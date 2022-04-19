Forbes Magazine's 2022 list of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors
FREDERICK, Md., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) today announced that Betsy Pakenas, Managing Director, Financial Advisor and Derek McGee, Senior Vice President, Financial Advisor in the Firm's Frederick Wealth Management office, have been named to Forbes Magazine's 2022 list of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors.
Forbes' Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list comprises a select group of individuals who have a minimum of seven years of industry experience. The ranking, developed by Forbes' partner SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors and weighing factors like revenue trends, AUM, compliance records, industry experience and best practices learned through telephone and in-person interviews.
"I am pleased that Betsy and Derek are representing Morgan Stanley," commented Elchin Bagirov, Branch Manager of Morgan Stanley's Frederick, MD office. "To be named to this list recognizes Betsy's and Derek's professionalism and dedication to the needs of their valued clients."
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, a global leader, provides access to a wide range of products and services to individuals, businesses and institutions, including brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning, cash management and lending products and services, annuities and insurance, retirement and trust services.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit http://www.morganstanley.com.
Source: Forbes.com (April, 2022) Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion . Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and CRC 4639038 04/22 not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Neither Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC nor its Financial Advisors or Private Wealth Advisors pay a fee to Forbes or SHOOK Research in exchange for the ranking. For more information: http://www.SHOOKresearch.com.
