HOUSTON, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc., a Sunbelt-based bank holding company (BBVA USA), reported today net income of $385 million for the first quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $334 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and net loss of $2.2 billion in the first quarter of 2020. Return on average assets and return on average tangible equity1 for the first quarter of 2021 were 1.49 percent and 16.57 percent, respectively.
"During the first quarter we delivered solid results while continuing to successfully navigate the challenges to our customers, communities and our employees brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Javier Rodríguez Soler, president and CEO of BBVA USA. "Momentum continued in the quarter highlighted by stable revenue and well-contained expenses. At the same time, we continue to maintain strong liquidity and capital positions. We are focused on continuing to meet the challenges ahead, and subject to regulatory approval and closing, successfully integrating our operations with PNC and the opportunities that this combination will bring to our customers, our communities and our employees."
Total revenue for the first quarter was $968 million, down slightly from fourth quarter 2020 levels and up 7 percent from first quarter 2020 levels. Net interest income in the quarter totaled $664 million compared to $667 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $589 million in the first quarter of 2020. The percent net interest margin for the first quarter of 2021 was 2.83 percent compared to 2.78 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2.80 percent in the first quarter of 2020. The increase in net interest margin reflects the efforts to reduce deposit costs and manage the lower interest rate environment.
Noninterest income (excluding securities gains) for the quarter totaled $304 million compared to $301 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $315 million for the first quarter of 2020. The increase in noninterest income on a linked quarter basis was driven by an increase in investment services sales fees (+$3 million) and money transfer income (+$3 million). Other noninterest income increased on a linked quarter basis (+$10 million), primarily as a result of a valuation adjustment to investments held by the company's small business investment company that negatively impacted fourth quarter 2020 levels. Following a strong fourth quarter, mortgage banking slowed on a linked quarter basis (-$5 million).
During the first quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020 no gains or losses were recorded on investment securities while $19 million of gains on investment securities was recorded in the first quarter of 2020.
Total noninterest expense was $619 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $578 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $624 million, excluding goodwill impairment, in the first quarter of 2020. The rise in noninterest expense was driven by an increase in salaries, benefits and commissions on a linked quarter basis.
Operating income1 in the quarter totaled $349 million, down 43 percent annualized from the fourth quarter of 2020 and up 16 percent from the first quarter 2020 levels.
Total loans at the end of the first quarter of 2021 were $64.3 billion, down 9 percent (annualized) from $65.8 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 and down 5 percent from the $67.7 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2020. During the quarter, newly funded loans totaled $4.6 billion, which was flat compared to the same time period a year ago.
Deposit growth continued in the quarter with total deposits ending the quarter at $86.0 billion, up slightly from fourth quarter of 2020 and up $8.7 billion or 11 percent compared to the first quarter of 2020. Low-cost deposits were a key driver of deposit growth as noninterest bearing deposits ended the quarter at $29.5 billion, up 26 percent (annualized) on a linked quarter basis and up $9.1 billion or 45 percent compared to the first quarter of 2020.
As a result of deposit growth outpacing loan growth, the loan to deposit ratio ended the first quarter of 2021 at 76.4 percent compared to 77.1 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 and 86.6 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2020.
During the first quarter of 2021, the company recorded provision recapture of credit losses totaling $120 million compared to provision recapture of credit losses of $81 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and provision for credit losses of $357 million in the first quarter of 2020. The recapture of provision expense primarily reflected improvements in macroeconomic factors and forecasts. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were 38 basis points in the quarter compared to 34 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 69 basis points in the first quarter of 2020. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans at the end of the quarter was 2.34 percent compared to 2.56 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2.00 percent in the year ago quarter.
Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans ended the first quarter of 2021 at 2.18 percent, down from the 2.21 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 and up from the 1.09 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2020. The coverage ratio of nonperforming loans ended the quarter at 107 percent compared to 116 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 and 183 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2020.
