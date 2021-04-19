MIAMI, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) has elected Bethany Martinez, SRS, as its 2021 MIAMI Young Professionals Network (MIAMI YPN) president. She and the 2021 MIAMI leadership boards were installed March 25 at MIAMI's 101 Inaugural Gala Reception at the Biltmore Hotel Country Club Courtyard.
"Our 2021 MIAMI YPN Leaders have been working endlessly to make sure that we provide the most comprehensive and engaging content and events for our members," Martinez said. "Our goal in 2021 is to expand our network, set up more opportunities for more referrals, and influence young professionals all over the country to develop programs that will foster the growth of members who enter this challenging industry. Together we inspire real estate professionals to be better, more tech savvy, and informed of Realtor issues."
MIAMI YPN is comprised of real estate influencers creating the next generation of real estate leaders. To join, visit: http://www.MiamiRealtors.com/YPN
Martinez is a broker sales associate with RelatedISG International Realty. A full-time real estate professional since 2013, she is founder of Females For Profit, an organization that curates events dedicated to South Florida entrepreneurial women.
She formerly served on the recruitment committee for 100 Women Who Care, a Miami-Dade community that raises funds for local non-profits and raises awareness for various local causes.
Martinez served as a United Way of Miami-Dade Young Leader in 2018.
Before entering real estate, Martinez spent six years in the hospitality industry. She has served MIAMI YPN since January 2017.
Martinez is a licensed notary.
Announcing the 2021 MIAMI YPN – Young Professionals Leadership Board:
Joining Martinez are: MIAMI YPN President-Elect Chandra Etienne, C2EX, PSA, AHWD, MSIRE of EXP Realty The Chandra Etienne Group; 2020 MIAMI YPN President Peter Ortega, ABR, AHWD, C2EX, PSA of Keller Williams Miami Beach; YPN-Broward Chapter Chair Katherine Arteta, C2EX of NXT LVL Realty; YPN-JTHS Chapter Chair Shakearah Rolle of Arise Real Estate Advisors; Sophia Allen of The Real Estate Professionals; Gabriel Amedee, C2EX, PSA, e-PRO of Strike Realty; Darnell Aponte, SRS, PSA of Keller Williams Partners Realty; Phillip S. Calloway, MS, C2EX, AHWD of Influencers Realty Group; William Colas of Kerdyk Real Estate; Dania Diaz, TRC, MRP, CNE, C2EX, PSA of RE/MAX Advance Realty; Eric Firestone, ABR, SFR, PSA, MRP, e-PRO of Elite Ocean View Realty; Karen Gomex of Real Estate Sales Force; Isael Prieto of Stratwell; Nick "Tiger" Quay of Avanti Way; Laura Rivero of Avanti Way; Violeta Rocha, C2EX, SFR of Lifestyle International Realty; Sacha Roude, SRS, PSA; Julie Sidorevskaya, C2EX, BPOR of Julie's Realty; Ashley Silva, C2EX of Coldwell Banker Realty; Marcelo Steinmander of EWM Realty International.
Kevin Puricelli is the MIAMI Director of Creative Services and Executive for YPN. Teresa King Kinney, CAE, CIPS, GRI, RCE, TRC serves as the CEO for the MIAMI Association of Realtors.
About the MIAMI Association of Realtors
The MIAMI Association of Realtors was chartered by the National Association of Realtors in 1920 and is celebrating 101 years of service to Realtors, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. Comprised of six organizations, the Residential Association, the Realtors Commercial Alliance, the Broward-MIAMI Association of Realtors, the Jupiter Tequesta Hobe Sound (JTHS-MIAMI) Council, the Young Professionals Network (YPN) Council and the award-winning International Council, it represents 52,000 total real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local Realtor association in the U.S. and has official partnerships with 223 international organizations worldwide. MIAMI's official website is http://www.MiamiRealtors.com
