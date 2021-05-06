LAVAL, Quebec, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") today announced that the Company will participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences.
Joseph C. Papa, chairman and chief executive officer; Sam Eldessouky, senior vice president and corporate controller; and Arthur J. Shannon, senior vice president and head of Investor Relations and Communications, are scheduled to participate at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Healthcare Conference on May 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET.
Paul S. Herendeen, executive vice president and chief financial officer; Sam Eldessouky, senior vice president and corporate controller; William Woodfield, senior vice president and treasurer; and Arthur J. Shannon, senior vice president and head of Investor Relations and Communications, are scheduled to participate at the Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference on May 17, 2021, at 1:10 p.m. ET and the Barclays High Yield Bond and Syndicated Loan Conference on May 25, 2021 at 12:45 p.m. ET.
A live webcast and audio archive of the events will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Bausch Health Companies Inc. website at: https://ir.bauschhealth.com/events-and-presentations/2021.
About Bausch Health
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.
Investor Contact:
Media Contact:
Arthur Shannon
Lainie Keller
(514) 856-3855
(908) 927-1198
(877) 281-6642 (toll free)
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bausch-health-announces-participation-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301284956.html
SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.