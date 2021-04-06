SALT LAKE CITY, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beijer Electronics and Korenix are Beijer Group companies and work close together within the strategic areas of sales, supply chain and product development.
Express Systems & Peripherals (ESP) brings decades of experience and expertise in industrial networking and are one of the leading distributors of networking and Industrial IoT technology in the country.
By partnering with ESP, Beijer Electronics combine class leading networking products with a first-class service and distribution company – ensuring the best possible support for our customers.
Additionally, ESP brings leading e-commerce capability with its IndustrialDirect.com website which provides an effortless buying experience for customers looking for the convenience of online shopping.
ESP will be representing the Korenix line of industrial networking products, including:
- Industrial Ethernet switch: Rackmount, wall-mount, DIN-rail, managed, unmanaged
- Industrial Power-over-Ethernet switch: Rackmount, wall-mount, DIN-rail, managed, unmanaged
- Ethernet SFP/SFP+ fiber transceiver: 100M, 1000M, 10G
- Industrial wireless & cellular solution: LAN access point, WLAN controller, mobile cellular router/gateway
- Industrial media converter: Ethernet, serial
- Industrial computer & serial server & I/O: VPN router computer, RISC, X86, serial device server, switch card & I/O module
- Network management software: Korenix NMS industrial intelligent network management system, Korenix mobile manager utility.
For more information on Korenix products, please visit Beijer Electronics website at http://www.beijerelectronics.us/datacommunication.
To purchase Korenix products in North America, please visit Express Systems & Peripherals website at http://www.express-inc.com/Korenix_s/489.htm or https://www.industrialdirect.com/Korenix_s/489.htm.
Contacts:
Beijer Electronics:
Jeff Hayes, Regional Product Manager – Americas
Phone: +1 801 466 8770, Jeff.Hayes@beijerinc.com
Express Systems & Peripherals Inc:
Thomas Kross, National Sales Manager
Phone: +1 732 430 2074, Tom.Kross@express-inc.com
About Express Systems & Peripherals
Express Systems & Peripherals is an international distributor of industrial networking and data communication equipment with annual revenues exceeding 20 million USD. Its mission is to provide exceptional personalized customer service by responding to its customers' needs. Its primary goal is basic, to be experts in the products and technologies we sell, not to simply move boxes.
About Beijer Electronics
Beijer Electronics is a multinational, cross-industry innovator that connects people and technologies to optimize processes for business-critical applications. Our offer includes operator communication, automation solutions, digitalization, display solutions and support. As experts in user-friendly software, hardware and services for the Industrial Internet of Things, we empower you to meet your challenges through leading-edge solutions.
Beijer Electronics and Korenix are Beijer Group companies and work close together within the strategic areas of sales, supply chain and product development. Beijer Group had sales of over 170 million USD (1.4 billion SEK) in 2020 and is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Nordic Stockholm Small Cap list under the ticker BELE. http://www.beijergroup.com
Websites: http://www.beijerelectronics.com | http://www.beijerelectronics.us | http://www.korenix.com
Email: inside.sales@beijerinc.com (Sales Americas)
Tel: +1 801 708 6631 (Sales Americas)
Jeff Hayes, jeff.hayes@beijerinc.com, +1 801-924-5435, jeff.hayes@beijerinc.com
