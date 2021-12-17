FAIRLAWN, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Stouffer Realty welcomes experienced sales associate Robin Rohrich, back to the Fairlawn Sales Office. As an experienced agent, Robin has returned to her home brokerage to continue creating client relationships and grow her business.
Over the past eight and a half years, Rohrich had over $110 million in real estate sales and has created a name for herself as one of the top real estate professionals in the area. She received her Ohio real estate license in 2013. After a brief hiatus, Rohrich has returned to the Fairlawn Office. "I missed the familial environment --there is a sense of closeness and heart here that I missed. I feel extremely lucky to have such a wonderful place to come back to," says Rohrich.
As a licensed real estate professional in Ohio, Rohrich provides strategic marketing and seamless transaction services to her clients. She enjoys the competitive nature of real estate and the excitement of earning listings and helping buyers secure homes. She appreciates forming close and lasting relationships with her clients.
Rohrich grew up in Bath, Ohio and later earned her law degree from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland in 2009. She realized she did not feel passionately about a career in law and was eager to give real estate a try. As a long time, neighbor and friend of Gary Stouffer, she was positively exposed to the real estate industry with encouragement and proper training which has led to her success as a real estate professional today.
Kevin Leonard, President & COO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Stouffer Realty, is excited to welcome back Rohrich who is a class act and well respected in the community. Jim Fox, VP who was instrumental in her return, is thrilled to welcome Robin back.
In her free time, she enjoys spending quality time with her three nieces and her dog Ted. She loves animals, traveling and design.
Please welcome back Robin Rohrich to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Stouffer Realty at the Fairlawn location at 130 N. Miller Road, Suite 101 or contact her by phone at 330-696-4179.
