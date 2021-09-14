HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BeSmartee, award-winning fintech firm and developer of leading digital mortgage platforms, has announced today an integration with Snapdocs, a leading digital closing platform for the mortgage industry, to provide a seamless, end-to-end borrower experience. Founded by mortgage lending and technology veterans, BeSmartee is on a mission to help lenders deliver a completely digital mortgage experience to consumers that is easy, fast and transparent. The partnership with Snapdocs brings BeSmartee one step closer to enabling this vision by delivering a complete, seamless digital experience that now includes Snapdocs' market-leading closing platform.
Through its platform, Snapdocs enables lenders to use one process to facilitate every closing type, including traditional wet, hybrid, hybrid with eNote, and full eClose (with Remote Online Notarization). The result is a robust solution that drives faster closing times, reduces operating costs, and optimized cross-party closing workflows.
BeSmartee's partnership with Snapdocs will benefit lenders and provide an industry-leading borrower experience with:
- An 80 percent reduction in errors at the closing table
- Single sign-on experience enabling borrowers to use their BeSmartee credentials to review and eSign the closing package
- Seamless, consistent, and transparent experience for all closing types
- Enterprise grade compliance, security and accessibility
"We are thrilled to partner with Snapdocs to bring a best-in-class eClosing experience to BeSmartee customers," said Veronica Nguyen, Executive Vice President and Co-founder of BeSmartee. "Having a digital closing capability will allow lenders to provide their customers with a true end-to-end digital mortgage through the BeSmartee Mortgage POS platform, helping accelerate loan closings and improve the borrower experience."
"Over the past couple years, digital closings have gone from a nice-to-have option to a must-have capability for lenders," said Todd Maki, VP of Business Development & Partnerships at Snapdocs. "By integrating our digital closing technology into its platform, mortgage lenders using the BeSmartee point of sale can offer their borrowers a seamless end-to-end digital mortgage experience, from application to closing."
In an effort to advance digital mortgage closings, Snapdocs has engaged with digital mortgage consulting firm Falcon Capital Advisors to sponsor an independent assessment of the e-Eligibility of lender loan portfolios. The report will be offered to all BeSmartee customers and prospects to determine lender eClosing readiness.
The integration is targeted to go live in Q4 of this year. To learn more about BeSmartee's integration with Snapdocs, and/or specifics of the e-Eligibility assessment, contact our mortgage technology experts at (888) 276-1579 or sales@besmartee.com.
About BeSmartee
Leading fintech firm BeSmartee® disrupts the financial services industry with its award-winning, web-based digital mortgage platforms for banks, credit unions and non-bank lending institutions. BeSmartee delivers a complete digital mortgage experience that goes deeper into the origination process to help lenders close faster — making a once-cumbersome experience easy, fast and transparent for all.
About Snapdocs
Founded in 2013, Snapdocs is the mortgage industry's leading digital closing platform. With its patented AI technology and connected platform, Snapdocs is on a mission to perfect mortgage closings for all. Powering millions of closings a year, Snapdocs is leading the charge to modernize, streamline, and improve the mortgage process for lenders, borrowers, and settlement. Snapdocs is the only solution with a proven track record of creating a single, scalable process for every closing. Every day, over 130,000 mortgage professionals rely on Snapdocs to automate manual work and digitize paper processes that plague the industry. Snapdocs is a rapidly growing San Francisco based real estate technology company backed by leading investors including Sequoia, Y Combinator, Tiger Global, F-Prime, Zigg Capital, Alkeon, Wellington Management, Greenpoint Partners, Maverick, Founders Fund, SV Angel, Gokul Rajaram, Lachy Groom, Jack and Sam Altman and Coyne Lloyd. To learn more, please visit https://www.snapdocs.com.
