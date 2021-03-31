UNION, N.J., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Nasdaq: BBBY) today announced that it will report its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter financial results before the opening of the market on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EDT that day with institutional investors and analysts to provide an overview of the Company's performance for the quarter.
Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter Conference Call and Investor Presentation
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s fiscal 2020 fourth quarter conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-888-424-8151, or if international, 1-847-585-4422, and entering passcode ID number 9775756#. A live audio webcast of the conference call, along with the sales and earnings press release and supplemental financial disclosures, will also be available on the Investor Relations section of our website at http://bedbathandbeyond.gcs-web.com/investor-relations. The webcast will be available for replay after the call.
JP Morgan's Virtual 7th Annual Retail Round-Up
The Company will be participating in the JP Morgan 7th Annual Retail Round-Up which will be a virtual event this year. Mark Tritton, President and CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, and Gustavo Arnal, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, April 15, 2021 which will be broadcast live beginning at approximately 2:00 p.m. EDT. A webcast link to the presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at http://bedbathandbeyond.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations.
About the Company
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.
The Company operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca, harmondiscount.com, facevalues.com, and decorist.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bed-bath--beyond-inc-to-announce-fiscal-2020-fourth-quarter-earnings-results-on-april-14-2021-301259382.html
SOURCE Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.