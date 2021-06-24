BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BDry Alabama, a reputable foundation repair and waterproofing company, today announced that it has partnered with Shipshape Solutions to provide home assistant and monitoring solutions to Alabama homeowners.
Shipshape is a company on a mission to make homes smart enough to take care of themselves by providing homeowners with the ability to monitor and manage all of their homes' critical systems.
"We want to be leaders in our industry and believe that Shipshape's cutting edge solutions have the ability to deliver extraordinary value for our customers to help them save time, money and improve the health of their homes," said BDry Alabama Director David Fievet.
In this partnership, BDry will join Shipshape's Service Provider Network as well as offer Shipshape's sump pump and dehumidifier upgrade solutions to its' customers. In addition, the partnership will run co-marketing and other incentive campaigns to BDry and Shipshape customers.
Shipshape's next-gen intelligent features include:
- Service Provider Network – Network to maintain relationships with local service providers and facilitate a seamless connection to those service pros when homeowners need help.
- The HomeHealth Record™ - Complete performance history for each system in the home.
- MyCoverage™ - Warranty and maintenance plan information is stored in the Shipshape App to facilitate a seamless connection to service pros.
- Proactive AlertActions™ – Notifications that offer actionable recommendations to help the homeowner reduce risks and/or improve performance associated with the homes' critical systems.
- Shipshape Assisted Maintenance aka SAM™ – A virtual assistant that helps resolve issues and connects homeowners to service pros when needed.
"We want to help local businesses grow and thrive, they are the experts at home services and we are the experts at technology. Our job is to help homeowners by empowering them with information to make smarter decisions with their maintenance or repair needs, while simultaneously lifting up the businesses of our partners," said Dale Johnson at Shipshape Solutions Inc.
This partnership offers Alabama homeowners a complete solution to protect their crawl spaces and basements.
About Shipshape Solutions Inc.
Shipshape is on a mission to make homes smart enough to take care of themselves. Shipshape believes every home should be safe, reliable, efficient and well maintained. The company operates a first of its kind proprietary smart home predictive maintenance platform that offers solutions to homeowners to reduce the costs of home maintenance and operations. The Shipshape platform integrates an ecosystem of smart home hardware to enable advanced analytics and recommend actions that will reduce risks and improve system performance. Shipshape's software platform unlocks the value of sensor data to enable a whole new era of the smart home.
Shipshape is based in Austin, TX. For more information, visit http://www.shipshape.ai (https://www.shipshape.ai/).
