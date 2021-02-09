HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BeSmartee, award-winning fintech firm and original founder of modern digital mortgage platforms, has announced tremendous company growth in 2020. The continued momentum confirms high market demand and opportunity for BeSmartee-built mortgage point-of-sale (POS) technology.
Major Developments in 2020:
- Achieved a 100% customer retention rate
- Expanded key customer base by 50%
- Nationwide staff growth
- Recognized innovation by the American Business Awards - Stevie Awards and HousingWire's Tech 100 Awards
Innovating beyond a 1003 capture, BeSmartee has developed an end-to-end digital mortgage platform that goes deeper and faster into the origination process. The powerful platform has attracted megabanks, credit unions and top non-bank lenders at the national and international levels.
Partnering with BeSmartee by implementing the fintech firm's POS technology has been pivotal to their success — a digital imperative in reaching higher volumes and scaling their mortgage businesses pre, mid and post COVID-19 pandemic.
BeSmartee optimizes the origination process to benefit lenders with:
- High-speed lending cycles (application to appraisal in 15 minutes)
- Greater cost savings (close 10 days faster than the industry average)
- Refined user experience for originators and borrowers (91% conversion rate)
"BeSmartee had fantastic growth in 2020. We deepened our integrations with LOS partners, pricing engines and document providers, along with numerous other integrations to deliver a better experience to our customer base. The suite of new tools rapidly increased the rate of loan officer adoption and, in turn, skyrocketed lender ROI," said Rick Johnston, Operations Manager at BeSmartee.
Today, non-bank lenders command the mortgage market. Due to the pandemic, demand for POS platforms have increased exponentially in recent months, causing lenders to move to digital mortgage initiatives with greater urgency.
Uniquely positioned to innovate alongside different types of financial institutions, BeSmartee's mortgage POS helps lenders go to market faster and stay competitive with fintech/marketplace banks. With the company's BeSimple product, lenders can go from zero to POS in 30 days.
To learn more about BeSmartee's mortgage POS platform, contact our mortgage technology experts at (888) 276-1579 or sales@besmartee.com.
About BeSmartee
Experience the Out of This World Difference
Leading fintech firm BeSmartee disrupts the financial services industry with its award-winning, web-based digital mortgage platforms for banks, credit unions, and non-bank lending institutions.
BeSmartee delivers a complete digital mortgage experience that goes deeper into the origination process to help lenders convert higher and close faster — making a once-cumbersome experience easy, fast, and transparent for all.
Visit our website: http://www.besmartee.com
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/besmartee/
Read our blog: https://www.besmartee.com/blog
Media Contact
Sabrina Park, BeSmartee, 888-519-8881 x729, sabrina@besmartee.com
SOURCE BeSmartee