123
987
972
1,128
1,392
Other
11,162
11,111
9,683
8,938
10,101
Total liabilities
1,582,403
1,536,312
1,403,903
1,201,976
1,165,598
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock
1,581
1,578
1,351
1,350
1,347
Additional paid-in capital
60,113
59,980
42,843
42,807
42,729
Retained earnings
80,479
79,169
75,814
72,575
69,676
Accumulated other comprehensive income
4,779
4,441
5,612
2,949
1,263
Total stockholders' equity
146,952
145,168
125,620
119,681
115,015
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,729,355
$ 1,681,480
$ 1,529,523
$ 1,321,657
$ 1,280,613
Common shares outstanding
5,270,323
5,260,294
4,500,784
4,501,054
4,489,414
Book value per share
$ 27.88
$ 27.60
$ 27.91
$ 26.59
$ 25.62
Tangible book value per share
$ 20.46
$ 20.13
$ 22.64
$ 21.29
$ 20.30
BankFirst Capital Corporation
For Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
December
December
December
December
2020
2019
2020
2019
Interest Income
Interest and fees on loans
$ 13,463
$ 11,732
$ 53,016
$ 44,823
Taxable securities
1,062
1,199
4,561
4,146
Tax-exempt securities
447
206
1,342
798
Federal funds sold
13
98
290
780
Interest bearing bank balances
15
22
63
107
Total interest income
15,000
13,257
59,272
50,654
Interest Expense
Deposits
1,542
2,148
7,669
8,540
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
81
81
325
682
Other borrowings
443
431
1,828
1,547
Total interest expense
2,066
2,660
9,822
10,769
Net Interest Income
12,934
10,597
49,450
39,885
Provision for Loan Losses
147
656
8,112
1,577
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
12,787
9,941
41,338
38,308
Noninterest Income
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,622
1,586
5,806
5,660
Mortgage income
1,770
726
6,340
2,717
Interchange income
986
707
3,350
2,629
Net realized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities
(1)
150
3,592
430
Other
1,351
1,725
3,904
3,483
Total noninterest income
5,728
4,894
22,992
14,919
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
7,668
5,514
27,366
20,782
Net occupancy expenses
761
588
2,726
2,151
Equipment and data processing expenses
343
242
1,155
837
Other
5,007
4,051
16,937
14,133
Total noninterest expense
13,779
10,395
48,184
37,903
Income Before Income Taxes
4,736
4,440
16,146
15,324
Provision for Income Taxes
749
1,052
2,664
3,509
Net Income
$ 3,987
$ 3,388
$ 13,482
$ 11,815
Basic Earnings Per Common Share
$ 0.76
$ 0.77
$ 2.76
$ 2.72
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
$ 0.76
$ 0.77
$ 2.76
$ 2.72
BankFirst Capital Corporation
Quarter Ended
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
Interest Income
Interest and fees on loans
$ 13,463
$ 15,671
$ 12,403
$ 11,479
$ 11,732
Taxable securities
1,062
1,106
1,189
1,204
1,199
Tax-exempt securities
447
419
242
234
206
Federal funds sold
13
23
24
230
98
Interest bearing bank balances
15
16
16
16
22
Total interest income
15,000
17,235
13,874
13,163
13,257
Interest Expense
Deposits
1,542
1,883
1,942
2,302
2,148
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
81
81
82
81
81
Other borrowings
443
494
469
422
431
Total interest expense
2,066
2,458
2,493
2,805
2,660
Net Interest Income
12,934
14,777
11,381
10,358
10,597
Provision for Loan Losses
147
5,161
1,853
951
656
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
12,787
9,616
9,528
9,407
9,941
Noninterest Income
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,622
1,520
1,148
1,516
1,586
Mortgage income
1,770
1,871
1,823
876
726
Interchange income
986
812
790
762
707
Net realized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
(1)
2,845
522
226
150
Other
1,351
849
527
1,177
1,725
Total noninterest income
5,728
7,897
4,810
4,557
4,894
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
7,668
7,778
6,182
5,738
5,514
Net occupancy expenses
761
785
580
600
588
Equipment and data processing expenses
343
320
250
242
242
Other
5,007
4,661
3,606
3,663
4,051
Total noninterest expense
13,779
13,544
10,618
10,243
10,395
Income Before Income Taxes
4,736
3,969
3,720
3,721
4,440
Provision for Income Taxes
749
613
481
821
1,052
Net Income
$ 3,987
$ 3,356
$ 3,239
$ 2,900
$ 3,388
Basic Earnings Per Common Share
$ 0.76
$ 0.64
$ 0.72
$ 0.64
$ 0.77
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
$ 0.76
$ 0.64
$ 0.72
$ 0.64
$ 0.77
