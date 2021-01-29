BBVA's new logo (PRNewsfoto/BBVA)

 By BBVA USA

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc., a Sunbelt-based bank holding company (BBVA USA), reported today net income of $334 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $166 million in the third quarter of 2020 and a net loss of $331 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Included in the fourth quarter of 2019 was a non-cash, goodwill impairment charge of $470 million. Excluding the impact of this non-cash charge, adjusted net income1 for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $139 million. Return on average assets and return on average tangible equity1 for the fourth quarter of 2020 were 1.27 percent and 14.38 percent, respectively.

For the full-year of 2020, the company reported a net loss of $1.9 billion. Included in the first quarter of 2020 was a non-cash, goodwill impairment charge of $2.2 billion that reflected the drastic change in macroeconomic conditions and forecasts brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent decline in interest rates and oil prices. Excluding the impact of this non-cash charge and a $470 million goodwill impairment charge in the fourth quarter of 2019, adjusted net income1 for the full-year of 2020 was $323 million compared to adjusted net income1 of $623 million for the full-year of 2019.

"While we continue to navigate the challenges amid the pandemic, our results for the fourth quarter are a testament to the strength and resiliency of the team we have at BBVA USA and their focus on serving our customers and the communities where we live and work," said Javier Rodríguez Soler, president and CEO of BBVA USA.

"Momentum continued in the quarter highlighted by strong revenue growth and well-contained expenses which allowed us to deliver record operating income. At the same time, we continue to maintain strong liquidity and capital positions. We enter the new year focused on continuing to meet the challenges ahead, and subject to regulatory approval and closing, successfully integrating our operations with PNC and the opportunities that this combination will bring to our customers, our communities and to our employees." 

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $969 million, up 18 percent (annualized) from third quarter 2020 levels and up 8 percent from fourth quarter 2019 levels. Net interest income in the quarter totaled $667 million, up 16 percent (annualized) from the $642 million recorded in the third quarter of 2020, and up 7 percent from the $623 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019. The percent net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 2.78 percent compared to 2.68 percent in the third quarter of 2020 and 2.96 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $301 million, up 24 percent (annualized) from the $285 million reported in the third quarter of 2020, and up 11 percent from the $273 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in noninterest income on a linked quarter basis was driven by an increase in corporate and correspondent investment sales (+$13 million), mortgage banking (+$6 million), service charges on deposit accounts (+$5 million) and money transfer income (+$2 million). Following two consecutive strong quarters, investment banking and advisory fees slowed on a linked quarter basis (-$14 million) but showed solid growth (+$11 million) compared to fourth quarter 2019 levels. For the full-year of 2020, noninterest income (excluding securities gains) totaled $1.2 billion, up 6 percent compared to full-year 2019 results.  

No gains or losses were recorded on the sale of investment securities in the fourth quarter of 2020, in the third quarter of 2020 and in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the full-year of 2020, investment securities gains totaled $23 million compared to $30 million for the full-year of 2019.

Total noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $578 million, down 12 percent (annualized) from the $596 million reported in the third quarter of 2020 and down 6 percent compared to adjusted noninterest expense (excluding goodwill impairment) for the fourth quarter of 2019. On a linked quarter basis, the decline in noninterest expense was due to a decrease in other noninterest expense (-$27 million) offset, in part, by increases in salaries, benefits and commissions (+$4 million) and professional services (+$3 million). The decrease in other noninterest expense was primarily driven by a decline in provision for unfunded commitments.

The increase in revenue coupled with the decline in noninterest expense resulted in positive operating leverage both on a linked quarter basis and compared to the year ago quarter. Operating income1 for the fourth quarter of 2020 was a record $391 million compared to $331 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $279 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The efficiency ratio1 for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 58.98 percent compared to 63.55 percent for the third quarter of 2020 and 67.92 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Total loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 were $65.8 billion, down 4 percent (annualized) from $66.4 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2020 and up 3 percent from the $64.1 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. Commercial loans associated with the energy sector were $2.4 billion compared to $2.5 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2020 and $2.9 billion at the fourth quarter of 2019. During the quarter, newly funded loans totaled $4.4 billion bringing the total to more than $20.2 billion for the full year of 2020, a 21 percent increase compared to the full-year of 2019. Included in 2020 results is approximately $3.3 billion of newly funded loans under the Payroll Protection Program.

Total deposits at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 were $85.9 billion, down 2 percent (annualized) from the third quarter of 2020 and up $10.9 billion or 15 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Noninterest bearing demand deposits totaled $27.8 billion, up 15 percent (annualized) on a linked quarter basis and up $5.9 billion or 27 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Interest bearing transaction accounts (checking, savings and money market accounts) totaled $53.4 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, relatively unchanged on a linked quarter basis and up $12.3 billion or 30 percent compared to the fourth quarter a year ago.

The loan to deposit ratio at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 was 76.6 percent compared to 76.9 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2020 and 85.4 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. The LCR ratio was unchanged from third quarter 2020 levels at 144 percent and consistent with the 145 percent reported at the end of fourth quarter of 2019.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the company recorded provision recapture of credit losses totaling $81 million compared to provision for credit losses of $151 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $120 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The recapture of provision expense primarily reflected improvements in macroeconomic factors and forecasts. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were 34 basis points in the quarter compared to 59 basis points in the third quarter of 2020 and 87 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2019. The allowance for loans losses as a percentage of total loans at the end of the 2020 was 2.56 percent compared to 2.73 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2020 and 1.44 percent at the end of the prior year.

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans ended the fourth quarter at 2.21 percent, up from the 2.00 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2020 and 1.06 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in nonperforming loans on a linked quarter basis was primarily attributable to an increase in nonaccrual loans associated with commercial real estate – mortgage (+$166 million), residential real estate – mortgage (+$31 million) and real estate – construction (+$13 million), offset in part by a decrease in nonaccrual loans associated with the commercial loan portfolio (-$120 million). Also contributing to the rise in nonperforming loans was an increase in loans 90 days or more past due which totaled $122 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $94 million at the end of the third quarter of 2020. The coverage ratio of nonperforming loans ended the quarter at 116 percent compared to 136 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2020 and 136 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019.  

Total shareholder's equity at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $11.7 billion compared to $11.4 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2020 and $13.4 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. Total tangible shareholder's equity1 totaled $9.3 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $9.0 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2020 and $8.8 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. The CET12 ratio ended the quarter at 13.28 percent compared to 12.79 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2020 and 12.49 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. All of BBVA USA's regulatory capital ratios2 continue to exceed the requirements under "well-capitalized" guidelines.

On November 16, 2020, BBVA announced that it had signed a definitive agreement to sell BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc., including its U.S. banking subsidiary, BBVA USA, to PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Pending regulatory and other customary approvals, the transaction is expected to close in mid-2021.

1 Operating income, adjusted net income, efficiency ratio and tangible shareholder's equity are Non-GAAP financial measures we believe aid in understanding certain areas of our performance. The calculation of these measures is included on the page titled Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

2 Regulatory capital ratios at December 31, 2020, are estimated.

For more BBVA news visit, www.bbva.com and the U.S. Newsroom.

Additional news updates can be found via Twitter and Instagram.

For more financial information about BBVA in the U.S., visit bbvausa.investorroom.com.

About BBVA

BBVA Group

BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market and is the largest financial institution in Mexico. It has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States. It is also the leading shareholder in Turkey's BBVA Garanti. BBVA's purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs: provide the best solutions, helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team. BBVA's responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

On February 28, 2020, BBVA filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. A copy can be accessed on the BBVA website at https://shareholdersandinvestors.bbva.com/the-share/adrs-english/. Holders of BBVA's American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) may request a hard copy of the Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, including complete audited financial statements, free of charge. To request a copy, contact Ed Bilek at ed.bilek@bbva.com.

BBVA USA

In the U.S., BBVA is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 637 branches, including 328 in Texas, 88 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 43 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 17 in New Mexico. The bank ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). In the U.S., BBVA has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 14th nationally in terms of dollar volume of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2019.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain forward-looking statements about BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") and its industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. The use of "we," "our" and similar terms refer to the Company. Statements other than statements of current or historical fact, including statements regarding our future financial condition, results of operations, business plans, liquidity, cash flows, projected costs, and the impact of any laws or regulations applicable to the Company, constitute forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's views regarding future events and financial performance. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which may be beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. If the Company's assumptions and estimates are incorrect, or if the Company becomes subject to significant limitations as the result of litigation or regulatory action, then the Company's actual results could vary materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are and will be based on the Company's then current views and assumptions regarding future events and speak only as of their dates made. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities law or regulation. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 28, 2020, as updated by our subsequent SEC filings.

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)











































Three Months Ended December 31,



%



Years Ended December 31,



%

















2020



2019



 Change 



2020



2019



 Change 













EARNINGS SUMMARY





































Net interest income



$      667,202



$      623,154



7



$   2,510,524



$   2,607,033



(4)













Noninterest income [a]



301,416



272,584



11



1,170,056



1,105,983



6













Total revenue [a]



968,618



895,738



8



3,680,580



3,713,016



(1)













Investment securities gain, net









22,616



29,961



(25)













Provision for credit losses



(81,298)



119,505



(168)



966,129



597,444



62













Goodwill impairment





470,000



 NM  



2,185,000



470,000



365













Noninterest expense



577,580



616,906



(6)



2,376,718



2,396,080



(1)













Pretax (loss) income



472,336



(310,673)



NM  



(1,824,651)



279,453



(753)













Income tax (benefit) expense



138,519



20,032



591



37,013



126,046



(71)













Net (loss) income



$      333,817



$     (330,705)



NM   



$ (1,861,664)



$      153,407



(1,314)













Adjusted net (loss) income [b]



$      333,817



$      139,295



140



$      323,336



$      623,407



(48)



















































SELECTED RATIOS





































Return on average assets



1.27 %



(1.37)%







(1.83)%



0.16 %

















Return on average assets- adjusted [b]



1.27



0.58







0.32



0.66

















Return on average tangible equity [b]



14.38



(14.46)







(20.44)



