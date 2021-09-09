MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Betterworks today announced it has joined the UKG Connect Technology Partner Program, a collaborative ecosystem of solution providers working with UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group) to provide a simplified and more connected technology experience. UKG is a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions.
The Betterworks continuous performance management, employee engagement, OKRs (objectives and key results), and goal setting platform ensures better manager-employee communication, heightened collaboration between teams, and ultimately, better job satisfaction and ROI.
In addition to better supporting the new hybrid workplace, Betterworks helps fulfill the essential and increasing demand to reskill the workforce by helping managers and leaders identify skill gaps, leverage strengths, and expand and fine-tune hard and soft skills. With this technology partnership, Betterworks will integrate with UKG Pro, ensuring leaders and managers are making decisions based on the most up-to-date view of their organizational structure possible.
"Betterworks is committed to expanding our partner program with UKG, a partner that shares the same commitment to innovation and excellence," said Dustin Clinard, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Betterworks. "Integrating best-in-breed performance enablement and HCM software will enable HR and business leaders to close the loop between their people, strategy, and results."
UKG Pro is a powerful global HCM solution for large and medium-sized enterprises to manage every aspect of the employee work experience, from recruiting, payroll, and talent management to HR service delivery, AI-powered employee sentiment analysis, and industry-leading workforce management.
"The most successful organizations are able to connect the performance of their people with the performance of the business, utilizing data from HR and operations to show the direct impact of employee strategies," said Mike May, Senior Director, UKG Connect Technology Partner Program at UKG. "By cultivating a highly engaged ecosystem of technology partners like Betterworks, we're able to enhance data visibility across the technology stack, helping enable smart and agile enterprise decision-making."
Betterworks closes the loop between people, strategy, and results, enabling organizations to align even their most sprawling, dynamic teams. Industry leaders such as Intuit, Freddie Mac, Asurion, Udemy, Vertiv, HCSC, and the University of Phoenix rely on Betterworks to accelerate strategic growth by supporting transparent goal setting, enabling continuous performance, and gleaning real-time employee engagement insights.
Betterworks is backed by Kleiner Perkins and Emergence Capital. John Doerr, iconic investor, OKR pioneer, and author of New York Times Best Seller "Measure What Matters," is a board member, and Josh Bersin, global HR thought leader, serves as an advisor. For more information, visit http://www.betterworks.com.
