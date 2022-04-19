Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty welcomes former morning news anchor and Pittsburgh personality, Kelly Frey, to its West-Airport Regional office. As a new licensee, Frey is eager to assist clients throughout their home buying and selling journey.
PITTSBURGH, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty welcomes former morning news anchor and Pittsburgh personality, Kelly Frey, to its West-Airport Regional office. As a new licensee, Frey is eager to assist clients throughout their home buying and selling journey.
As an active and well-respected member of the community, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty is honored to have Frey join the team. She brings a wealth of local knowledge as she has been a resident of the Greater Pittsburgh area for almost 25 years. Currently living in Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood, her goal is to act as a leader to help revitalize her neighborhood in the historic West End. She is hoping her new career in real estate will help launch the efforts of the local community.
After receiving her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University in Pittsburgh in 1995, she spent time in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas in pursuit of her career before returning to Pittsburgh in 2000. For the last 21 years, Frey worked at WTAE as a morning news anchor where she became widely successful and well-known to the residents of Pittsburgh.
Her passion for the real estate industry began when she and her husband, Jason, purchased and renovated their first city property almost 20 years ago. In 2015, Frey and her husband renovated their own home to accommodate their son Bennett's severe medical conditions and she realized she wanted to help others find their perfect home as well. That interest became a reality when she received her Pennsylvania real estate license in March 2022 and began her new career journey at The Preferred Realty.
In Frey's words, "Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty is an incredible family of skilled professionals who nurture, motivate and support one another and that translates into caring so deeply for clients and community. I couldn't be more proud to be a part of this fantastic team and the quality and integrity they represent. I am passionate about holding these high standards while working with clients one-on-one in their home buying and selling journey."
As a new real estate professional, Frey is ready to put her passion to the test. She is committed to providing exceptional service by compiling comprehensive details on the market, educating her clients through the process, finding solutions to any hurdles that emerge and making the home buying and selling adventure fun!
Tom Hosack, the President and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty, emphasizes, "the company is lucky to have Kelly join our team. We are excited to see what her future success looks like with The Preferred Realty."
In her free time, she enjoys spending quality time with her family and volunteering for local organizations and charities, taking part in community clean-ups and advocating for children and adults with intellectual and physical disabilities. She has also been known to participate in adventures as varied as throwing the first pitch at a Pittsburgh Pirate's game and even skydiving with the US Army's official parachute demonstration team.
Please welcome Kelly Frey to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty at the West-Airport Regional office at Thorn Run Road Ext, Moon Township, or contact her by phone at 412-320-5718.