The CET12 ratio ended the quarter at 14.23 percent compared to 13.28 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 and 11.97 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2020. All of BBVA USA's regulatory capital ratios2 continue to exceed the requirements under "well-capitalized" guidelines.
1
Return on average tangible equity and operating income are Non-GAAP financial measures we believe aid in understanding certain areas of our performance. The calculation of these measures is included on the page titled Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
2
Regulatory capital ratios at March 31, 2021, are estimated.
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
%
2021
2020
Change
EARNINGS SUMMARY
Net interest income
$ 664,268
$ 589,455
13
Noninterest income [a]
303,701
315,103
(4)
Total revenue [a]
967,969
904,558
7
Investment securities gain, net
-
19,139
NM
(Credit) provision for credit losses
(120,142)
356,991
(134)
Goodwill impairment
-
2,185,000
NM
Noninterest expense
618,990
624,060
(1)
Pretax income (loss)
469,121
(2,242,354)
(121)
Income tax expense (benefit)
83,660
(5,069)
(1,750)
Net income (loss)
$ 385,461
$ (2,237,285)
(117)
Adjusted net income (loss) [b]
$ 385,461
$ (52,285)
(837)
SELECTED RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.49 %
(9.34)%
Return on average assets- adjusted [b]
1.49
(0.22)
Return on average tangible equity [b]
16.57
(100.27)
Return on average tangible equity- adjusted [b]
16.57
(2.34)
Efficiency ratio [b]
63.26
68.08
Average common equity to average assets
10.97
13.74
Average loans to average total deposits
76.42
86.64
Common equity tier I capital (CET1) [c]
14.23
11.97
Tier I capital ratio [c]
14.58
12.29
Total capital ratio [c]
16.79
14.62
Leverage ratio [c]
9.38
9.40
Average for Three Months
Ending Balance
Ended March 31,
%
March 31,
%
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS
Total loans
$65,153,535
$64,875,095
-
$64,255,812
$67,657,166
(5)
Total debt securities
16,746,569
13,893,355
21
17,750,050
14,222,974
25
Earning assets
96,941,424
86,504,508
12
97,469,717
87,388,951
12
Total assets
105,140,201
96,356,113
9
103,983,398
94,325,559
10
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
28,497,062
20,293,503
40
29,543,118
20,418,504
45
Interest bearing transaction accounts
52,587,472
43,676,781
20
52,659,858
46,318,129
14
Total transaction accounts
81,084,534
63,970,284
27
82,202,976
66,736,633
23
Total deposits
85,253,105
74,881,825
14
85,970,954
77,234,507
11
Total shareholder's equity
11,798,389
13,500,615
(13)
12,019,055
11,358,354
6
Total shareholder's equity - tangible [b]
9,435,176
8,973,871
5
9,649,315
8,998,814
7
[a] Excludes net gain on sales of investment securities.
[b] Non-GAAP financial measure that we believe aids in understanding certain areas of our performance. The calculation of this measure is included on the page titled Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
[c] Current period regulatory capital ratios are estimated.
NM = Not meaningful
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
2021
2020
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
Nonaccrual loans [a]
$1,300,882
$ 1,331,230
$ 1,233,040
$ 764,744
$ 676,716
Loans 90 days or more past due [b]
100,405
121,570
94,072
66,163
61,774
TDRs 90 days or more past due
636
556
830
423
335
Total nonperforming loans [a]
1,401,923
1,453,356
1,327,942
831,330
738,825
Foreclosed real estate
10,965
11,448
15,051
14,871
20,642
Other repossessed assets
4,712
5,846
8,527
8,599
13,338
Total nonperforming assets
$1,417,600
$ 1,470,650
$ 1,351,520
$ 854,800
$ 772,805
TDRs accruing and past due less than 90 days
$ 199,653
$ 114,334
$ 114,583
$ 95,788
$ 97,404
Total nonperforming loans as a % of loans
2.18 %
2.21 %
2.00 %
1.21 %
1.09 %
Total nonperforming assets as a % of total loans, foreclosed real estate, and other repossessed assets
2.21
2.23
2.03
1.25
1.14
Three Months Ended
2021
2020
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
Balance at beginning of period
$1,679,474
$ 1,804,423
$ 1,754,352
$1,351,072
$ 920,993
Adoption of ASC 326
-
-
-
-
184,931
Net charge-offs (NCO)
60,632
56,578
100,818
123,054
111,798
(Credit) provision for loan losses
(119,933)
(68,371)
150,889
526,334
356,946
Balance at end of period
$1,498,909
$ 1,679,474
$ 1,804,423
$1,754,352
$1,351,072
Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans
2.34 %
2.56 %
2.73 %
2.57 %
2.00 %
Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans [c]
106.92
115.56
135.88
211.03
182.87
Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming assets [c]
105.74
114.20
133.51
205.24
174.83
Annualized as a % of average loans:
NCO - QTD
0.38
0.34
0.59
0.72
0.69
NCO - YTD
0.38
0.59
0.67
0.71
0.69
[a] Includes loans held for sale.
[b] Excludes loans classified as troubled debt restructuring (TDRs).
[c] Includes loans held for sale that are on nonaccrual status.
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2021
2020
Average Balance
Income/ Expense
Yield/ Rate
Average Balance
Income/ Expense
Yield/ Rate
YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS
(Taxable Equivalent Basis)
Assets
Earning assets:
Loans
$ 65,153,535
$ 616,137
3.84 %
$ 64,875,095
$ 726,532
4.50 %
Debt securities available for sale [a]
5,232,378
24,437
1.89
6,669,560
(1,492)
(0.09)
Debt securities held to maturity
11,410,498
63,779
2.27
7,192,165
42,080
2.35
Other earning assets [b]
15,041,320
6,190
0.17
7,736,058
43,297
2.25
Total earning assets [a]
96,837,731
710,543
2.98
86,472,878
810,417
3.77
Allowance for credit losses
(1,666,293)
(1,064,750)
Unrealized gain on debt securities available for sale
103,693
31,630
Other assets
9,865,070
10,916,355
Total assets
$ 105,140,201
$ 96,356,113
Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity
Interest bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing demand deposits
$ 15,392,159
$ 6,173
0.16
$ 11,698,488
$ 24,551
0.84
Savings and money market accounts
37,195,313
8,095
0.09
31,978,293
84,792
1.07
Certificates and other time deposits
4,168,571
6,077
0.59
10,911,541
55,399
2.04
Total interest bearing deposits
56,756,043
20,345
0.15
54,588,322
164,742
1.21
FHLB and other borrowings
3,534,609
14,516
1.67
3,736,201
21,176
2.28
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase [b]
1,358,857
576
0.17
1,451,501
22,658
6.28
Other short-term borrowings
4,413
389
35.75
20,037
352
7.07
Total interest bearing liabilities
61,653,922
35,826
0.24
59,796,061
208,928
1.41
Noninterest bearing deposits
28,497,062
20,293,503
Other noninterest bearing liabilities
3,190,828
2,765,934
Total liabilities
93,341,812
82,855,498
Shareholder's equity
11,798,389
13,500,615
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
$ 105,140,201
$ 96,356,113
Net interest income/ net interest spread
674,717
2.74 %
601,489
2.36 %
Net yield on earning assets
2.83 %
2.80 %
Total taxable equivalent adjustment
10,449
12,034
Net interest income
$ 664,268
$ 589,455
[a] Excludes adjustment for market valuation.
[b] Yield/rate reflects impact of balance sheet offsetting.
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
Three Months
Three Months Ended
Ended March 31,
%
2021
2020
2021
2020
Change
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
$ 54,874
$ 61,531
(11)
$ 54,874
$ 59,309
$ 54,710
$ 44,233
$ 61,531
Card and merchant processing fees
49,245
50,091
(2)
49,245
49,961
48,628
43,416
50,091
Investment services sales fees
29,446
34,407
(14)
29,446
26,647
26,218
24,971
34,407
Investment banking and advisory fees
26,783
26,731
-
26,783
26,291
40,013
45,061
26,731
Money transfer income
32,040
24,548
31
32,040
29,446
27,109
25,461
24,548
Corporate and correspondent investment sales
13,683
10,717
28
13,683
16,268
3,478
18,855
10,717
Asset management fees
12,587
11,904
6
12,587
12,613
12,024
11,560
11,904
Mortgage banking
14,692
17,451
(16)
14,692
19,753
13,741
23,868
17,451
Bank owned life insurance
4,691
4,625
1
4,691
5,458
4,972
5,094
4,625
Other
65,660
73,098
(10)
65,660
55,670
53,767
26,358
73,098
303,701
315,103
(4)
303,701
301,416
284,660
268,877
315,103
Investment securities gains, net
-
19,139
NM
-
-
-
3,477
19,139
Total noninterest income
$303,701
$ 334,242
(9)
$303,701
$ 301,416
$ 284,660
$272,354
$ 334,242
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries, benefits and commissions
$338,695
$ 310,136
9
$338,695
$ 301,020
$ 296,708
$251,697
$ 310,136
Equipment
67,334
64,681
4
67,334
69,321
68,793
64,752
64,681
Professional services
82,002
70,220
17
82,002
80,535
78,018
78,100
70,220
Net occupancy
40,903
39,843
3
40,903
40,552
41,145
41,585
39,843
Money transfer expense
23,332
17,136
36
23,332
20,764
18,897
17,958
17,136
Marketing
5,471
11,899
(54)
5,471
10,170
9,283
8,778
11,899
Communications
4,730
5,371
(12)
4,730
5,038
5,542
5,808
5,371
Goodwill impairment
-
2,185,000
NM
-
-
-
-
2,185,000
Other
56,523
104,774
(46)
56,523
50,180
77,242
110,772
104,774
Total noninterest expense
$618,990
$2,809,060
(78)
$618,990
$ 577,580
$ 595,628
$579,450
$2,809,060
NM = Not meaningful
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
Three Months
Three Months Ended
Ended March 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
Computation of Operating Income:
Net interest income (GAAP)
$ 664,268
$ 589,455
$ 664,268
$ 667,202
$ 641,850
$ 612,017
$ 589,455
Plus: noninterest income (GAAP)
303,701
334,242
303,701
301,416
284,660
272,354
334,242
Less: noninterest expense (GAAP)
618,990
2,809,060
618,990
577,580
595,628
579,450
2,809,060
Plus: goodwill impairment (GAAP)
-
2,185,000
-
-
-
-
2,185,000
Operating income (non-GAAP)
$ 348,979
$ 299,637
$ 348,979
$ 391,038
$ 330,882
$ 304,921
$ 299,637
Computation of Tangible Shareholder's Equity:
Total shareholder's equity
$ 12,019,055
$11,358,354
$ 12,019,055
$ 11,691,362
$ 11,394,964
$ 11,270,789
$11,358,354
Less: goodwill and other intangibles (GAAP)
2,369,740
2,359,540
2,369,740
2,358,973
2,357,039
2,357,343
2,359,540
Tangible shareholder's equity (non-GAAP)
$ 9,649,315
$ 8,998,814
$ 9,649,315
$ 9,332,389
$ 9,037,925
$ 8,913,446
$ 8,998,814
Computation of Average Tangible Equity:
Total stockholder's equity (average) (GAAP)
$ 11,798,389
$13,500,615
$ 11,798,389
$ 11,595,287
$ 11,394,928
$ 11,533,007
$13,500,615
Less: goodwill and other intangibles (average) (GAAP)
2,363,213
4,526,744
2,363,213
2,358,697
2,357,944
2,357,132
4,526,744
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) [B]
$ 9,435,176
$ 8,973,871
$ 9,435,176
