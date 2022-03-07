SUDBURY, ON, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ore deposits being found in deeper, hotter, more difficult to mine areas, and the changing profile of the workforce, demand a renewed perspective on Remote-First mining.
Breaking Old Habits - A renewed perspective on Remote-First Mining, was the first in a series of presentations focused on Remote-First Mining, featuring mining sector experts, as part of the Beyond Digital Transformation 2022 (#BDT2022) virtual conference. #BDT2022 kicked off Tuesday with the presentation by mining legend Stephen Flewelling.
The Beyond Digital Transformation "conference" is a grassroots movement launched in 2018, when its creator Neha Singh, CEO of PACE.global and her team of veteran mining engineers witnessed the struggle of mine sites to effectively leverage digital systems into increasing mine site production KPIs.
"Mining has come a long way in some respects, like safety, and incremental improvements in technology, but otherwise hasn't changed in decades," said Mr. Flewelling, Chair of #BDT2022. "The layout of mines, the way we train miners, the design of the work itself, have been slow to change. But we have to deal with reality, and it's here."
Flewelling's presentation on the Remote-First philosophy prescribed steps on how to achieve a Remote-First mentality. Much involves attracting new blood to the mining industry.
"The business case for Remote-First is not independent of people – quite the opposite. But the work will not occur in the old way. We need work designed so it is attractive for people," explained Mr Flewelling. Full presentation here. Recent data suggests that between retirement and attrition, almost 100,000 new workers will be needed in mining over the next 10 years to meet requirements.
"In 2021, our team partnered with XPS (Expert Process Solutions - A Glencore Company) to trial a global collaborative opportunity identification method that resulted in a list of significant cost saving opportunities for concentrators," said Singh. This inspired the BDT Idea Factory (#BDT2021) and #BDT2022 "phygital" conference with in-person dates scheduled for March 22nd, and December 2nd.
Singh added that the door is open to individuals who wish to contribute. "We are creating a community of miners who help each other in real practical and pragmatic ways, for the first time ever," said Singh.
A tangible example of the creation of this community can be seen on Tuesday March 8th LinkedIn Live Event – where the first stream entitled connectivity and communication is officially kicked off.
#BDT2022 is a must-attend for results-driven mining professionals – mine managers, superintendents, tech services managers, and senior leadership team members – who want to deploy technology that delivers meaningful, measurable impacts for their mining operations. If you are ready to consider remote capability, this is your opportunity to learn what the obstacles might be before you encounter them, define a path to success, and visualize the solutions by connecting with mining technology leaders who have been there, learned valuable lessons, and achieved their goals.
For more information on how you can be part of the conversation, share knowledge, or have input into conference programming, please visit www.bdt.network and for the podcast version of the event please listen on http://listen.bdt.network
