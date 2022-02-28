SHREVEPORT, La., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since 1997, Benchmark Research has developed a track record of safety and expertise, conducting more than 1,400+ studies with over 50,000 participants. With these clinical trial participants, the company has made a substantial impact on advancing medicine through clinical research and the future health of communities throughout the country. The new site located in Shreveport, Louisiana will bring the company to 9 sites total across the states of Texas, California, and Louisiana.
Benchmark Shreveport (SHV) is a full time dedicated psychiatric clinical research facility that has been conducting psychiatric studies for over 13 years. This clinic will be Benchmark's first to focus on In-patient and Out-patient psychiatric studies as well as groundbreaking studies with Cannabis and Psychedelics such as LSD, Psilocybin, Ketamine, MDMA and others. This will be the first site within the HyperCORE International network to be conducting studies involving cannabis and psychedelics to better understand the potential of these drugs.
SHV will be spearheaded by Brian Wooten, the prior owner of the clinic. Brian is a CCRC with a Master's Degree in Clinical Psychology. In the past 27 years throughout his career, he has held various positions in psychiatric medicine management including 25 years in various roles in psychiatric clinical research from CRC to site owner. Brian brings a wealth of experience to this role having been involved in almost 200 psychiatric studies to date. The PI for the clinic is Dr. Guy Brannon, and the sub-I, Dr. Katie Smith, both who are psychiatrists and have significant experience in private practice and clinical research.
"For many years I have looked for a partnership with a quality company that could provide me with the resources needed to grow into the next stage of my career. With Mark Lacy and his outstanding leadership team, I have found that. The future of medicine is now and we are making the journey with groundbreaking treatments to help others." - Brian Wooten
The new clinic is already enrolling patients for Bipolar Disorder, Schizophrenia, and Depression and will soon start a Generalized Anxiety Disorder utilizing LSD, a Cannabis Withdrawal study, and many others.
"I am elated to be able to share our excitement for our new research site in Shreveport and for the incredible staff that will be joining our team there. Through this site, Benchmark will be undertaking groundbreaking studies in the psychiatric and psychedelic landscape which we are confident will bring advancements to modern day medicine and patients." - Mark Lacy, Founder and CEO of Benchmark Research
Over the next few months Benchmark Research will be staffing their new site with CRCs, ACRCs etc. To apply visit: https://www.indeed.com/cmp/Benchmark-Research-1/jobs