$ 9,236,590
$ 9,036,984
$ 9,175,875
$ 8,973,871
Net income (loss) (GAAP) [A]
$ 385,461
$ (2,237,285)
$ 385,461
$ 333,817
$ 166,241
$ (124,437)
$ (2,237,285)
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) ([A]/[B], annualized)
16.57 %
(100.27)%
16.57 %
14.38 %
7.32 %
(5.45)%
(100.27)%
Computation of Adjusted Net Income, Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Tangible Equity:
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$ 385,461
$ (2,237,285)
$ 385,461
$ 333,817
$ 166,241
$ (124,437)
$ (2,237,285)
Plus: goodwill impairment (GAAP)
-
2,185,000
-
-
-
-
2,185,000
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) [C]
$ 385,461
$ (52,285)
$ 385,461
$ 333,817
$ 166,241
$ (124,437)
$ (52,285)
Average assets (GAAP) [D]
$ 105,140,201
$96,356,113
$105,140,201
$104,835,589
$ 104,282,898
$104,204,062
$96,356,113
Return on average assets - adjusted (non-GAAP) ([C]/[D], annualized)
1.49 %
(0.22)%
1.49 %
1.27 %
0.63 %
(0.48)%
(0.22)%
Return on average tangible equity - adjusted (non-GAAP) ([C]/[B], annualized)
16.57
(2.34)
16.57
14.38
7.32
(5.45)
(2.34)
Computation of Efficiency Ratio:
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$ 618,990
$ 2,809,060
$ 618,990
$ 577,580
$ 595,628
$ 579,450
$ 2,809,060
Less: securities and goodwill impairment (GAAP)
-
2,185,000
-
-
-
-
2,185,000
Total expense (GAAP) [E]
$ 618,990
$ 624,060
$ 618,990
$ 577,580
$ 595,628
$ 579,450
$ 624,060
Net interest income, taxable equivalent basis
$ 674,717
$ 601,489
$ 674,717
$ 677,798
$ 652,660
$ 623,242
$ 601,489
Plus: noninterest income (GAAP)
303,701
334,242
303,701
301,416
284,660
272,354
334,242
Less: investment securities gains, net (GAAP)
-
19,139
-
-
-
3,477
19,139
Total revenue [F]
$ 978,418
$ 916,592
$ 978,418
$ 979,214
$ 937,320
$ 892,119
$ 916,592
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) ([E]/[F])
63.26 %
68.08 %
63.26 %
58.98 %
63.55 %
64.95 %
68.08 %
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO INFORMATION (Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
At or Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
30-59 Days Past Due
60-89 Days Past Due
90 Days or More Past Due
Nonaccrual
Accruing TDRs
Not Past Due, Nonaccrual, or TDR
Total
Net Charge Offs (Recoveries)
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$ 17,433
$ 19,078
$ 12,609
$ 529,703
$ 77,466
$ 25,312,956
$25,969,245
$ 1,207
Real estate – construction
2,538
-
532
25,265
142
2,367,527
2,396,004
(151)
Commercial real estate – mortgage
703
253
7,790
418,935
26,746
12,957,845
13,412,272
18
Residential real estate – mortgage
40,315
19,696
41,590
235,441
53,568
12,433,031
12,823,641
423
Equity lines of credit
8,325
2,642
1,972
45,744
-
2,259,525
2,318,208
(228)
Equity loans
665
223
134
8,844
19,326
136,017
165,209
459
Credit card
8,378
6,442
22,847
-
-
774,575
812,242
17,932
Consumer – direct
17,028
9,438
8,339
13,098
23,041
1,726,141
1,797,085
30,159
Consumer – indirect
30,024
8,513
4,592
23,852
-
4,199,355
4,266,336
10,813
Total loans
$ 125,409
$ 66,285
$ 100,405
$1,300,882
$ 200,289
$ 62,166,972
$63,960,242
$ 60,632
Loans held for sale
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 295,570
$ 295,570
$ -
At or Quarter Ended December 31, 2020
30-59 Days Past Due
60-89 Days Past Due
90 Days or More Past Due
Nonaccrual
Accruing TDRs
Not Past Due or Impaired
Total
Net Charge Offs (Recoveries)
