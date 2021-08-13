(PRNewsfoto/Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.)

(PRNewsfoto/Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.)

 By Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.

BOSTON, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per common share to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 26, 2021, payable on September 9, 2021.

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP

Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank, which is transforming what it means to bank its neighbors socially, humanly and digitally to empower the financial potential of people, families and businesses in its communities as it pursues its vision of being the leading socially responsible omni-channel community bank in the markets it serves. Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire has $12.3 billion in assets and operates 115 banking offices primarily in New England and New York. 

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS

Kevin Conn, SVP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Email: KAConn@berkshirebank.com

Tel: (617) 641-9206

David Gonci, Capital Markets Director

Email: dgonci@berkshirebank.com

Tel: (413) 281-1973

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/berkshire-hills-announces-quarterly-shareholder-dividend-301354777.html

SOURCE Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.

