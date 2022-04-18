Dr. Daniel Becker Will Improve ENT and Allergy Care in MT. Laurel, NJ With New Medical Center
MT. LAUREL, N.J., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Daniel Becker, the medical director and founder of Becker Ear, Nose, & Throat, has announced that a new ENT and Allergy location is open in MT. Laurel, NJ. The new location will expand medical services in the New Jersey region and provide patients with another great source of specialized and comprehensive ear, nose, and throat care. Fifteen ENT and Allergy locations are currently operating in New Jersey, with another two locations running in Pennsylvania.
The new MT. Laurel Center will offer patients in this area the dedicated medical care they need. The Center offers services related to allergies, nose & sinus problems, neck & head disorders, ears & hearing, voice & swallowing, and snoring & sleep disorders. However, other specialized ENT services are available upon request. Each ENT and Allergy Center, including the new MT. Laurel's location has put together a team of skilled providers that can meet patients' unique medical needs and concerns on a personal level.
Dr. Daniel Becker, who will be opening this new location, is a board-certified specialist and Penn Medicine physician. He has decades of experience as a surgeon in otolaryngology and is a part of the esteemed University of Pennsylvania teaching staff as a Clinical Professor in the Department of Otorhinolaryngology. His skills as a medical director have led The Becker Ear, Nose, & Throat Center into the spotlight and helped patients receive the personalized treatment that they deserve. With this newest location, Dr. Becker hopes to further grow precision medicine in New Jersey and beyond.
The Becker Ear, Nose, & Throat Center is committed to providing patients with premier medical care. Their staff is highly knowledgeable and offers specialized services and surgeries which treat a range of medical disorders related to the head and neck. To ensure that patients are given the best possible care, this team of skilled medical professionals uses the latest and most advanced technology and techniques. In addition, The Center's staff has hired a wide range of specialists to help treat and manage any symptoms patients may have. Staff includes audiologists, otolaryngologists, board-certified surgeons, nurse practitioners, allergists & immunologists, and speech-language pathologists who will help improve your health and quality of life.
To learn more about The Becker Ear, Nose & Throat Center and their newest location in MT. Laurel, NJ contact- Phone: 609-949-5940.
