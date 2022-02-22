RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Barfly® Mixology Gear returns to the Bar & Restaurant Expo in Las Vegas, March 21-23, 2022, with an expanded booth presence to showcase its latest additions of tins, shakers, and bar tools.
"We can't wait to re-connect with our customers, colleagues, and distributors once again," said Barfly® Senior Vice President Joe Flaherty. "The hospitality industry has undergone seismic changes over the last two years and we're eager to be part of its recovery and rebirth."
The new product line-up includes Superfly™ heavyweight shakers and tins designed for ultra-durability; SOHO™ shakers and tins with deeper seating and capped bottoms for greater stability; double-wall insulated shaker sets; and distinctive laser-etched skull shakers and tins. In addition to its extensive line of barware and apparel, attendees will also have a first look at innovative and stylish new prep tools that, like all Barfly® gear, are perfectly crafted to elevate every cocktail into an experience.
About Barfly Mixology Gear
Barfly Mixology Gear is fine barware for the professional bartender and home enthusiast. Produced and owned by Mercer Culinary, a second-generation family business which manufactures and supplies cutlery and accessories for the professional culinary market.
Barfly tools are manufactured from exceptional materials. The collection is designed with precision, control, and accuracy to ensure masterful results for making perfect cocktails.
