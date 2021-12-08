DAKOTA, Ill., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Berner Food and Beverage LLC, a leading private label and contract manufacturing supplier of quality food and beverage products, recently introduced several new members of the company's leadership team. Kelly Diamond, formerly Vice President of Operations has been named Chief Operations Officer. David Dunavant has also joined the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Shelia Kolden has joined as Director of Procurement, Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP).
"Please join us in congratulating Kelly Diamond on her promotion to COO and welcoming David Dunavant as CFO and Shelia Kolden as our new Director of Procurement and S&OP," said Kurt Seagrist, Chief Executive Officer, Berner. "Kelly Diamond has proved time and again that she is an effective leader and an essential member of the Berner team. We cannot wait to see the impact she makes, guiding Berner forward as our new Chief Operations Officer. We are also extremely excited that David Dunavant and Shelia Kolden have also joined our leadership team. They will bring new energy and further support our efforts, as our organization moves into the future as a leading supplier of food and beverage products for our customer and retail partners."
As COO, Kelly Diamond is managing all functional areas of Operations, Supply Chain, and Mechanical Engineering at Berner. Her work as Vice President of Operations, combined with years of experience and knowledge of all the phases of operations, and her commitment to cross-collaboration have well prepared her to be highly successful in this new role. Before joining Berner in 2017, Kelly Diamond spent nearly a decade at Dean Foods. She also brings experience from positions at Woodward, Inc. and Anderson Packaging Inc. She earned a bachelor's degree in Technical and Scientific Communication from Michigan Technical University and a Master of Business Administration from Northern Illinois University.
As CFO, David Dunavant will manage all financial activities of Berner. He has over 15 years of experience as a CFO, most recently with Vital Records Control Companies. His tenure also includes Monogram Foods, LEDIC Management Group, Hilton Worldwide, Kellogg Company, and as a member of the United States Navy. In addition to becoming a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), he earned a bachelor's degree in Accounting and a Master of Business Administration in Finance, Insurance, and Real Estate from the University of Memphis.
As Director of Procurement and S&OP, Shelia Kolden will be managing multiple business segments, including buying and vendor relations, along with supply chain and operations. Her most recent position was Procurement Manager at Monogram Foods. She also brings experience with Morpak Specialties, Woodgrain Millwork, Cooper Aircraft, and McKinney Aerospace Ltd. She earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Texas A&M University-Commerce.
For more information on Berner Food & Beverage, please visit https://bernerfoodandbeverage.com/.
About Berner Food & Beverage
Berner Food & Beverage is a leading private label supplier of quality food and beverage products to a majority of the top retail chains across all trade channels. They provide a single source of supply for both Store Brand products and Contract Manufacturing. Their recent 200,000 sq. ft. production and warehouse addition increases capabilities, making Berner Food & Beverage a single source partner for food and beverages including processed dips, sauces, aerosol cheese, and RTD coffees and teas. Their facilities are USDA approved, SQF2000 Level III, HACCP certified, and meet the demanding standards of virtually every major retailer in North America.
Media Contact
Carrie Livingston, ColinKurtis Advertising, +1 815-519-8302, carrie@colinkurtis.com
SOURCE Berner Food & Beverage