SAN DIEGO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On February 4-5, 2021, the Better Identity Coalition, FIDO Alliance, and Identity Theft Resource Center will be hosting an online event, "Identity, Authentication and the Road Ahead".
The event will bring together leaders from government, industry and the nonprofit sector to tackle how the government plans to modernize identity and authentication, how COVID-19 has affected the identity landscape, ways the government can help address pain points in our identity infrastructure, standards updates and more. Our keynote speakers include Congressman Bill Foster [D-IL], Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) Deputy Director and Digital Innovation Officer Michael Mosier, Congressman John Katko [R-NY] and Partner Director of Identity Security for Microsoft Alex Weinert.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare our challenges in digital identity and authentication – not just from a security perspective, but also a human one," said Jeremy Grant, Coordinator of the Better Identity Coalition. "We're thrilled to partner with the FIDO Alliance and the Identity Theft Resource Center on this two-day event to highlight different facets of the challenges in identity and authentication – and discuss ways the government and industry can partner together to spur new solutions that can help all Americans."
"The FIDO Alliance is pleased to be working with the Better Identity Coalition and the Identity Theft Resource Center to advance awareness of and inspire action for simpler and stronger authentication and improved identity verification processes," said Andrew Shikiar, Executive Director & CMO of the FIDO Alliance. "Jarring events of late, such as the global COVID pandemic and threats to the U.S. election, have accelerated the urgency to move forward with digital transformation plans and enable secure and phish-proof access to remote systems and applications. We're looking forward to sessions that will uncover the critical role that FIDO Authentication has played this past year and will play in the future of identity and authentication."
"The Identity Theft Resource Center is honored to co-host the 2021 Policy Forum with the Better Identity Coalition and the FIDO Alliance to bring awareness to digital security, privacy and convenience for everyone," said Eva Velasquez, president and CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center. "It is critically important we take a look at identity crimes and their impacts on individuals, businesses and policies, particularly when it comes to equity and inclusion. We hope that the two-day event highlights how government and decision-makers can address the pain points in our identity infrastructure and leads to discussions on how to improve identity use and protection in America."
Our hashtag for the event is #IDPolicyForum. You can find the full schedule here and RSVP here. This event is on the record and open to the public.
About the Identity Theft Resource Center
Founded in 1999, the Identity Theft Resource Center® (ITRC) is a non-profit organization established to empower and guide consumers, victims, business and government to minimize risk and mitigate the impact of identity compromise and crime. Through public and private support, the ITRC provides no-cost victim assistance and consumer education through its website live-chat idtheftcenter.org, toll-free phone number 888.400.5530, and ID Theft Help app. The ITRC also equips consumers and businesses with information about recent data breaches through its data breach tracking tool, notified.
About the Better Identity Coalition
Launched in 2018, the Better Identity Coalition is an organization focused on bringing together leading firms from different sectors to develop a set of consensus, cross-sector policy recommendations that promote the adoption of better solutions for identity verification and authentication. The Coalition's founding members include recognized leaders from diverse sectors of the economy, including financial services, health care, technology, FinTech, payments, and security. More on the Coalition is available at https://www.betteridentity.org/.
About the FIDO Alliance
The FIDO (Fast IDentity Online) Alliance, http://www.fidoalliance.org, was formed in July 2012 to address the lack of interoperability among strong authentication technologies, and remedy the problems users face with creating and remembering multiple usernames and passwords. The FIDO Alliance is changing the nature of authentication with standards for simpler, stronger authentication that define an open, scalable, interoperable set of mechanisms that reduce reliance on passwords. FIDO Authentication is stronger, private, and easier to use when authenticating to online services.
