BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE & BYMA & MAE: BBAR; LATIBEX:XBBAR) today announced that it will report its First Quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, May 26, after market close.

Earnings Release

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Time: After market close

Conference Call

Thursday, May 27, 2021 

Time: 12:00 p.m. Buenos Aires time – (11:00 a.m. EST)

Quiet Period

From Thursday, May 13 through Thursday, May 27, 2021

Executives 

Mr. Ernesto Gallardo, Chief Financial Officer 

Ms. Inés Lanusse, Investor Relations Officer 

Ms. Belén Fourcade, Investor Relations

To participate, please dial in: 

1-844-450-3851 (US Toll-Free) 

1-412-317-6373 (International) 

54-11-3984-5677 (Argentina

Web Phone: click here 

Conference ID: BBVA 

Webcast & Replay: click here

Contact details: 

BBVA Argentina Investor Relations 

investorelations-arg@bbva.com  

ir.bbva.com.ar

About BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE, BYMA, MAE: BBAR; LATIBEX: XBBAR) is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group, the principal shareholder since 1996. In Argentina, it is one of the leading private financial institutions since 1886. Nationwide, Banco BBVA Argentina offers retail and corporate banking to a broad customer base, including: individuals, SME's, and large-sized companies.

Banco BBVA Argentina's purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs, providing the best solutions, and helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: "Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team". At the same time, its responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bbva-argentina-announces-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-schedule-301291292.html

SOURCE Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.