1.73

















Return on average tangible equity- adjusted [b]



14.38



6.09







3.55



7.03

















Efficiency ratio [b]



58.98



67.92







63.80



63.64

















Average common equity to average assets



10.81



14.44







11.51



14.46

















Average loans to average total deposits



77.07



86.29







81.34



88.04

















Common equity tier I capital (CET1) [c]



13.28



12.49







13.28



12.49

















Tier I capital ratio [c]



13.61



12.83







13.61



12.83

















Total capital ratio [c]



15.78



14.98







15.78



14.98

















Leverage ratio [c]



9.07



9.70







9.07



9.70







































































































































Average for Three Months







Average for Year







Ending Balance









Ended December 31,



%



Ended December 31,



%



December 31,



%





2020



2019



 Change 



2020



2019



 Change 



2020



2019



 Change 

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS





























Total loans



$ 66,212,070



$ 63,956,453



4



$ 67,045,078



$ 64,275,473



4



$ 65,796,353



$ 64,058,915



3

Total debt securities



15,639,628



13,792,727



13



14,519,143



13,725,672



6



16,297,042



14,032,351



16

Earning assets



97,057,560



85,135,405



14



93,694,488



83,839,035



12



96,139,619



84,712,261



13

Total assets



104,835,589



95,754,954



9



102,008,134



94,293,422



8



102,756,203



93,603,347



10

Noninterest bearing demand deposits



27,425,253



21,288,781



29



24,506,957



20,631,434



19



27,791,421



21,850,216



27

Interest bearing transaction accounts



53,074,596



39,773,454



33



49,723,165



37,595,208



32



53,381,931



41,081,638



30

Total transaction accounts



80,499,849



61,062,235



32



74,230,122



58,226,642



27



81,173,352



62,931,854



29

Total deposits



85,906,838



74,122,266



16



82,426,860



73,007,106



13



85,858,381



74,985,283



15

Total shareholder's equity



11,595,287



14,090,315



(18)



12,003,167



13,894,163



(14)



11,691,362



13,386,589



(13)

Total shareholder's equity - tangible [b]



9,236,590



9,073,380



2



$   9,105,998



$   8,867,440



3



9,332,389



8,831,259



6







































[a]  Excludes net gain on sales of investment securities.

[b]  Non-GAAP financial measure that we believe aids in understanding certain areas of our performance.  The calculation of this measure is included on the page titled Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

[c]  Current period regulatory capital ratios are estimated.

NM = Not meaningful

 

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)



























2020



2019





December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31

NONPERFORMING ASSETS





















Nonaccrual loans [a]



$    1,331,230



$      1,233,040



$    764,744



$    676,716



$        606,843

Loans 90 days or more past due [b]



121,570



94,072



66,163



61,774



71,126

TDRs 90 days or more past due



556



830



423



335



414

Total nonperforming loans [a]



1,453,356



1,327,942



831,330



738,825



678,383

Foreclosed real estate



11,448



15,051



14,871



20,642



20,833

Other repossessed assets



5,846



8,527



8,599



13,338



10,930

Total nonperforming assets



$    1,470,650



$      1,351,520



$    854,800



$    772,805



$        710,146























TDRs accruing and past due less than 90 days



$        114,334



$         114,583



$      95,788



$      97,404



$          97,901























Total nonperforming loans as a % of loans



2.21 %



2.00 %



1.21 %



1.09 %



1.06 %

Total nonperforming assets as a % of total loans, foreclosed real estate, and other repossessed assets



2.23



2.03



1.25



1.14



1.11



























Three Months Ended





2020



2019





December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES





















Balance at beginning of period



$    1,804,423



$      1,754,352



$1,351,072



$    920,993



$        942,191

Adoption of ASC 326



-



-



-



184,931



-

Net charge-offs (NCO)



56,578



100,818



123,054



111,798



140,703

Provision for loan losses



(68,371)



150,889



526,334



356,946



119,505

Balance at end of period



$    1,679,474



$      1,804,423



$1,754,352



$1,351,072



$        920,993























Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans



2.56 %



2.73 %



2.57 %



2.00 %



1.44 %

Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans [c]



115.56



135.88



211.03



182.87



135.76

Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming assets [c]



114.20



133.51



205.24



174.83



129.69























Annualized as a % of average loans:





















NCO - QTD



0.34



0.59



0.72



0.69



0.87

NCO - YTD



0.59



0.67



0.71



0.69



0.88























[a]  Includes loans held for sale.

[b]  Excludes loans classified as troubled debt restructuring (TDRs).

[c]  Includes loans held for sale that are on nonaccrual status.

