SAN MARCOS, Texas, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berry Aviation, Inc. recently announced it has been granted a one-year contract option period from U.S. Transportation Command for rotary and fixed-wing airlift support to U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) under the Trans-Africa Airlift Support Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity contract. The option, valued up to $179.5 million, provides for continued performance of passenger, cargo, casualty evacuation, personnel recovery, aerial delivery and limited door-to-door services in Africa. AFRICOM is responsible for military relations with African nations, the African Union, and African regional security organizations.

Founded in 1983, Berry Aviation, Inc. provides specialty aviation solutions, including passenger and cargo transport, aerial delivery, personnel recovery, CASEVAC/MEDEVAC, ISR, NVG, UAS, training, maintenance repair and modification. The company conducts 14,000 global flight and ground operations annually and possesses extensive operating experience in some of the world's most austere and unique environments with customers and end-users including all branches of Department of Defense. Berry Aviation is a member of Acorn Growth Companies.