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$ 15,862
$ 22,569
$ 35,472
$ 540,741
$ 17,686
$ 25,972,812
$26,605,142
$ 5,019
Real estate – construction
3,595
174
532
25,316
145
2,468,569
2,498,331
(2)
Commercial real estate – mortgage
2,113
2,004
1,104
442,137
910
13,117,046
13,565,314
203
Residential real estate – mortgage
49,445
20,694
45,761
235,463
53,380
12,923,031
13,327,774
1,029
Equity lines of credit
11,108
4,305
2,624
42,606
-
2,334,251
2,394,894
(795)
Equity loans
1,417
243
317
10,167
19,606
148,012
179,762
135
Credit card
12,147
10,191
21,953
-
-
837,411
881,702
14,714
Consumer – direct
24,076
17,550
8,741
10,087
23,163
1,846,106
1,929,723
28,206
Consumer – indirect
47,174
14,951
5,066
24,713
-
4,085,221
4,177,125
8,069
Total loans
$ 166,937
$ 92,681
$ 121,570
$1,331,230
$ 114,890
$ 63,732,459
$65,559,767
$ 56,578
Loans held for sale
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 236,586
$ 236,586
$ -
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO INFORMATION (Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
At or Quarter Ended September 30, 2020
30-59 Days Past Due
60-89 Days Past Due
90 Days or More Past Due
Nonaccrual
Accruing TDRs
Not Past Due or Impaired
Total
Net Charge Offs (Recoveries)
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$ 22,632
$ 12,890
$ 21,261
$ 660,254
$ 19,713
$ 26,203,423
$26,940,173
$ 50,789
Real estate – construction
2,861
303
532
12,614
61
2,387,303
2,403,674
153
Commercial real estate – mortgage
19,280
3,968
1,816
275,668
1,831
13,393,237
13,695,800
98
Residential real estate – mortgage
88,035
49,344
39,728
204,442
55,132
13,027,076
13,463,757
(117)
Equity lines of credit
13,418
6,300
3,445
37,216
-
2,381,344
2,441,723
233
Equity loans
1,847
1,158
271
8,758
20,750
161,583
194,367
(195)
Credit card
9,776
7,526
16,542
-
-
873,949
907,793
18,527
Consumer – direct
25,762
11,730
6,643
9,134
17,926
1,952,501
2,023,696
24,559
Consumer – indirect
34,116
9,744
3,834
24,954
-
4,036,981
4,109,629
6,771
Total loans
$ 217,727
$ 102,963
$ 94,072
$1,233,040
$ 115,413
$ 64,417,397
$66,180,612
$ 100,818
Loans held for sale
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 253,454
$ 253,454
$ -
At or Quarter Ended June 30, 2020
30-59 Days Past Due
60-89 Days Past Due
90 Days or More Past Due
Nonaccrual
Accruing TDRs
Not Past Due or Impaired
Total
Net Charge Offs (Recoveries)
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$ 51,207
$ 5,130
$ 8,450
$ 389,615
$ 1,866
$ 28,325,856
$28,782,124
$ 29,038
Real estate – construction
12,907
-
532
13,317
64
2,271,650
2,298,470
(36)
Commercial real estate – mortgage
8,592
2,190
415
117,213
1,876
13,670,383
13,800,669
8,670
Residential real estate – mortgage
70,252
22,495
13,140
169,387
54,289
13,099,576
13,429,139
182
Equity lines of credit
8,461
8,162
3,555
34,915
-
2,461,741
2,516,834
(476)
Equity loans
1,311
692
148
8,457
21,280
178,092
209,980
(120)
Credit card
6,668
7,286
22,134
-
-
929,484
965,572
20,107
Consumer – direct
19,927
10,923
11,623
7,624
16,836
2,067,175
2,134,108
42,271
Consumer – indirect
32,519
11,162
6,166
24,216
-
4,030,541
4,104,604
23,418
Total loans
$ 211,844
$ 68,040
$ 66,163
$ 764,744
$ 96,211
$ 67,034,498
$68,241,500
$ 123,054
Loans held for sale
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 245,851
$ 245,851
$ -
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO INFORMATION (Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
