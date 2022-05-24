Providing greater accessibility of fine and rare wines to collectors, restaurants, retailers & more
NAPA, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Benchmark Wine Group, the leading source of fine and rare wine for wine retailers, restaurants and collectors worldwide, is announcing its expansion to the East Coast with the opening of its Washington, D.C. affiliate, Benchmark Wine & Spirits. With its primary facility located in Napa, California, Benchmark Wine's expanded footprint through this new affiliate solidifies its position as the nation's leading source of rare and vintage-aged wine. It also provides them entrée into the rapidly growing rare spirits market.
"Given the caliber and broad selection of the rare wine we source and sell, there's been enhanced demand for our products and purchase services in the eastern part of the country from private individuals and professional contacts," said David Parker, CEO of Benchmark Wine. "With a new presence in this key region, we are excited to directly cater to the growing demand for perfectly aged and stored rare wine and spirits."
Like the Napa facility, the new one in Washington, D.C. will directly import the best products from top wine and spirits producers and brokers in Europe. It will also act as a major buyer of perfectly stored private wine and, now, spirits collections. With the same access to information that makes Benchmark Wine Group the top market maker in rare wine, Benchmark Wine & Spirits will also utilize the immense rare spirits valuation capability of the Spirits Market Journal to make top-of-the-market, immediate buy offers for the best rare spirits and trade them at market leading prices. The new D.C. facility will offer the same degree of white-glove service that customers have come to expect from Benchmark Wine Group. Operating on both coasts will also allow Benchmark Wine to offer reduced shipping rates and more shipping options to customers.
For interested parties outside of the greater D.C. or Napa areas, products within the Benchmark Wine portfolio are viewable and available for purchase 24 hours a day via its virtual online cellar at https://www.benchmarkwine.com.
About Benchmark Wine
Established in 2002, Benchmark Wine Group is the leading source of fine and rare wine for wine retailers, restaurants and collectors around the world. Based in Napa Valley, they acquire the most sought-after wines from private individuals and professional contacts and are the largest rare wine reseller in the country. Additional products, including rare spirits, will be transacted on the east coast by their new affiliate doing business as Benchmark Wine & Spirits.
