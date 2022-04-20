Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty is excited to announce the opening of the company's 62nd branch office at 10240 Kings Highway in King George, Va.
ALEXANDRIA, Va. , April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty, one of the country's fastest-growing real estate brokerages with more than 2,000 Realtors® and over $8 billion in annual sales volume, is excited to announce the opening of the company's 62nd branch office at 10240 Kings Highway in King George, Va.
"We opened this office because of the high demand for real estate services in the King George, Northern Neck, and Southern Maryland areas," said Senior Vice President Dan Lesher. "The agents who will be based in this branch will be serving their clients in a central location with a personalized, boutique experience. We look forward to expanding our footprint and better serving our agents and clients in this region."
Designed with the company's busy agents in mind, the new branch office boasts over 2,000 sq. ft. of renovated space filled with modern amenities and furnishings. Karen Carpenter, current managing broker for the company's Fredericksburg office, will also manage the new branch.
The King George office opens its doors this week and everyone is invited to stop by. To reach the office, send an email to kinggeorge@penfedrealty.com or call 540-625-8100.
About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty (http://www.penfedrealty.com) is a full-service real estate company with an annual sales volume of over $8 billion. Headquartered in Alexandria, Va., the company has over 2,000 agents and more than 60 offices, providing complete real estate services nationwide and helping over 20,000 clients with their real estate needs each year. PenFed Realty is a wholly owned subsidiary of PenFed Credit Union and is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brokerage network, operated by HSF Affiliates LLC. We are proud to be an equal employment opportunity employer. Equal Housing Opportunity.
Media Contact
Karmela Lejarde, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty, 703-539-1512, marketing@penfedrealty.com
SOURCE Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty