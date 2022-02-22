RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Barfly® Mixology Gear returns to the Bar & Restaurant Expo in Las Vegas, March 21-23, 2022, with an expanded booth presence to showcase its latest additions of tins, shakers, and bar tools.

"We can't wait to re-connect with our customers, colleagues, and distributors once again," said Barfly® Senior Vice President Joe Flaherty. "The hospitality industry has undergone seismic changes over the last two years and we're eager to be part of its recovery and rebirth."

The new product line-up includes Superfly™ heavyweight shakers and tins designed for ultra-durability; SOHO™ shakers and tins with deeper seating and capped bottoms for greater stability; double-wall insulated shaker sets; and distinctive laser-etched skull shakers and tins. In addition to its extensive line of barware and apparel, attendees will also have a first look at innovative and stylish new prep tools that, like all Barfly® gear, are perfectly crafted to elevate every cocktail into an experience.

About Barfly Mixology Gear

Barfly Mixology Gear is fine barware for the professional bartender and home enthusiast. Produced and owned by Mercer Culinary, a second-generation family business which manufactures and supplies cutlery and accessories for the professional culinary market.

Barfly tools are manufactured from exceptional materials. The collection is designed with precision, control, and accuracy to ensure masterful results for making perfect cocktails.

Media Contact

Lisa DeMartino, Barfly Mixology Gear, 631-865-4718, ldemartino@barflybymercer.com

 

SOURCE Barfly Mixology Gear

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.