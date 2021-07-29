LEWISVILLE, Texas, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BayMark Health Services has announced the acquisition of Mt. Sinai Wellness Center, a comprehensive Residential Treatment Center (RTC) in Dahlonega, Georgia. Located an hour and a half north of Atlanta on 43 acres in the Chattahoochee National Forest, Mt. Sinai offers comfort, privacy and a peaceful environment for healing. Mt. Sinai is BayMark's sixth residential facility in its growing portfolio of RTCs, which include facilities in West Virginia, Maine, Louisiana, Georgia and Ontario, Canada. BayMark will continue to grow the residential service line, as well as other levels of care, to meet the ever-growing need for comprehensive, quality, individualized treatment options including but not limited to MAT for substance use disorders across the country.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of June 2020, 13% of Americans reported starting or increasing substance use as a way of coping with stress or emotions related to COVID-19. Drug overdose deaths also rose by close to 30% in the US in 2020, hitting the highest number ever recorded. The COVID-19 pandemic not only exacerbated an already devastating opioid epidemic, but also increased use of illicit stimulants, alcohol and other substances.
David K. White, Ph.D., CEO of BayMark Health Services shares, "The intersection of the opioid crisis and COVID-19 pandemic is presenting unprecedented challenges to the behavioral health of most Americans. Mt. Sinai Wellness Center continues to make a difference in people's lives with their commitment to offer high levels of care for those with substance use disorders, as well as other dual mental health and substance abuse diagnoses. As we begin to realize the true impact the pandemic has had on mental health and wellness, BayMark continues to focus on enhancing access to evidenced-based treatment. Our programs offer a choice of proven treatment options so patients can decide between an abstinence-based treatment model or the use of medications, along with counseling, for those that might benefit from a more holistic approach."
Mt. Sinai treats patients recovering from alcohol and drug addictions including opioids, benzodiazepines, cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and other prescription medications. Their approach includes both abstinence-based and medication-assisted treatment integrated with psychotherapeutic interventions, to address both the psychological and physical elements of addictive disorders. These evidence-based therapies are supported by effective alternative approaches aimed at improving the overall health of patients. In addition, at Mt Sinai, family involvement is viewed as an important part of the recovery process and a structured family program is offered as an integral element of the treatment program. Aftercare and alumni services are also provided to support long-term recovery.
"As BayMark continues the expansion of the residential treatment division, it's refreshing to be partnering with a facility at the forefront of modern inpatient addiction treatment," noted Mike Saul, BayMark Division President. "The combination of behavioral therapies with medical interventions and holistic approaches offer patients a well-balanced program to navigate their path to recovery and an opportunity to leave treatment not only free of addictive substances, but with a healthier design for living."
Mertz-Taggart, a leading mergers and acquisitions firm, represented Mt. Sinai Wellness Centers in this transaction.
For more information, visit http://www.MtSinaiWellness.com.
About BayMark Health Services:
BayMark Health Services provides Substance Use Disorder (SUD) treatment to 70,000+ patients in recovery across more than 300 treatment facilities in 34 States and 3 Canadian provinces. The largest provider of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) services in North America and the leader in evidence-based treatment options for SUD's, BayMark's continuum of care includes medication-assisted treatment (MAT), withdrawal management, counseling and other innovative support therapies in outpatient, inpatient and residential settings.
