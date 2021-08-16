ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- benjamin, the only business support system driven by AI and specifically designed for the wealth management industry, announced today that industry veteran Julie Grehl has joined the firm in a new role as the Director of Client Experience.
Ms. Grehl joins benjamin after 14 years at SS&C Advent where she was the Manager of Implementation and Service for independent RIAs. In this demanding role, Ms. Grehl managed a team of implementation consultants to ensure the smooth setup of clients onto the platform. Prior to joining SS&C Advent, Ms. Grehl was a Supervisor of Fund Accounting at BNY Mellon.
"We are excited to welcome Julie to the benjamin team in this very strategic and critical role," said Matt Reiner, CEO of benjamin. "Julie and her team will be instrumental in helping advisors get up and running quickly in order to immediately begin to benefit from the many productivity and efficiency enhancing tools that benjamin delivers to advisory firms."
As an AI-driven business support system, benjamin's advanced design enables RIAs to automate much of the client journey from streamlining the prospecting process, simplifying onboarding, coordinating meeting scheduling and preparation, as well as ongoing client engagement and relationship management. The combination of these key features provides RIA firms with quantifiable and significant scalable benefits such as increased capacity, operational efficiencies, increased productivity and client service enhancements.
Ms. Grehl brings 20 years of client service experience with her to the benjamin team. Throughout her entire career she has enjoyed collaborating with clients to help them become even more successful. Through her hands-on experience, she has built strong client relationships by listening, providing honest communication and follow through on execution. Ms. Grehl is a graduate of Westfield State University, with a Bachelor's degree in Accounting and Business Management.
About benjamin
benjamin is the financial industry's first ever business support system driven by AI which seamlessly integrates the software tools and data used by advisors and their teams to better service their clients. benjamin elegantly automates a myriad of time-consuming and menial yet imperative tasks, providing the advisor more time to foster value-added client relationships. The productivity gained by benjamin's presence empowers firms to quickly scale their business and profitability. Originally created by a multi-billion dollar investment advisory firm, benjamin is now independent, and used by financial advisors nationwide to better serve both current and future families. For more information, visit http://www.Getbenjamin.com
