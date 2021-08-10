METRO MANILA, Philippines, August 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Singapore-based tech company, Oqulo, appoints Bernd Rennebeck as their Chief Executive Officer.
Originally based in Florida, USA, Rennebeck brings his experience in engineering, data science and technology consulting when he came on board as Chief Technology Officer of August 99, Inc. August 99, a sister company of Oqulo, is a web development and tech incubator company based in The Philippines.
Rennebeck previously served as Vice President of Specialty Structures & Installations, a structural engineering company in Florida. He also spent time as CTO and Chief Data Scientist of mClinica, a healthcare technology company based in Singapore.
"Bernd's expertise in technology infrastructure couldn't come at a better time," says Erny Nazario, Head of Product at Oqulo. "Without a doubt, Bernd's extensive know-how in emerging business technologies will help us to exceed our five-year goals."
"I'm more than happy to step into this new role after years of serving as Oqulo's CTO," says Rennebeck. "Oqulo is at an exciting phase where we're expanding our products and services. I look forward to concentrating more on strategy, especially in launching Knox, our newest project involving cryptocurrency and blockchain."
Rennebeck has over ten years of experience in the technology industry. Serving as CTO in his previous companies, he spearheaded the successful execution of technology products and projects through improved technology infrastructure, product development, technology training, and overall R&D.
Rennebeck is also the winner of the 2016 IBM Watson New Venture Challenge and the chief mentor and judge of Hack Manila.
ABOUT OQULO
Oqulo Pte Ltd, is a Singapore-based company founded in early 2019. It is a spin-off from leading tech incubator, August 99, which started in 2012 and is based in The Philippines.
Oqulo is a company that deploys global technology products and employs a solid team of software developers and designers. The company's current lineup of services include Access by Agent Image, QSpace, QTime and Knox.
