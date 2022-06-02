Best Sanitizers, Inc., manufacturer of quality hand soaps, hand sanitizers, and surface sanitizers, helps WHO, FDA, and PAHO celebrate World Food Safety Day by offering qualifying food processing plants free hand hygiene trainings.
NEVADA CITY, Calif., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Northern California based Best Sanitizers, Inc. joins the World Health Organization (WHO), US Food & Drug Administration (FDA), and Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to participate in the annual World Food Safety Day, June 7th, 2022. This year's campaign is designed to draw global attention and mobilize action to prevent, detect and manage foodborne risks and improve human health. The campaign addresses proper food production and handling practices, contributing to food security, human health, economic prosperity, agriculture, market access, tourism, and sustainable development.
According to WHO, there are 600 million cases of foodborne diseases leading to 420,000 deaths worldwide each year. Foodborne illnesses are preventable, making it crucial for food processors to understand the importance of food safety. Through education and awareness, World Food Safety Day aims to help educate food processors, suppliers, and the public on how to help reduce foodborne diseases.
This year's theme, "Safer Food, Better Health" emphasizes the role that safe, nutritional food plays in ensuring human health and well-being and calls for a set of specific actions to make food safer. Specifically calling policy makers, food businesses, educational institutions, and consumers to practice and promote safe food handling practices.
This year's call to action includes:
1. Policy makers: design public procurement of food so that consumers can access safe and healthy foods.
2. Food businesses: develop food safety culture and comply with international food standards.
3. Educational institutions: support education in food safety; engage with families to promote safe food handling.
4. Consumers: practice WHO's Five Keys to Safer Food and promote safe food handling at home.
"Together, we can help keep food safe," stated April Zeman-Lowe, Best Sanitizers' Director of Sales – Food and Beverage Division. "We are proud to support World Health Organization, FDA, and Pan American Health Organization in their efforts."
To help show support for World Food Safety Day, Best Sanitizers, Inc. is offering free hand hygiene trainings to qualifying food processing facilities in the United States. Food plants needing guidance and support can learn more and schedule their training by calling Best Sanitizers at 888.225.3267 or emailing sales@bestsanitizers.com.
Best Sanitizers products are used in over 10,000 food processing facilities in the U.S and Canada. Its Alpet® D2 Surface Sanitizer, Alpet® D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer, Alpet® D2 Surface Sanitizing Wipes, Alpet® Sanitizing Soaps and Alpet® Hand Sanitizer Sprays are staples throughout the industry.
For more information on Best Sanitizers, Inc., visit: http://www.bestsanitizers.com.
About Best Sanitizers, Inc.:
Since 1995, Best Sanitizers, Inc. has been providing the Food Processing, Janitorial Sanitation and Healthcare industries with the highest quality hand soaps, hand sanitizers, surface sanitizers and dispensing options available. In addition, Best Sanitizers offers cleaning and sanitizing equipment including footwear sanitizing units, boot scrubbers, doorway foamers, drain foaming accessories, and proportioning and dispensing equipment. You will find our products helping processors large and small reduce the risk of pathogens throughout the U.S.
Best Sanitizers was the first company to achieve an E3 rating for an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, and the first to achieve a D2 rating for an alcohol/quat-based surface sanitizer for food contact surfaces. Best Sanitizers continues to explore new and innovative ways to deliver hand hygiene and surface sanitation solutions to the United States and Canada.