At or Quarter Ended March 31, 2020
30-59 Days Past Due
60-89 Days Past Due
90 Days or More Past Due
Nonaccrual
Accruing TDRs
Not Past Due or Impaired
Total
Net Charge Offs (Recoveries)
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$ 31,493
$ 7,588
$ 3,013
$ 323,881
$ 1,931
$ 27,464,207
$27,832,113
$ 19,014
Real estate – construction
9,356
66
574
13,676
69
2,147,973
2,171,714
(13)
Commercial real estate – mortgage
13,439
5,241
912
114,839
3,333
13,715,641
13,853,405
(73)
Residential real estate – mortgage
67,938
25,187
5,744
147,058
55,116
13,144,975
13,446,018
(172)
Equity lines of credit
16,382
6,244
3,295
33,354
-
2,552,075
2,611,350
536
Equity loans
2,636
1,147
293
8,027
22,392
194,874
229,369
212
Credit card
13,230
8,932
23,707
-
-
977,503
1,023,372
19,517
Consumer – direct
34,553
19,738
15,196
7,160
14,898
2,184,500
2,276,045
51,726
Consumer – indirect
76,547
24,249
9,040
28,721
-
3,957,471
4,096,028
21,051
Total loans
$ 265,574
$ 98,392
$ 61,774
$ 676,716
$ 97,739
$ 66,339,219
$67,539,414
$ 111,798
Loans held for sale
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 117,752
$ 117,752
$ -
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
2021
2020
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$ 1,044,788
$ 1,249,954
$ 1,035,307
$ 1,019,127
$ 1,033,733
Federal funds sold, securities purchased under agreements to resell and interest bearing deposits
14,097,936
13,357,954
14,041,538
11,738,063
4,479,535
Cash and cash equivalents
15,142,724
14,607,908
15,076,845
12,757,190
5,513,268
Trading account assets
561,187
762,449
926,497
1,016,966
1,009,130
Debt securities available for sale
5,408,087
5,744,919
6,028,072
5,765,192
6,344,816
Debt securities held to maturity, net
12,339,994
10,549,945
9,428,931
8,693,437
7,876,266
Loans held for sale
295,570
236,586
253,454
245,851
117,752
Loans
63,960,242
65,559,767
66,180,612
68,241,500
67,539,414
Allowance for loan losses
(1,498,909)
(1,679,474)
(1,804,423)
(1,754,352)
(1,351,072)
Net loans
62,461,333
63,880,293
64,376,189
66,487,148
66,188,342
Premises and equipment, net
1,028,385
1,055,525
1,063,923
1,070,358
1,068,741
Bank owned life insurance
759,219
757,943
758,391
754,908
754,409
Goodwill
2,328,296
2,328,296
2,328,296
2,328,296
2,328,296
Other assets
3,658,603
2,832,339
3,412,324
3,148,270
3,124,539
Total assets
$103,983,398
$ 102,756,203
$ 103,652,922
$102,267,616
$ 94,325,559
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest bearing
$ 29,543,118
$ 27,791,421
$ 26,803,670
$ 25,978,354
$ 20,418,504
Interest bearing
56,427,836
58,066,960
59,567,362
59,448,060
56,816,003
Total deposits
85,970,954
85,858,381
86,371,032
85,426,414
77,234,507
FHLB and other borrowings
3,517,567
3,548,492
3,560,973
3,571,933
3,790,137
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
966,336
184,478
189,474
249,481
409,784
Other short-term borrowings
-
-
-
1,619
-
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
1,509,486
1,473,490
2,136,479
1,747,380
1,532,777
Total liabilities
91,964,343
91,064,841
92,257,958
90,996,827
82,967,205
Shareholder's Equity:
Preferred stock
229,475
229,475
229,475
229,475
229,475
Common stock — $0.01 par value
2,230
2,230
2,230
2,230
2,230
Surplus
14,039,261
14,032,205
14,032,321
14,035,607
14,039,572
Retained deficit
(2,546,271)
(2,931,151)
(3,264,295)
(3,430,135)
(3,305,226)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
