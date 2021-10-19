SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scottsdale-based Becky Personality Juice, a new hard seltzer brand with an edge, announced today that it has secured $1.5 million in Series A funding and has plans for national distribution by Q1 2022.
Becky Personality Juice came to life earlier this year in January 2021 as the brainchild of Co-Founder and CMO Eric Burdick along with Co-Founder and COO Sheldon Wiley. Both men each have nearly 20 years of experience in the restaurant, bar and nightclub arena and saw a gap in the market for a seltzer that had a bold flavor and an equally bold marketing spin. Becky was conceived specifically to appeal to Gen Z, and the brand's plan for national distribution is to follow the bachelorette party crowd.
"We saw that there were not a lot of decent-tasting seltzers in the market, despite how quickly the category was exploding," said Burdick. "We stepped it up with a bold, in-your-face flavor and created Becky Personality Juice to be more relatable to Gen Z and Millennials. It's a lifestyle party seltzer and its marketing is just as edgy as its taste."
Currency, Becky Personality Juice is available in all BevMo and Total Wine stores in Arizona and the Nashville and greater Tennessee area through its distribution partner, Lipman Brothers. The high-growth brand has just locked in a partnership with Southern Wine & Spirits, the world's pre-eminent alcohol distributor, which will take the product nationwide in the coming months. Becky Personality Juice is the first hard seltzer in Southern Wine & Spirits portfolio. Sales of hard seltzers skyrocketed in 2020 by 130%, pushing the ready-to-drink sector ahead of total spirits. According to a recent report by IMARC Group, the hard seltzer market is expected to grow at around 11% per year through 2026.
The Series A capital raise was led by Bustamante & Co., led by Daniel X. Bustamante. Bustamante has a long history of raising capital with companies such as Jack Grace Shoes, Phat Scooters, Axton, as well as investments in the energy space.
"This is a very exciting time for us as we plan to take Becky Personality Juice to the next level," said Wiley. "We will utilize this first round of funding for the inventory we'll need to activate in bigger markets like California, Florida and New York. We also plan to actively pursue about $5 million more in funding in the next 12 months in order to accomplish all we plan to do with the brand, including international distribution."
For more information about Becky Personality Juice, please visit http://www.tastebecky.com.
About Becky Personality Juice
Becky Personality Juice was founded in January 2021 in Scottsdale, Ariz. Co-Founders Sheldon Wiley and Eric Burdick have a combined 35+ years of owning and operating bars, restaurants and nightclubs, and they've developed relationships across the nation leveraging meetings that many new brands would find impossible to secure. Coupled with being the only hard seltzer under the Southern Wine and Spirits umbrella, the duo is poised to cause major disruption in the ready-to-drink sector. For more information, please visit http://www.tastebecky.com
