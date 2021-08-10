LYNCHBURG, Va., August 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Liberty University School of Business, in partnership with Liberty's Standing for Freedom Center, is set to orchestrate yet another groundbreaking summit, bringing in former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and founder and chairman of American Cornerstone Institute Ben Carson, and NY Times Bestselling author and speaker on business leadership John Maxwell, as keynote speakers, among others.
The Networking the Nations Summit will take place on campus Aug. 10-12, 2021 and will bring in a titanic collection of American business superstars and capital and marketing experts to discuss the direction of technology and money and, specifically, how Christians can tap into this pipeline in efforts to share the Gospel.
"The two biggest questions that are guiding this summit are 'Where is technology moving?' and 'Where is the money moving?' and those two questions can significantly answer where the world is heading, for good and bad," said School of Business Dean Dr. Dave Brat. "We want to showcase the superiority of Christian business. The Christian way of doing business is open, honest, and warm, and it's the best way to do business. Part of the purpose behind this summit is to show the integrity of the Christian business life and why we need Christians in business."
"One of the largest areas of growth and interest for CEO's is the Opportunity Zone where over 1000+ Funds have been raising over $100B in opportunity zone private equity using unique tax breaks provided by the program. Leveraging the Opportunity Zone for Real Estate and Startup CEO's who are capital raising is one of the best ways to attract investment and investors into your company, giving them Tax Free Growth" says David Sillaman Eazy Do It, Inc. CEO and Forbes Real Estate Council member.
The broad lineup of speakers and panelists cover a range of professions, including health, finance, politics, and more. George Gilder, President Ronald Reagan's most cited economist and founder of the Discovery Institute; Steve Green, president of Hobby Lobby and founder of the Museum of the Bible; Matt Schlapp, chairman of American Conservative Union; Mercedes Schlapp, former White House Director of Strategic Communications will also be keynote guest speakers.
A broad group of CEOs and entrepreneurs will participate on panels, including former CEO of Hardees Andy Puzder; CEO of Goya Foods Bob Unanue; CEO of RESPADA John Prince; bestselling author and entrepreneur Jordan Lee Dooley; Nigerian CEO of Seaweld Engineering Mr. Alfred Fafali Adagbedu; Chad Gundersen and Chris Juen, the producers of The Chosen television series, amongst other successful Christian businessmen and businesswomen.
"We have an unbelievable roster of people coming in," Brat said. "Our business students will never have a better networking environment in their lives. We think this is going to be a fantastic faith filled event."
Keynote addresses and dinners will take place in the Montview Alumni Ballroom while most panels and break-out sessions will be held in the School of Business's Towns Auditorium. The event is open to students, faculty, and staff.
Empowering the Kingdom through Business
Schedule
Tuesday August 10, 2021
4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. - Check-In l Montview Alumni Ballroom
5:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. - Special Opportunity to interact with the Producers of The Chosen
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. - Dinner & Keynote l Montview Alumni Ballroom Dr. Ben Carson, Matt & Mercedes Schlapp
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. - Fireside Chat with Geo Group (Hosted by: Jack Brewer) l Virginian Hotel
Wednesday August 11, 2021
8:00 a.m. - 9:15 a.m. - Faith Factor (Moderator: Dave Brat) l School of Business Auditorium President Prevo, The Chosen Producers: Chad Gundersen & Chris Juen, Josh Lopez, David Barton
9:15 a.m. - 10:15 a.m. - National Technology Leaders (Moderator: Dave Brat) l School of Business Auditorium T'Neil Walea, Jonathan Arneault, Ken Cuccinelli
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. - National Technology Expert Panel (Moderator: Rod Martin) l School of Business Auditorium George Gilder, Rod Martin
10:45 a.m. - 10:55 a.m. - Keynote l School of Business 1600 Jack Brewer 10:55 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. - Education, God & the Truth (Moderator: Provost Scott Hicks) l School of Business Room 1600 Ken Blackwell, Star Parker, Bruce LeVell, Troy Temple
11:50 a.m. - 12:40 p.m. - Lunch in Lobby & Second Chances Panel (Moderator: Ja'Ron Smith) l School of Business Lobby/1600 Derrick Schofield, Jon Ponder, Ja'ron Smith, Jack Cowley, Prof. Amanda Trent
12:40 p.m. - 1:20 p.m. - We Are Returning Citizens Panel (Moderator: Angie Geisinger) l School of Business Room 1600
1:25 p.m. - 2:05 p.m. - Healthcare Breakout (Moderator: Dean Joseph Johnson) l School of Business Room 1600 Amro Albanna, Mike Handley, John Sperzel
2:10 p.m. - 2:50 p.m. - Opportunity Zone Projects (Moderator: David Sillaman) l School of Business Room 1600 David Sillaman, Charles McCutchen, Tom Frazier, Paul Reed, Michael Ward
4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. - Opportunity Zones Breakout Session l School of Business Room 1600 Joseph Luna, David Sillaman, Anna Kopperud, Robert Pedraza, Len Mills
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. - Dinner & Keynote l Montview Alumni Ballroom John Maxwell
Thursday August 12, 2021
8:00 a.m. - 8:55 a.m. - Faith Factor (Moderator: Dave Brat) l School of Business Auditorium Steve Green, Harry Hargrave
9:00 a.m. - 9:50 a.m. - Protecting Religious Freedoms Under the Law (Moderator: Michele Bachmann & Doris Gomez) l School of Business 1600 Katie Sullivan, Marc Little, Ken Blackwell, Paul Blair, Joseph Martins
9:50 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. - Sports & Health Keynote l School of Business Room 1600 John Sperzel
10:00 a.m. - 10:55 a.m. - Sports Role in Culture Panel (Moderator: Jack Brewer) l School of Business Room 1600 Tommie Harris, LeRon McCoy, Ryan Klesko, Adam Greenberg, Ray Crockett, Hugh Freeze
11:00 a.m. -11:30 a.m. - Jack Brewer Leads Professional NFL & MLB Athletes to LU Football Practice
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. - Special Africa Program (Moderator: Pastor Swanzy) l School of Business Auditorium Hon. Benjamin Oviosu, Dr. Cosmas Maduka, Mr. Alfred Fafali Adagbedu, Dr. Ishmael Dodoo
12:00 p.m. - 12:40 p.m. - Lunch, Networking & Opportunity Zone Panel (Moderator: Brooke Rollins) l School of Business 1600/Lobby Ken Blackwell, Dan Kowalski, Chris Pilkerton, Julio Gonzalez, TW Shannon
1:00 p.m. - 1:55 p.m. - Technology Leader Panel (Moderator: Dave Brat) l School of Business Auditorium Josh Steinman, Michael Ellis, Christopher McKay, with Liberty University Cyber Students
2:00 p.m. - 2:55 p.m. - Christian Leadership in Media & Marketing Panel (Moderator: Michelle Robinson) l School of Business Auditorium Phil Boyce, Jordan Dooley, Ned Ryun, Janet Chihocky, Leon Schoeman
3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. - Christian Leadership in Media & Marketing Keynote (Moderator: Chad Robichaux) l School of Business Auditorium Chad Robichaux, Jim Shannon, Lesley Pyle, Matt Heidt, Jim Klock
4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. - Charity Wiffle Ball Game l LU Indoor Football Practice Facility
For more information visit https://www.liberty.edu/business/summits/networking-the-nations/
