ST. LOUIS, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL), the "Company" or "Benson Hill", a food tech company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants, announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter for the period ending June 30, 2022, before the market opens on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.  

The Company will host a webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, including a presentation by management followed by a Q&A session. The Aug. 8 webcast will be accessible via a link on Benson Hill's investor relations website at https://investors.bensonhill.com.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill moves food forward with the CropOS® platform, a cutting-edge food innovation engine that combines data science and machine learning with biology and genetics. Benson Hill empowers innovators to unlock nature's genetic diversity from plant to plate, with the purpose of creating nutritious, great-tasting food and ingredient options that are both widely accessible and sustainable. More information can be found at bensonhill.com or on Twitter at @bensonhillinc.

Investor Contact

Benson Hill

Ruben Mella

314-714-6313

rmella@bensonhill.com

Media Contact

Benson Hill

Christi Dixon

636-359-0797

cdixon@bensonhill.com 

Media Kit

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benson-hill-announces-second-quarter-earnings-release-date-301569476.html

SOURCE Benson Hill

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.