 

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)































Three Months Ended December 31,





2020



2019





Average

Balance



Income/

Expense



Yield/

Rate



Average

Balance



Income/

Expense



Yield/

Rate

YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS

























(Taxable Equivalent Basis)

























Assets

























Earning assets:

























Loans



$         66,212,070



$               636,738



3.83 %



$         63,956,453



$               749,428



4.65 %

Debt securities available for sale [a]



5,533,487



22,089



1.59



7,223,333



33,333



1.83

Debt securities held to maturity



9,988,959



61,570



2.45



6,576,786



44,207



2.67

Other earning assets [b]



15,205,862



7,873



0.21



7,386,225



41,241



2.22

Total earning assets [a]



96,940,378



728,270



2.99



85,142,797



868,209



4.05

Allowance for credit losses



(1,776,160)











(944,773)









Unrealized gain (loss) on debt securities available for sale



117,182











(7,392)









Other assets



9,554,189











11,564,322









Total assets



$       104,835,589











$         95,754,954



































Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity

























Interest bearing liabilities:

























Interest bearing demand deposits



$         14,540,342



6,812



0.19



$           9,329,342



23,648



1.01

Savings and money market accounts



38,534,254



13,526



0.14



30,444,112



93,114



1.21

Certificates and other time deposits



5,406,989



13,607



1.00



13,060,031



72,583



2.20

Total interest bearing deposits



58,481,585



33,945



0.23



52,833,485



189,345



1.42

FHLB and other borrowings



3,552,199



14,092



1.58



3,701,993



31,263



3.35

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase [b]



864,177



2,350



1.08



1,137,573



11,850



4.13

Other short-term borrowings



10,113



85



3.34



11,189



199



7.06

Total interest bearing liabilities



62,908,074



50,472



0.32



57,684,240



232,657



1.60

Noninterest bearing deposits



27,425,253











21,288,781









Other noninterest bearing liabilities



2,906,975











2,691,618









Total liabilities



93,240,302











81,664,639









Shareholder's equity



11,595,287











14,090,315









Total liabilities and shareholder's equity



$       104,835,589











$         95,754,954



































Net interest income/ net interest spread







677,798



2.67 %







635,552



2.45 %

Net yield on earning assets











2.78 %











2.96 %



























Total taxable equivalent adjustment







10,596











12,398































Net interest income







$               667,202











$               623,154





[a] Excludes adjustment for market valuation.

[b] Yield/rate reflects impact of balance sheet offsetting.

 

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)































Years Ended December 31,





2020



2019





Average

Balance



Income/

Expense



Yield/

Rate



Average

Balance



Income/

Expense



Yield/

Rate

YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS

























(Taxable Equivalent Basis)

























Assets

























Earning assets:

























Loans



$         67,045,078



$            2,698,114



4.02 %



$         64,275,473



$            3,144,471



4.89 %

Debt securities available for sale [a]



5,825,301



58,876



1.01



8,520,287



168,031



1.97

Debt securities held to maturity



8,593,882



195,032



2.27



5,281,585



149,505



2.83

Other earning assets [b]



12,130,267



73,671



0.61



5,837,890



148,187



2.54

Total earning assets [a]



93,594,528



3,025,693



3.23



83,915,235



3,610,194



4.30

Allowance for credit losses



(1,497,922)











(950,306)









Unrealized gain (loss) on debt securities available for sale



99,960











(76,200)









Other assets



9,811,568











11,404,693









Total assets



$       102,008,134











$         94,293,422



































Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity

























Interest bearing liabilities:

























Interest bearing demand deposits



$         13,649,238



54,570



0.40



$           9,048,948



95,709



1.06

Savings and money market accounts



36,073,927



168,737



0.47



28,546,260



354,286



1.24

Certificates and other time deposits



8,196,738



133,806



1.63



14,780,464



328,161



2.22

Total interest bearing deposits



57,919,903



357,113



0.62



52,375,672



778,156



1.49

FHLB and other borrowings



3,605,422



71,848



1.99



3,968,094



136,164



3.43

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase [b]



1,249,629



41,018



3.28



857,922



36,736



4.28

Other short-term borrowings



12,158



525



4.32



14,963



567



3.79

Total interest bearing liabilities



62,787,112



470,504



0.75



57,216,651



951,623



1.66

Noninterest bearing deposits



24,506,957











20,631,434









Other noninterest bearing liabilities



2,710,898











2,551,174









Total liabilities



90,004,967











80,399,259









Shareholder's equity



12,003,167











13,894,163









Total liabilities and shareholder's equity



$       102,008,134











$         94,293,422



































Net interest income/ net interest spread







2,555,189



2.48 %







2,658,571



2.64 %

Net yield on earning assets











2.73 %











3.17 %



























Total taxable equivalent adjustment







44,665











51,538































Net interest income







$            2,510,524











$            2,607,033





[a] Excludes adjustment for market valuation.

[b] Yield/rate reflects impact of balance sheet offsetting.

 

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)







































Year Ended







Three Months Ended





December 31,



%



2020



2019





2020



2019



Change



December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31

NONINTEREST INCOME

































Service charges on deposit accounts



$     219,783



$     250,367



(12)



$          59,309



$           54,710



$   44,233



$       61,531



$          64,585

Card and merchant processing fees



192,096



197,547



(3)



49,961



48,628



43,416



50,091



50,805

Investment services sales fees



112,243



115,446



(3)



26,647



26,218



24,971



34,407



28,130

Investment banking and advisory fees



138,096



83,659



65



26,291



40,013



45,061



26,731



15,720

Money transfer income



106,564



99,144



7



29,446



27,109



25,461



24,548



25,871

Asset management fees



48,101



45,571



6



12,613



12,024



11,560



11,904



11,532

Corporate and correspondent investment sales



49,318



38,561



28



16,268



3,478



18,855



10,717



14,263

Mortgage banking



74,813



28,059



167



19,753



13,741



23,868



17,451



9,048

Bank owned life insurance



20,149



17,479



15



5,458



4,972



5,094



4,625



4,584

Other



208,893



230,150



(9)



55,670



53,767



26,358



73,098



48,046





1,170,056



1,105,983



6



301,416



284,660



268,877



315,103



272,584

Investment securities gains, net



22,616



29,961



(25)







3,477



19,139



Total noninterest income



$ 1,192,672



$ 1,135,944



5



$        301,416



$         284,660



$ 272,354



$     334,242



$        272,584



































NONINTEREST EXPENSE

































Salaries, benefits and commissions



$ 1,159,561



$ 1,181,934



(2)



$        301,020



$         296,708



$ 251,697



$     310,136



$        297,823

Professional services



306,873



292,926



5



80,535



78,018



78,100



70,220



82,343

Equipment



267,547



256,766



4



69,321



68,793



64,752



64,681



64,826

Net occupancy



163,125



166,600



(2)



40,552



41,145



41,585



39,843



43,302

Money transfer expense



74,755



68,224



10



20,764



18,897



17,958



17,136



17,951

Marketing



40,130



55,164



(27)



10,170



9,283



8,778



11,899



12,888

Communications



21,759



21,782





5,038



5,542



5,808



5,371



5,179

Other



342,968



352,684



(3)



50,180



77,242



110,772



104,774



92,594





2,376,718



2,396,080



(1)



577,580



595,628



579,450



624,060



616,906

Goodwill impairment



2,185,000



470,000



365



-



-



-



2,185,000



470,000

     Total noninterest expense



$4,561,718



$2,866,080



59



$     577,580



$      595,628



$579,450



$2,809,060



$  1,086,906

 

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)





































Year Ended





Three Months Ended





December 31,





2020



2019





2020



2019





December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION































Computation of Operating Income:































Net interest income (GAAP)



$     2,510,524



$   2,607,033





$         667,202



$         641,850



$         612,017



$      589,455



$        623,154

Plus: noninterest income (GAAP)



1,192,672



1,135,944





301,416



284,660



272,354



334,242



272,584

Less: noninterest expense (GAAP)



4,561,718



2,866,080





577,580



595,628



579,450



2,809,060



1,086,906

Plus: goodwill impairment (GAAP)



2,185,000



470,000











2,185,000



470,000

Operating income (non-GAAP)



$     1,326,478



$   1,346,897





$         391,038



$         330,882



$         304,921



$      299,637



$        278,832

































Computation of Tangible Shareholder's Equity:































Total shareholder's equity



$   11,691,362



$ 13,386,589





$   11,691,362



$   11,394,964



$   11,270,789



$ 11,358,354



$  13,386,589

Less: goodwill and other intangibles (GAAP)



2,358,973



4,555,330





2,358,973



2,357,039



2,357,343



2,359,540



4,555,330

Tangible shareholder's equity (non-GAAP)



$     9,332,389



$   8,831,259





$     9,332,389



$      9,037,925



$     8,913,446



$   8,998,814



$    8,831,259

































Computation of Average Tangible Equity:































Total stockholder's equity (average) (GAAP)



$   12,003,167



$ 13,894,163





$   11,595,287



$   11,394,928



$   11,533,007



$ 13,500,615



$  14,090,315

Less: goodwill and other intangibles (average) (GAAP)



2,897,169



5,026,723





2,358,697



2,357,944



2,357,132



4,526,744



5,016,935

Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) [B]



$     9,105,998



$   8,867,440





$     9,236,590



$      9,036,984



$     9,175,875



$   8,973,871



$    9,073,380

Net income (loss) (GAAP) [A]



$    (1,861,664)



$      153,407





$         333,817



$         166,241



$       (124,437)



$ (2,237,285)



$      (330,705)

Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) ([A]/[B], annualized)



(20.44)%



1.73 %





14.38 %



7.32 %



(5.45)%



(100.27)%



(14.46)%

































Computation of Adjusted Net Income, Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Tangible Equity:













Net income (loss) (GAAP)



$    (1,861,664)



$      153,407





$         333,817



$         166,241



$       (124,437)



$ (2,237,285)



$      (330,705)

Plus: goodwill impairment (GAAP)



2,185,000



470,000











2,185,000



470,000

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) [C]



$         323,336



$      623,407





$         333,817



$         166,241



$       (124,437)



$       (52,285)



$        139,295

Average assets (GAAP) [D]



$ 102,008,134



$ 94,293,422





$ 104,835,589



$ 104,282,898



$ 104,204,062



$ 96,356,113



$  95,754,954

Return on average assets - adjusted (non-GAAP) ([C]/[D], annualized)



0.32 %



0.66 %





1.27 %



0.63 %



(0.48)%



(0.22)%



0.58 %

Return on average tangible equity - adjusted (non-GAAP) ([C]/[B], annualized)



