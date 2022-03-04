READING, Pa., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Homewood Suites by Hilton, part of Hilton's(NYSE: HLT) All Suites portfolio, announced today that Baywood Hotels has acquired, Homewood Suites by Hilton Reading. Homewood Suites by Hilton Reading offers guests and their pets all the comforts of home, whether traveling for work or leisure. With 119 suites, the hotel sits conveniently to many outdoor/indoor attractions and shopping and close to many corporate businesses.
"Congratulation to High Hotels, seller, on a smooth and successful transaction." said Al Patel, President of Baywood Hotels. "Baywood Hotels looks forward to continuing High Hotels' legacy by building on High's standard of excellence in Reading, PA."
Acquired, owned and managed by Baywood Hotels, Homewood Suites by Hilton Reading offers a combination of studio, one- and two-bedroom accommodations, featuring fully equipped kitchens and separate living and sleeping areas. Guests are also provided all the essentials needed for a smart, reliable and convenient stay including complimentary daily hot breakfast, and free Wi-Fi. Homewood Suites by Hilton Reading also makes it easy for travelers to unwind with an outdoor kitchen and grill area, fitness center and outdoor pool. The property also offers a meeting room for flexible space that is ideal for meetings and social events.
Located at 2801 Papermill Road, Reading, PA 19610, Homewood Suites by Hilton Reading offers guests convenient access to Reading Regional Airport, FirstEnergy Stadium and Broadcasting Square Shopping Center.
Homewood Suites by Hilton Reading participates in Hilton's award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app, where Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Homewood Suites by Hilton Reading or call 610-736-3100.
About Homewood Suites by Hilton
Homewood Suites by Hilton, Hilton's upscale, award-winning, all-suite, extended-stay hotel brand, has more than 525 pet-friendly locations across the U.S., Mexico, Canada and the Caribbean, with more than 105 properties in the pipeline. Homewood Suites by Hilton offers inviting, generous-sized suites featuring separate living and sleeping areas, and fully equipped kitchens with full-size refrigerators for guests seeking home-like accommodations when traveling for extended or quick overnight stays. Additional value-driven amenities include complimentary Wi-Fi and free hot breakfast. Homewood Suites by Hilton is focused on guest satisfaction and stands behind each stay with its 100% Suite Assurance® guarantee. Experience a positive stay at Homewood Suites by Hilton by booking at homewoodsuites.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Homewood Suites by Hilton at newsroom.hilton.com/homewoodsuites, and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
About Baywood Hotels
Established in 1975, Baywood Hotels, Inc. is a fast-growing hospitality management and development company, operating $1 billion in assets and employing over 3,000 associates nationwide. The company is headquartered in Columbia, MD and has regional offices in Denver, CO; Miami, FL; Rochester, NY, San Antonio, TX and Northern VA. In each of its regions, the private hotel ownership company is consistently recognized as an innovative leader in the hotel industry, focusing on product concept and development and the outstanding management of its assets. The focused vision, strong values and aggressive long-range strategy of Baywood Hotels has helped the company develop reputable and well-branded hotels in areas where Baywood has competitive expertise and partnerships. Baywood Hotels' portfolio includes well-known brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and InterContinental Hotels Group, as well as several independent brands. Contact us through Facebook or our website or connect with us on LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Aaron Krens, Baywood Hotels, (301) 345-8700, pr@baywoodhotels.com
