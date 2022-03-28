BenchMark Physical Therapy (PRNewsfoto/BenchMark Physical Therapy,Upstream Rehabilitation)

 By Upstream Rehabilitation

At 5205 Bobby Hicks Highway, Suite 6

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BenchMark Physical Therapy's third local outpatient clinic opened today at 5205 Bobby Hicks Highway, Suite 6.

The Johnson City-Gray clinic, as it is known, is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. To make an appointment, call 423-473-0480 or visit benchmarkpt.com.

BenchMark offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Jacob Eversole, who earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from Campbell University in Buies Creek, N.C., is certified in dry needling. His clinical interests include manual therapy, strength and conditioning, post-surgical rehabilitation, preventive medicine and sports rehabilitation.

Benchmark's other area clinics include Johnson City, Johnson City-Boones Creek, Jonesborough, Piney Flats, Kingsport, Kingsport-Stone Drive and Bristol, among more than 100 locations in Tennessee.

BenchMark, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.   

 

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation

