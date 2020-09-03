UNION, N.J., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Nasdaq: BBBY) today announced that it will report its fiscal 2020 second quarter financial results before the opening of the market on Thursday, October 1, 2020. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EDT that day with institutional investors and analysts to provide an overview of the Company's performance for the quarter.
Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Conference Call and Investor Presentation
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s fiscal 2020 second quarter conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-888-424-8151, or if international, 1-847-585-4422, and enter passcode ID number 5579 585#. A live audio webcast of the conference call, along with the sales and earnings press release and supplemental financial disclosures, will also be available on the Investor Relations section of our website at http://bedbathandbeyond.gcs-web.com/investor-relations. The webcast will be available for replay after the call.
2020 Virtual Investor Day
The Company invites financial analysts and institutional investors to save the date for a Bed Bath & Beyond Virtual Investor Day on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. The event will be hosted by President and CEO Mark Tritton and other members of the Company's Leadership Team. Further details will be included in a formal invitation to be sent out in advance of the event.
About the Company
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of domestic merchandise and home furnishings. The Company also provides a variety of textile products, amenities and other goods to institutional customers in the hospitality, cruise line, healthcare and other industries. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.