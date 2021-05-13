BBG announced its acquisition of Mach-8 Consulting, a due diligence services firm specializing in HUD-insured property assessment projects. BBG named Mach-8 Founder and President Blaine Bauman as Senior Managing Director and will lead BBG's new practice group offering environmental and engineering due diligence assessment expertise in HUD-insured assessments for multifamily projects, as well as complementing BBG's assessment capabilities in other commercial sectors.