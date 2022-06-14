Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty, one of the country's fastest-growing real estate brokerages with over 2,000 agents and $8 billion in annual sales, is pleased to announce the appointment of Marvin Jolly as the company's Senior Vice President of Sales and Agent Development for Texas. In his new role, Jolly will be responsible for the growth and development of the company's Texas region.
DALLAS, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty, one of the country's fastest-growing real estate brokerages with over 2,000 agents and $8 billion in annual sales, is pleased to announce the appointment of Marvin Jolly as the company's Senior Vice President of Sales and Agent Development for Texas. In his new role, Jolly will be responsible for the growth and development of the company's Texas region.
"Marvin Jolly is highly regarded in the real estate industry for his significant contributions and expertise. We feel extremely fortunate to have someone of Marvin's talent and ambition join our company," said PenFed Realty President Kevin Wiles. "His leadership truly offers a unique perspective that will strengthen our efforts to fuel growth at every level of the organization."
Prior to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Texas, Jolly held leadership positions as a Real Estate Broker and a Team Leader. A true real estate veteran, Jolly developed a reputation as an ambitious and knowledgeable real estate professional in the Dallas-Fort Worth and surrounding markets, where agents under his leadership closed over 10,000 transactions. Throughout his 21 years in the industry, Jolly has dedicated time serving the real estate community as a current member of the National Association of REALTORS® Board of Directors, a past Chairman of the Texas Association of REALTORS®, and as past President of the Collin County Association of REALTORS®. He was also bestowed the honor of REALTOR® of the Year by Collin County Association of REALTORS® in 2005.
"I'm thrilled to join a company so committed to specialized and focused one-on-one agent service while providing the best innovations to enhance the agent and client experience," Jolly said. "As a former sales professional, I've walked in the shoes of an agent. As a regional leader, my goal is to be here for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Texas agents and offices—to expand market share through continued growth and provide our agents with the highest level of support, guidance, and encouragement to exceed their professional goals."
Jolly graduated from Howard Payne University in Brownwood, TX. He currently lives with his wife, Jamee, in Plano, TX, and can be reached via email at marvin (at) penfedtexas (dot) com.
About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty (http://www.weknowtx.com) is a full-service real estate company with an annual sales volume of over $8 billion. The company has over 2,000 agents and nearly 60 offices, providing complete real estate services nationwide and helping over 20,000 clients with their real estate needs each year. PenFed Realty is a wholly owned subsidiary of PenFed Credit Union and is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brokerage network, operated by HSF Affiliates LLC. We are proud to be an equal employment opportunity employer. Equal Housing Opportunity.
Media Contact
Nathan Brainard, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Texas, 469.250.2269, nathan@penfedtexas.com
SOURCE Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Texas