OKANAGAN, British Columbia, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Best Quality Roofing has announced expanding their operations to provide commercial and residential new and re-roofing installation, repairs, restoration and maintenance to clients in the Okanagan, BC.
With more than 20 years' experience offering exceptional roofing services, Best Quality Roofing has steadily grown to serve our clients. In announcing expansion into the Okanagan with headquarters in Kelowna, Best Quality Roofing President, Richard Otteson said, "We strive to provide the highest quality roofing services to our customers along the south coast of British Columbia and our team is excited to provide the same standard of professional roofing to the wider community in BC." More specifically, President, Richard Otteson continued to say, "As our operations have grown to serve most of the Greater Vancouver region and surrounding communities, the next logical step was to expand into the interior."
Best Quality Roofing envisions Kelowna as the first major hub in the Interior where they will deliver the myriad of their professional services to clients in the city and surrounding areas. "We have spent decades building a solid reputation as a reliable roofing contractor that provides the best quality roofing services available. We look forward to continuing our dedication to exceptional roofing and establishing the same great reputation in Kelowna and throughout the Okanagan."
Ultimately, Best Quality Roofing appears committed to balancing growth with delivering high quality roofing services. "As our business has continued to grow since we began in 1999, we've learned that growth is met with challenges which is why we've taken every precaution to plan this expansion carefully so that we're ready to serve our clients in the Okanagan with the quality of roofing expected by our clients on the south coast. In a nutshell, we're well-prepared and excited to launch."
About Best Quality Roofing
Best Quality Roofing is a roofing company that has been providing commercial and residential owners throughout the Fraser Valley, Lower Mainland, and Squamish/Whistler with superior roof installation, repairs, re-roofing, and maintenance since 1999.
They employ a team of highly qualified roofers that are available to answer all your roofing questions. Their regular business hours are Monday to Friday from 8am to 5pm, but they also provide 24/7 emergency roof repair services. Okanagan Office: 250-258-7755 Email: info@bcroofing.ca
As a premier roofing contractor, Best Quality Roofing offers reliable, honest, and affordable roofing services that meet all your commercial and residential roofing needs.