264,206
329,105
365,374
404,165
362,339
Total BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc. shareholder's equity
11,988,901
11,661,864
11,365,105
11,241,342
11,328,390
Noncontrolling interests
30,154
29,498
29,859
29,447
29,964
Total shareholder's equity
12,019,055
11,691,362
11,394,964
11,270,789
11,358,354
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
$103,983,398
$ 102,756,203
$ 103,652,922
$102,267,616
$ 94,325,559
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
Three Months Ended
2021
2020
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$606,407
$ 626,900
$ 644,643
$ 669,767
$ 715,476
Interest on debt securities available for sale
24,437
22,089
19,474
18,805
(1,492)
Interest on debt securities held to maturity
63,060
60,812
49,981
39,800
41,102
Interest on trading account assets
1,021
793
892
1,157
1,122
Interest and dividends on other earning assets
5,169
7,080
6,436
14,016
42,175
Total interest income
700,094
717,674
721,426
743,545
798,383
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
20,345
33,945
61,147
97,279
164,742
Interest on FHLB and other borrowings
14,516
14,092
14,644
21,936
21,176
Interest on federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
576
2,350
3,736
12,274
22,658
Interest on other short-term borrowings
389
85
49
39
352
Total interest expense
35,826
50,472
79,576
131,528
208,928
Net interest income
664,268
667,202
641,850
612,017
589,455
(Credit) provision for credit losses
(120,142)
(81,298)
150,977
539,459
356,991
Net interest income after (credit) provision for credit losses
784,410
748,500
490,873
72,558
232,464
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
54,874
59,309
54,710
44,233
61,531
Card and merchant processing fees
49,245
49,961
48,628
43,416
50,091
Investment services sales fees
29,446
26,647
26,218
24,971
34,407
Investment banking and advisory fees
26,783
26,291
40,013
45,061
26,731
Money transfer income
32,040
29,446
27,109
25,461
24,548
Asset management fees
12,587
12,613
12,024
11,560
11,904
Corporate and correspondent investment sales
13,683
16,268
3,478
18,855
10,717
Mortgage banking
14,692
19,753
13,741
23,868
17,451
Bank owned life insurance
4,691
5,458
4,972
5,094
4,625
Investment securities gains, net
-
-
-
3,477
19,139
Other
65,660
55,670
53,767
26,358
73,098
Total noninterest income
303,701
301,416
284,660
272,354
334,242
Noninterest expense:
Salaries, benefits and commissions
338,695
301,020
296,708
251,697
310,136
Equipment
67,334
69,321
68,793
64,752
64,681
Professional services
82,002
80,535
78,018
78,100
70,220
Net occupancy
40,903
40,552
41,145
41,585
39,843
Money transfer expense
23,332
20,764
18,897
17,958
17,136
Marketing
5,471
10,170
9,283
8,778
11,899
Communications
4,730
5,038
5,542
5,808
5,371
Goodwill impairment
-
-
-
-
2,185,000
Other
56,523
50,180
77,242
110,772
104,774
Total noninterest expense
618,990
577,580
595,628
579,450
2,809,060
Net income (loss) before income tax expense
469,121
472,336
179,905
(234,538)
(2,242,354)
Income tax expense (benefit)
83,660
138,519
13,664
(110,101)
(5,069)
Net income (loss)
385,461
333,817
166,241
(124,437)
(2,237,285)
Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
581
673
401
472
501
Net income (loss) attributable to BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc.
$384,880
$ 333,144
$ 165,840
$(124,909)
$(2,237,786)
