COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- battleface, a full stack global travel insurance company, today announced its partnership with Mondee, a rapid growth, technology-first travel marketplace with a portfolio of globally recognized brands in the leisure, retail, and corporate travel sectors. The new partnership will give Mondee customers access to a range of battleface travel insurance modular benefits including Trip Cancellation, Cancel for Any Reason, Trip Interruption, Trip Delay, and Baggage Loss and Delay, among others.
The first of its kind to enter the market, battleface is evolving the traditional travel insurance space by unbundling benefits through its innovative modular tech platform and underwriting. This approach allows partners greater flexibility and choice to customize products, while maximizing opportunities for higher conversion rates and customer cost savings.
Mondee's industry-changing technology has transformed the travel market with its modern agile platforms and extensive industry relationships with the world's leading airline, hotel, and travel content suppliers used by over 50,000 agencies, gig economy travel workers, corporations and closed user groups.
"We are thrilled to partner with Mondee and their portfolio brands to provide access to our customizable modular travel insurance products," said Ros Galati, director of partnerships for battleface. "As fellow industry disruptors, we align closely on our desire to add value to the status quo – by both utilizing technological innovation and a focus on the customer experience."
"As an industry disruptor, we're always looking for like-minded companies with high value content to add to our growing Global Content Hub and Marketplace," said Adam Meron, senior vice president of marketing at Mondee. "battleface gives our customers a way to further monetize and differentiate their travel services so they can earn more, grow their businesses, and thrive."
The modular approach to travel insurance provides battleface distribution partners with the ability to create custom-built embedded products for their clientele. The company famously beats the flaw of averages with embedded insurance, custom builds, segment benefits, and A/B testing keeping products and services relevant for today's digital travelers.
For more information on battleface travel insurance and partnership opportunities, please visit https://www.battleface.com or email partner@battleface.com.
About battleface
battleface, Inc. is a full-stack global travel insurance company enabling customers and partners to easily select custom-built products and services that perfectly fit their needs. Access to embedded products, relevant benefits, and responsive customer service from any device—welcome to a better insurance experience. Welcome to battleface.
About Mondee Holdings
Mondee Holdings is a group of leading travel technology, service, and content companies driving disruptive innovative change in the leisure, corporate, and retail travel markets. They deliver a revolutionary technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base, processing over 50 million daily searches and multi-billion dollars of transactional volume yearly. Founded in 2011, Mondee is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with 17 offices in USA and Canada, and operations in India, Thailand, and Ireland. For more information, please visit https://www.mondee.com.