3.55



7.03





14.38



7.32



(5.45)



(2.34)



6.09

































Computation of Efficiency Ratio:































Noninterest expense (GAAP)



$     4,561,718



$   2,866,080





$         577,580



$         595,628



$         579,450



$   2,809,060



$    1,086,906

Less: securities and goodwill impairment (GAAP)



2,185,000



470,215











2,185,000



470,102

Total expense (GAAP) [E]



$     2,376,718



$   2,395,865





$         577,580



$         595,628



$         579,450



$      624,060



$        616,804

Net interest income, taxable equivalent basis



2,555,189



2,658,571





$         677,798



$         652,660



$         623,242



601,489



635,552

Plus: noninterest income (GAAP)



1,192,672



1,135,944





301,416



284,660



272,354



334,242



272,584

Less: investment securities gains, net (GAAP)



22,616



29,961









3,477



19,139



Total revenue [F]



$     3,725,245



$   3,764,554





$         979,214



$         937,320



$         892,119



$      916,592



$        908,136

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) ([E]/[F])



63.80 %



63.64 %





58.98 %



63.55 %



64.95 %



68.08 %



67.92 %

 

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO INFORMATION (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)



































At or Quarter Ended December 31, 2020



30-59 Days Past

Due



60-89 Days Past

Due



90 Days or More Past

Due



Nonaccrual



Accruing

TDRs



Not Past Due or

Impaired



Total



Net Charge Offs

(Recoveries)









Commercial, financial and agricultural

$                      15,862



$                      22,569



$             35,472



$     540,741



$           17,686



$      25,972,812



$ 26,605,142



$                 5,019

Real estate – construction

3,595



174



532



25,316



145



2,468,569



2,498,331



(2)

Commercial real estate –  mortgage

2,113



2,004



1,104



442,137



910



13,117,046



13,565,314



203

Residential real estate – mortgage

49,445



20,694



45,761



235,463



53,380



12,923,031



13,327,774



1,029

Equity lines of credit

11,108



4,305



2,624



42,606



-



2,334,251



2,394,894



(795)

Equity loans

1,417



243



317



10,167



19,606



148,012



179,762



135

Credit card

12,147



10,191



21,953



-



-



837,411



881,702



14,714

Consumer – direct

24,076



17,550



8,741



10,087



23,163



1,846,106



1,929,723



28,206

Consumer – indirect

47,174



14,951



5,066



24,713



-



4,085,221



4,177,125



8,069

Total loans

$                      166,937



$                        92,681



$             121,570



$  1,331,230



$          114,890



$      63,732,459



$ 65,559,767



$               56,578

Loans held for sale

$                                  -



$                                  -



$                         -



$                 -



$                      -



$           236,586



$      236,586



$                         -



































At or Quarter Ended September 30, 2020



30-59 Days Past

Due



60-89 Days Past

Due



90 Days or More Past

Due



Nonaccrual



Accruing

TDRs



Not Past Due or

Impaired



Total



Net Charge Offs

(Recoveries)









Commercial, financial and agricultural

$                        22,632



$                        12,890



$               21,261



$     660,254



$             19,713



$      26,203,423



$ 26,940,173



$               50,789

Real estate – construction

2,861



303



532



12,614



61



2,387,303



2,403,674



153

Commercial real estate –  mortgage

19,280



3,968



1,816



275,668



1,831



13,393,237



13,695,800



98

Residential real estate – mortgage

88,035



49,344



39,728



204,442



55,132



13,027,076



13,463,757



(117)

Equity lines of credit

13,418



6,300



3,445



37,216



-



2,381,344



2,441,723



233

Equity loans

1,847



1,158



271



8,758



20,750



161,583



194,367



(195)

Credit card

9,776



7,526



16,542



-



-



873,949



907,793



18,527

Consumer – direct

25,762



11,730



6,643



9,134



17,926



1,952,501



2,023,696



24,559

Consumer – indirect

34,116



9,744



3,834



24,954



-



4,036,981



4,109,629



6,771

Total loans

$                      217,727



$                      102,963



$               94,072



$  1,233,040



$          115,413



$      64,417,397



$ 66,180,612



$            100,818

Loans held for sale

$                                  -



$                                  -



$                         -



$                 -



$                      -



$           253,454



$      253,454



$                        -



































At or Quarter Ended June 30, 2020



30-59 Days Past

Due



60-89 Days Past

Due



90 Days or More Past

Due



Nonaccrual



Accruing

TDRs



Not Past Due or

Impaired



Total



Net Charge Offs

(Recoveries)









Commercial, financial and agricultural

$                        51,207



$                          5,130



$                  8,450



$     389,615



$               1,866



$      28,325,856



$ 28,782,124



$               29,038

Real estate – construction

12,907



-



532



13,317



64



2,271,650



2,298,470



(36)

Commercial real estate –  mortgage

8,592



2,190



415



117,213



1,876



13,670,383



13,800,669



8,670

Residential real estate – mortgage

70,252



22,495



13,140



169,387



54,289



13,099,576



13,429,139



182

Equity lines of credit

8,461



8,162



3,555



34,915



-



2,461,741



2,516,834



(476)

