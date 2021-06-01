DALLAS, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beckett, the most trusted brand in the collectibles industry since 1984, announced the 2021 Industry Summit will take place from September 12-15, 2021 in Las Vegas. The event is the trading card industry's premiere business-to-business conference and is returning to the beautiful Westgate Resort Hotel & Casino. Registration is now open at http://www.theindustrysummit.com.
"Our team has been working for months on this year's summit," said Industry Summit Director Ted Barker, "and we are incredibly excited to return to a live event with more to do and learn than ever."
The Industry Summit brings together licensors, licensees, distributors, retailers, breakers, manufacturers, and industry leaders. Attendees are treated to four days of fun events, networking, presentations, speakers, breakout sessions, panel discussions and a vibrant product showcase.
Panini America returns as one of the presenting sponsors. Vice President of Sales and Product Development D.J. Kazmierczak commented, "One of my favorite Aerosmith songs is "Back in The Saddle," and we will be soon! The Industry Summit will be a celebration of a robust industry, the return of seeing friends and business partners in person, and strategizing about how we continue the incredible success and momentum our industry is experiencing. Plus, we have a couple of surprises up our sleeves. You won't want to miss it."
This year's Summit has expanded to include an open-to-the public Industry Summit Card Show at the Westgate, September 10-11, Barker stated. "The card show is a tremendous addition, and the time is right. Our industry has reached a new era of success the last 18 months and collectors are streaming to card shows as they begin to open again. Our 200-table event will sell out quickly."
In addition to Panini, returning key partners include Leaf Trading Cards, Beckett Grading Services, Beckett Authentication Services, Fanatics Authentic, eBay, GTS Distribution, Southern Hobby Supply, Peach State Sports, Magazine Exchange, NFL, NFL Auctions, NBA, Arcane Tinmen and many more. Several new partners and Product Showcase exhibitors will also be announced in coming weeks.
"With the success of our 2020 virtual summit, we are offering a limited virtual experience as an option for those who can't attend the events in Las Vegas that will offer exclusive live access to key main stage presentations," Barker added.
For more information about the Industry Summit, contact Ted Barker at 817-805-1284 or tbarker@beckett.com. Hobby media inquiries should contact Ray Schulte at 410-350-6226 or Ray@schultesports.com.
