Critical Communications Provider Acquires California based Comtel Systems Technology to Expand its Communications and Security Offerings
ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Communications, a leader in full-service critical communications in healthcare for over 23 years, today announced the acquisition of Comtel Systems Technology, a communications and security company focused on providing advanced technology solutions throughout California.
The addition of Comtel's 87 team members and the services that they provide will enable Beacon Communications to bring advanced communication and security design, implementation, and support to the California market.
"We're very excited for this opportunity to bring two great companies together as Comtel Systems Technology has provided exceptional solutions and service to the California market for many years. This move further strengthens our efforts of being industry leading experts within our field," says Brad Walsh, President of Beacon Communications.
Andrea Nielsen, President of Comtel added, "Beacon was the perfect choice, with our aligned values, to transition our business into the future while maintaining our devotion to our employees and our clients."
About Beacon Communications
Beacon Communications, LLC is the industry's leading full-service crucial communications, AV and security solutions provider. We specialize in delivering solutions with the design, sale, installation, training and service of the industry's best electronic communication, AV and security systems. We focus on helping companies in Healthcare, Government Municipalities, Education, and Commercial Real Estate operate more efficiently, cost-effectively, and safely. We provide support and service to a variety of buildings and institutions that require crucial communications on a daily basis. For more information, visit www.beaconcom.com.
About Comtel
Comtel is a family owned and operated business that values its employees. Comtel has been serving the Northern California area for over 40 years. Comtel specializes in advanced systems for hospital and healthcare facilities, educational complexes, as well as industrial and commercial facilities. Comtel is a technical organization, second to none, providing design, installation, training and on-going maintenance for your electronic systems. As a factory-trained, authorized distributor for major manufacturers, we offer you a full complement of state-of-the-art industrial electronics equipment to assure your needs are met from pre-construction into the warranty phase and throughout the useful life of the system. Comtel specializes in highly sophisticated electronics systems with architecture based on products built by the best manufacturers in the industry resulting in unparalleled capability, versatility and reliability to meet your needs, whatever they may be.
Media Contact:
Johnathan Hasserd
303-750-6500
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beacon-communications-llc-announces-the-acquisition-of-comtel-systems-technology-inc-301520673.html
SOURCE Beacon Communication LLC