Equity loans

1,311



692



148



8,457



21,280



178,092



209,980



(120)

Credit card

6,668



7,286



22,134



-



-



929,484



965,572



20,107

Consumer – direct

19,927



10,923



11,623



7,624



16,836



2,067,175



2,134,108



42,271

Consumer – indirect

32,519



11,162



6,166



24,216



-



4,030,541



4,104,604



23,418

Total loans

$                      211,844



$                        68,040



$               66,163



$     764,744



$             96,211



$      67,034,498



$ 68,241,500



$            123,054

Loans held for sale

$                                  -



$                                  -



$                         -



$                 -



$                       -



$           245,851



$      245,851



$                        -



































At or Quarter Ended March 31, 2020



30-59 Days Past

Due



60-89 Days Past

Due



90 Days or More Past

Due



Nonaccrual



Accruing

TDRs



Not Past Due or

Impaired



Total



Net Charge Offs

(Recoveries)









Commercial, financial and agricultural

$                        31,493



$                          7,588



$                  3,013



$     323,881



$               1,931



$      27,464,207



$ 27,832,113



$               19,014

Real estate – construction

9,356



66



574



13,676



69



2,147,973



2,171,714



(13)

Commercial real estate –  mortgage

13,439



5,241



912



114,839



3,333



13,715,641



13,853,405



(73)

Residential real estate – mortgage

67,938



25,187



5,744



147,058



55,116



13,144,975



13,446,018



(172)

Equity lines of credit

16,382



6,244



3,295



33,354



-



2,552,075



2,611,350



536

Equity loans

2,636



1,147



293



8,027



22,392



194,874



229,369



212

Credit card

13,230



8,932



23,707



-



-



977,503



1,023,372



19,517

Consumer – direct

34,553



19,738



15,196



7,160



14,898



2,184,500



2,276,045



51,726

Consumer – indirect

76,547



24,249



9,040



28,721



-



3,957,471



4,096,028



21,051

Total loans

$                      265,574



$                        98,392



$               61,774



$     676,716



$             97,739



$      66,339,219



$ 67,539,414



$            111,798

Loans held for sale

$                                  -



$                                  -



$                          -



$                  -



$                       -



$           117,752



$      117,752



$                        -



































At or Quarter Ended December 31, 2019



30-59 Days Past

Due



60-89 Days Past

Due



90 Days or More Past

Due



Nonaccrual



Accruing

TDRs



Not Past Due or

Impaired



Total



Net Charge Offs

(Recoveries)









Commercial, financial and agricultural

$                        29,273



$                        16,462



$                  6,692



$     268,288



$               1,456



$      24,110,067



$ 24,432,238



$               37,788

Real estate – construction

7,603



2



571



8,041



72



2,012,393



2,028,682



(126)

Commercial real estate –  mortgage

5,325



5,458



6,576



98,077



3,414



13,742,628



13,861,478



(285)

Residential real estate – mortgage

72,571



21,909



4,641



147,337



57,165



13,230,331



13,533,954



107

Equity lines of credit

15,766



6,581



1,567



38,113



-



2,530,653



2,592,680



857

Equity loans

2,856



1,028



195



8,651



23,770



208,468



244,968



137

Credit card

11,275



9,214



22,796



-



-



959,080



1,002,365



16,760

Consumer – direct

33,658



20,703



18,358



6,555



12,438



2,246,430



2,338,142



58,190

Consumer – indirect

83,966



28,430



9,730



31,781



-



3,758,443



3,912,350



27,275

Total loans

$                      262,293



$                      109,787



$               71,126



$     606,843



$             98,315



$      62,798,493



$ 63,946,857



$            140,703

Loans held for sale

$                                  -



$                                  -



$                          -



$                  -



$                       -



$           112,058



$      112,058



$                        -

 

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.

BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)























2020



2019



December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31

Assets:



















Cash and due from banks

$     1,249,954



$      1,035,307



$     1,019,127



$   1,033,733



$    1,149,734

Federal funds sold, securities purchased under agreements to resell and interest bearing deposits

13,357,954



14,041,538



11,738,063



4,479,535



5,788,964

Cash and cash equivalents

14,607,908



15,076,845



12,757,190



5,513,268



6,938,698

Trading account assets

762,449



926,497



1,016,966



1,009,130



473,976

Debt securities available for sale

5,744,919



6,028,072



5,765,192



6,344,816



7,235,305

Debt securities held to maturity, net

10,549,945



9,428,931



8,693,437



7,876,266



6,797,046

Loans held for sale

236,586



253,454



245,851



117,752



112,058

Loans

65,559,767



66,180,612



68,241,500



67,539,414



63,946,857

Allowance for loan losses

(1,679,474)



(1,804,423)



(1,754,352)



(1,351,072)



(920,993)

Net loans

63,880,293



64,376,189



66,487,148



66,188,342



63,025,864

Premises and equipment, net

1,055,525



1,063,923



1,070,358



1,068,741



1,087,698

Bank owned life insurance

757,943



758,391



754,908



754,409



750,224

Goodwill

2,328,296



2,328,296



2,328,296



2,328,296



4,513,296

Other assets

2,832,339



3,412,324



3,148,270



3,124,539



2,669,182

Total assets

$ 102,756,203



$ 103,652,922



$ 102,267,616



$ 94,325,559



$  93,603,347

Liabilities:



















Deposits:



















Noninterest bearing

$   27,791,421



$   26,803,670



$   25,978,354



$ 20,418,504



$  21,850,216

Interest bearing

58,066,960



59,567,362



59,448,060



56,816,003



53,135,067

Total deposits

85,858,381



86,371,032



85,426,414



77,234,507



74,985,283

FHLB and other borrowings

3,548,492



3,560,973



3,571,933



3,790,137



3,690,044

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

184,478



189,474



249,481



409,784



173,028

Other short-term borrowings





1,619





Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,473,490



2,136,479



1,747,380



1,532,777



1,368,403

Total liabilities

91,064,841



92,257,958



90,996,827



82,967,205



80,216,758

Shareholder's Equity:



















Preferred stock

229,475



229,475



229,475



229,475



229,475

Common stock — $0.01 par value

2,230



2,230



2,230



2,230



2,230

Surplus

14,032,205



14,032,321



14,035,607



14,039,572



14,043,727

Retained deficit

(2,931,151)



(3,264,295)



(3,430,135)



(3,305,226)



(917,227)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

329,105



365,374



404,165



362,339



(1,072)

Total BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc. shareholder's equity

11,661,864



11,365,105



11,241,342



11,328,390



13,357,133

Noncontrolling interests

29,498



29,859



29,447



29,964



29,456

Total shareholder's equity

11,691,362



11,394,964



11,270,789



11,358,354



13,386,589

Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

$ 102,756,203



$ 103,652,922



$ 102,267,616



$ 94,325,559



$  93,603,347

 

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.

INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)























Three Months Ended



2020



2019



December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31

Interest income:



















Interest and fees on loans

$        626,900



$         644,643



$  669,767



$     715,476



$        738,140

Interest on debt securities available for sale

22,089



19,474



18,805



(1,492)



33,333

Interest on debt securities held to maturity

60,812



49,981



39,800



41,102



43,097

Interest on trading account assets

793



892



1,157



1,122



1,326

Interest and dividends on other earning assets

7,080



6,436



14,016



42,175



39,915

Total interest income

717,674



721,426



743,545



798,383



855,811

Interest expense:



















Interest on deposits

33,945



61,147



97,279



164,742



189,345

Interest on FHLB and other borrowings

14,092



14,644



21,936



21,176



31,263

Interest on federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

2,350



3,736



12,274



22,658



11,850

Interest on other short-term borrowings

85



49



39



352



199

Total interest expense

50,472



79,576



131,528



208,928



232,657

Net interest income

667,202



641,850



612,017



589,455



623,154

Provision for credit losses

(81,298)



150,977



539,459



356,991



119,505

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

748,500



490,873



72,558



232,464



503,649

Noninterest income:



















Service charges on deposit accounts

59,309



54,710



44,233



61,531



64,585

Card and merchant processing fees

49,961



48,628



43,416



50,091



50,805

Investment services sales fees

26,647



26,218



24,971



34,407



28,130

Investment banking and advisory fees

26,291



40,013



45,061



26,731



15,720

Money transfer income

29,446



27,109



25,461



24,548



25,871

Asset management fees

12,613



12,024



11,560



11,904



11,532

Corporate and correspondent investment sales

16,268



3,478



18,855



10,717



14,263

Mortgage banking

19,753



13,741



23,868



17,451



9,048

Bank owned life insurance

5,458



4,972



5,094



4,625



4,584

Investment securities gains, net





3,477



19,139



Other

55,670



53,767



26,358



73,098



48,046

Total noninterest income

301,416



284,660



272,354



334,242



272,584

Noninterest expense:



















Salaries, benefits and commissions

301,020



296,708



251,697



310,136



297,823

Professional services

80,535



78,018



78,100



70,220



82,343

Equipment

69,321



68,793



64,752



64,681



64,826

Net occupancy

40,552



41,145



41,585



39,843



43,302

Money transfer expense

20,764



18,897



17,958



17,136



17,951

Marketing

10,170



9,283



8,778



11,899



12,888

Communications

5,038



5,542



5,808



5,371



5,179

Goodwill impairment







2,185,000



470,000

Other

50,180



77,242



110,772



104,774



92,594

Total noninterest expense

577,580



595,628



579,450



2,809,060



1,086,906

Net (loss) income before income tax expense

472,336



179,905



(234,538)



(2,242,354)



(310,673)

Income tax (benefit) expense

138,519



13,664



(110,101)



(5,069)



20,032

Net (loss) income

333,817



166,241



(124,437)



(2,237,285)



(330,705)

Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

673



401



472



501



663

Net (loss) income attributable to BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc.

$        333,144



$         165,840



$(124,909)



$(2,237,786)



$      (331,368)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bbva-usa-reports-fourth-quarter-2020-results-301218144.html

